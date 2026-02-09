NHTSA Automated Vehicle Safety Public Meeting and Comment Period: March 2026

On February 9, 2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a notice of a public meeting to provide updates on and insights into ongoing activities regarding vehicle automation across NHTSA. The meeting will be held in person and is scheduled to take place all day on March 10, 2026.

This meeting is the most recent Department of Transportation (DOT) action to execute Secretary Duffy’s Automated Vehicle (AV) framework, which was announced in April 2025. The meeting will take place in two parts. In the morning, DOT executive leadership will discuss recent work and planned activities concerning AV safety. In the afternoon, attendees will be able to participate in several workshopping tables to engage with NHTSA on a variety of Automated Driving Systems (ADS) topics, including on NHTSA’s intent to provide updated guidance.

NHTSA encourages attendees to come to the meeting prepared to provide input on ADS operations and safety. Updates and additional details on the workshopping table topics will be posted on NHTSA’s meeting website in advance of the event.

Individuals wishing to attend must register by March 5, 2026. NHTSA seeks public comment on information presented at the meeting, as well as AV priorities, the need for federal guidance, and additional public concerns. The public comment period will run for 30 days following the meeting, until April 10, 2026.

This meeting and corresponding public comment period provide valuable opportunities to engage with NHTSA and ensure concerns and suggestions are heard.