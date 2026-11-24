Employer takeaways

The Ninth Circuit affirmed denial of the employer’s motion to compel arbitration in Holland-Thielen v. SpaceX because the Ending Forced Arbitration Act does not require sexual harassment allegations to meet the motion-to-dismiss standard before arbitration can be denied.

Employees’ retaliation claims need only be tied to alleged sexual harassment to bring an entire case outside arbitration, although employers can move to dismiss weak claims.

Employers should investigate complaints promptly and assess EFAA issues before moving to compel arbitration.

Related links

Ending Forced Arbitration Act Ruling Keeps Cases in Court: Is Your Arbitration Program at Risk?

Affirming denial of SpaceX’s motion to compel arbitration, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit concluded that the former employees’ retaliation claims related to a sexual harassment dispute under the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 (EFAA) and prevented the employer from enforcing a predispute arbitration agreement. Holland-Thielen v. SpaceX, No. 25-4811 (9th Cir. Nov. 10, 2026).

EFAA

The EFAA provides that, at the election of a person alleging conduct constituting a sexual harassment or sexual assault dispute, a predispute arbitration agreement or joint-action waiver is unenforceable with respect to a case filed under federal, state, or tribal law that relates to the dispute.

The statute defines a “sexual harassment dispute” as a dispute relating to conduct alleged to constitute sexual harassment under applicable law.

Background

The former SpaceX employees alleged that sexually explicit and demeaning social media posts by the company’s founder reached the workplace and contributed to a hostile work environment. They circulated an open letter to management objecting to the posts and the company’s response to alleged misconduct.

SpaceX terminated the employees. They sued under California law, including asserting claims for sexual harassment and retaliation for opposing alleged harassment. SpaceX sought to enforce the employees’ arbitration agreements.

Ninth Circuit Decision

The Ninth Circuit rejected SpaceX’s argument that employees must plead facts sufficient to state a legally viable sexual harassment claim before the EFAA can apply.

Reading the statute’s words in their ordinary sense, the court concluded that “conduct that is alleged to constitute sexual harassment” means conduct asserted to amount to sexual harassment. The EFAA does not expressly incorporate the federal plausibility standard for pleadings, the court said.

A court deciding whether the statute applies therefore asks whether the complaint describes conduct asserted to be a basis for a sexual harassment claim; it does not first decide whether those allegations would survive a motion to dismiss.

Holland-Thielen concerns the EFAA’s arbitration threshold, not whether the alleged conduct ultimately amounts to unlawful harassment. The Ninth Circuit did not decide the merits of the employees’ harassment claims. It explained that ordinary procedures, including a motion to dismiss, remain available to challenge claims that fail to state a cause of action.

The court also held that the employees’ retaliation claims could bring their case within the EFAA. The employees alleged that SpaceX fired them for opposing conduct they characterized as sexual harassment. Because the retaliation claims were directly connected to that alleged harassment, the court found the case “relates to” a sexual harassment dispute. A retaliation claim need not itself allege sexual harassment to have the required connection.

The Ninth Circuit, however, expressly left open the issue whether the retaliation claim — as opposed to the underlying sexual harassment — must be pled sufficiently to survive a motion to dismiss. It assumed that the motion-to-dismiss standard applied, and held it was satisfied because the plaintiffs alleged that they were terminated expressly because they had written the open letter.

The court further applied the Ninth Circuit’s earlier decisions holding that the EFAA can exempt an entire case from arbitration, rather than only the individual harassment-related claim.

In Holland-Thielen, each plaintiff asserted a claim challenging a termination allegedly prompted by opposition to sexual harassment. The court concluded that each plaintiff had met the EFAA’s requirements and could keep the entire case in court, including claims that were not themselves sexual harassment claims.

The court cautioned that a cursory or peripheral reference to a harassment dispute is not enough; the dispute must be relevant to the case and at least one claim must be premised on it.

California Decision

Recently, the California Court of Appeal affirmed a denial of an employer’s motion to compel arbitration, citing Holland-Thielen for support.

In Doe v. The Maybourne Beverly Hills Operator, LLC, No. BC341400 (Cal. Ct. App. Nov. 17, 2026), the Second District affirmed denial of a motion to compel, holding that an EFAA “sexual harassment dispute” may include a Fair Employment and Housing Act hostile-work environment claim based on gender or pregnancy even without lewd or lascivious conduct. The Court of Appeal concluded the plaintiff adequately alleged claims based on gender and pregnancy. However, the California Court of Appeal’s decision does not definitively mean all pregnancy discrimination constitutes an EFAA dispute.

Key Takeaways

Assess the EFAA before moving to compel arbitration. Under Holland-Thielen, a retaliation claim linked to alleged sexual harassment may keep the entire case in court in the Ninth Circuit (which covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington).



Coordinate arbitration and merits strategy early. Employers may still challenge a deficient harassment claim through ordinary motion practice, so weigh the consequences of each procedural step.

Although arbitration agreements remain important, they may not determine the forum when a case is connected to alleged sexual harassment.