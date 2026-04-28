Ninth Circuit Reinforces “Reasonable Consumer” Standard in Water Filter Advertising Case
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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  • The Ninth Circuit on April 16, 2026, affirmed the dismissal of a proposed false advertising class action against The Brita Products Co., holding that no reasonable consumer would expect a low‑cost water filter to remove or reduce all common tap water contaminants to below laboratory detectable limits. The court concluded that the plaintiff’s expectations regarding the performance of a $15 pitcher were objectively unreasonable as a matter of law.
  • The court emphasized that Brita consistently represents that its products “reduce,” rather than completely “remove,” specified contaminants, and backs those claims with accessible disclosures and performance data. Packaging and linked performance data sheets identify which contaminants are reduced, to what extent, and under which testing standards, reinforcing the limited and qualified nature of the claims.
  • Both the Ninth Circuit and the district court rejected theories based on affirmative misrepresentations and material omissions, finding that Brita had no duty to disclose that its products do not eliminate all contaminants. The courts held that such information would not be material to a reasonable consumer given Brita’s existing disclosures and the implausibility of expecting total contaminant removal from a low‑cost consumer filter.
  • The panel also declined to allow amendment, concluding that no revision could cure the central defect in the complaint.
  • The decision reinforces the strength of the reasonable‑consumer standard and serves as a check on inflated consumer expectations claims. 
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