Ninth Circuit Keeps California’s “Captive Audience” Meeting Ban on Hold
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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California Chamber of Commerce v. Bonta, 2026 WL 3255527 (9th Cir. 2026)

California Senate Bill 399, which took effect on January 1, 2025, prohibits employers from taking or threatening adverse action against an employee who declines to attend an employer-sponsored meeting or to receive communications the purpose of which is to convey the employer’s opinion about “religious or political matters” – a term the statute broadly defines to include the decision to join or support a labor organization. 

The law imposes a $500 per employee/per violation civil penalty and creates a private right of action. Three industry groups sued, and the district court preliminarily enjoined enforcement of the law. The Ninth Circuit affirmed, holding that at least one plaintiff (the Western Growers Association) had standing because its members hold “all-hands” meetings at which they communicate their views on political matters and face a credible threat of enforcement. The Court rejected the State’s argument that SB 399 regulates conduct rather than speech, concluding that the law is both content-based and speaker-based (it is triggered only when the employer communicates its opinion about politics or religion) and, therefore, is subject to strict scrutiny review under the First Amendment.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

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