Ninth Circuit Puts California’s Captive Audience Ban on Ice (US)

For more than 75 years, employers were allowed to call employees into a meeting on company time and explain why they thought a union wasn’t a good idea. These “captive audience” meetings had been legal since the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) 1948 decision in Babcock & Wilcox, as long as the employer didn’t threaten, coerce, or make promises. In recent years, that consensus began to come apart. Oregon was the first state to ban mandatory meetings on union and political topics, and over the last few years a wave of states followed, including Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Washington, and California. By one recent count, at least 13 states now have these laws on the books. In November 2024, the NLRB stepped in as well. In Amazon.com Services LLC, the Board’s then-Democratic majority overruled Babcock & Wilcox and held that requiring attendance at these meetings violates federal labor law. We covered the Illinois law, the California law, and the NLRB’s decision in earlier posts.

California’s version, SB 399 (the Worker Freedom from Employer Intimidation Act), took effect January 1, 2025. It bars employers from penalizing or threatening employees who skip an employer-sponsored meeting or communication “the purpose of which is to communicate the employer’s opinion about religious or political matters.” “Political matters” is defined broadly. It covers elections, political parties, legislation, regulation, and the decision to join or support a labor organization. Employees who are on the clock and skip the meeting have to keep getting paid while it’s held. The penalties are significant: $500 per employee per violation, enforcement by the California Labor Commissioner, and a private right of action that allows employees to seek damages, including punitive damages.

Business groups sued before the law took effect. The California Chamber of Commerce, the California Restaurant Association, and the Western Growers Association argued that SB 399 violated the First Amendment and was preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. A federal district court agreed on both points and blocked enforcement. On October 29, 2026, the Ninth Circuit affirmed that injunction (though only on First Amendment grounds; the court expressly declined to address preemption). Its reasoning was fairly direct. California argued that the law regulates conduct – punishing employees who skip meetings – not speech, but the court rejected that framing. It found that the law applies only when the employer uses the meeting to share its opinion on certain topics, so it targets speech. Because SB 399 singles out particular subjects (politics and religion) and a particular speaker (the employer), the strictest level of constitutional review applies. The court also rejected the “captive audience” justification, noting that no federal appellate court has relied on that theory to uphold a content-based restriction on private speech in a private setting. In a separate opinion, the same panel revived a second challenge to the law brought by the California Policy Center.

One detail in the decision deserves attention from employers. To decide whether the plaintiffs had standing to sue, the court considered whether SB 399 could reach ordinary “all-hands” meetings. It concluded the answer is arguably yes, because an “all-hands” label can carry an implied message that attendance is expected and that skipping it will have consequences. The court cited the NLRB’s Amazon decision for the same idea. Under Amazon, a meeting can be treated as mandatory unless the employer makes clear in advance that attendance is voluntary, that there will be no consequences for not attending or for leaving, and that no attendance records will be kept. In other words, whether a meeting is mandatory may depend less on what the invitation says and more on how employees reasonably understand it.

Where does that leave employers? In California, state officials are barred from enforcing SB 399 for now. But this is only a preliminary injunction, not the end of the case, and the preemption question is still open. The injunction also runs against the state, not against employees who might try to sue under the law’s private right of action. Outside California, the ruling doesn’t directly affect any other state’s law or the NLRB’s Amazon standard. Challenges in Connecticut, Illinois, and Minnesota have mostly stalled on procedural grounds such as standing and sovereign immunity, and some of those cases are on appeal. Unless a court says otherwise, employers in those states should assume their bans are enforceable. That said, the Ninth Circuit’s reasoning, together with the Eleventh Circuit’s 2024 decision striking down Florida’s law restricting mandatory workplace trainings on certain diversity-related topics, gives challengers elsewhere a strong roadmap. Federal labor law adds another layer. Whatever happens to Amazon at a reconstituted NLRB, employers should know where the federal rule stands before planning any meeting about unionization.

On the practical side, a few steps make sense wherever you operate. First, if a meeting will touch on unions, legislation, or other political topics, state clearly and in advance that attendance is voluntary and that there will be no consequences for skipping it or leaving early. Second, don’t take attendance at those meetings. Third, be careful about calling meetings “all-hands” or “mandatory” when the agenda includes those topics. Fourth, train supervisors, because an offhand comment like “everyone needs to be there” can undo a carefully written invitation.