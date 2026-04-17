NFIP Flood Insurance Policy Pitfalls: What South Carolina Policyholders Should Know Before Disaster Strikes

If you own property in South Carolina, particularly along the coast from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach or in flood-prone areas near Charleston or the low country, you likely have considered flood insurance.

Many property owners in the Palmetto State rely on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for protection against flood damage. However, NFIP policies contain numerous provisions that can surprise policyholders when they file claims. Understanding these pitfalls before disaster strikes can save you significant frustration and financial loss.

Understanding the NFIP Framework

The National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 established the NFIP to reduce losses caused by flood damage and create a unified national program for floodplain management. As recognized in Columbia Venture, LLC v. Richland Cnty., Congress enacted this program to, among other things, increase the availability of affordable flood insurance while encouraging communities to adopt appropriate land-use adjustments that minimize flood damage.

Under the NFIP, private insurers known as Write-Your-Own (WYO) companies issue Standard Flood Insurance Policies (SFIPs). As the South Carolina Supreme Court explained in Houck v. State Farm Fire & Cas. Ins. Co., while WYO companies write flood insurance policies in their own names, coverage is actually provided by the federal government, with premiums paid into the National Flood Insurance Fund in the United States Treasury.

This federal backing means that SFIP terms, rates, and costs are established by FEMA regulations, not by private pay insurers. In this context, the terms of your flood policy cannot be altered by state law or by representations made by insurance agents.

Coverage Limitations Every Policyholder Should Know

One of the most significant pitfalls of NFIP flood insurance involves coverage limits. Federal law establishes maximum coverage amounts that cannot be exceeded regardless of your property’s value or your desire for additional protection.

For residential properties, the NFIP provides maximum coverage of $250,000 for the building structure and $100,000 for contents. For nonresidential buildings, including commercial properties and community association common areas, maximum coverage is $500,000 for the building and $500,000 for contents. These statutory limits mean that a Charleston business with a valuable commercial building or a Hilton Head condominium association with extensive common areas may face significant coverage gaps.

Furthermore, these limits cannot be aggregated across multiple NFIP policies for the same property. If your property is worth more than the maximum coverage available, obtaining excess flood insurance from a private insurer is a resource to mitigate or eliminate that gap.

The Critical Definition of “Flood”

Not all water damage qualifies as flood damage under NFIP policies. The definition of “flood” under the SFIP is narrower than many policyholders assume. Generally, flood refers to a general and temporary condition of partial or complete inundation of normally dry land areas from overflow of inland or tidal waters, unusual and rapid accumulation of runoff of surface waters, or mudslides caused by flooding.

This distinction matters because if water damage results from something other than a covered flood event, such as a plumbing failure, groundwater seepage, or sewer backup, your NFIP policy will not provide coverage. Many property owners have been surprised to learn that water damage from sources other than flooding requires separate insurance coverage.

Areas and Items Often Excluded from Coverage

NFIP policies contain numerous exclusions that can leave policyholders without coverage for significant losses. Understanding these exclusions is essential before you purchase a policy.

Common exclusions under NFIP policies include damage caused by moisture, mildew, or mold that could have been avoided by the policyholder; loss caused by earth movement, even if the earth movement is caused by flood; property and belongings outside of buildings; and financial losses caused by business interruption or loss of use.

For community associations in South Carolina’s coastal communities, these exclusions can be particularly problematic. A condominium association’s clubhouse pool, deck areas, and lower-level common spaces may not be covered under a basic NFIP policy, leaving the association and its members to bear these losses.

The Anti-Concurrent Causation Clause

Many property insurance policies, including those addressing flood-related exclusions, contain anti-concurrent causation clauses. As noted in S.C. Farm Bureau Mut. Ins. Co. v. Durham, these clauses exclude coverage regardless of any other cause or event contributing concurrently or in any sequence to the loss.

In Durham, the South Carolina Supreme Court addressed a situation where underground water pressure contributed to property damage. The court held that even though water pressure was not the sole cause of the loss or even the efficient proximate cause, it was a cause of the loss, and therefore the water damage exclusion applied under the policy’s anti-concurrent causation clause.

This principle has significant implications for South Carolina property owners. If flood is one of multiple causes of your property damage, an anti-concurrent causation clause may eliminate coverage for the entire loss, even if other covered perils also contributed to the damage.

Strict Proof of Loss Requirements

NFIP policies impose strict requirements for filing claims that many policyholders fail to meet. Under the SFIP, you must submit a sworn proof of loss to your insurer within sixty days from the date of loss unless the Federal Insurance Administrator grants a written extension.

Your proof of loss must include detailed documentation supporting your claim, such as itemized estimates, photographs, receipts, elevation certificates, and inventories of damaged property. Failure to submit a complete proof of loss within the required timeframe can result in denial of your entire claim.

Unlike some state insurance law protections, the SFIP does not allow for oral or implied waivers of these requirements. Any alteration, variation, or waiver of the policy’s terms must be expressly authorized in writing by the Federal Insurance Administrator. This means that verbal assurances from your insurance agent or adjuster that you have more time to file or that certain documentation is unnecessary will not protect you if your claim is later denied.

The Waiting Period Trap

NFIP policies typically include a thirty-day waiting period before coverage takes effect. This means that if you purchase flood insurance when a storm is approaching or flooding is imminent, your policy will not cover resulting damage.

There are limited exceptions to this waiting period, such as when flood insurance is required in connection with a mortgage loan or when additional coverage is purchased during the thirteen-month period following a map revision that results in newly designated flood zones. However, property owners in Charleston, Georgetown, and other flood-prone areas should not wait until hurricane season to evaluate their flood insurance needs.

The One-Year Suit Limitation

If your flood insurance claim is denied in whole or in part, you have a limited time to challenge that decision. The SFIP requires that any suit against FEMA or a WYO company be brought within one year after the date of the written denial of all or part of your claim.

This one-year limitation is strictly enforced and cannot be extended by state law. If you believe your claim has been wrongfully denied, you must act promptly to preserve your right to seek judicial review.

Appeals Process

Before filing suit, you may appeal an NFIP claim decision to FEMA. Under 44 C.F.R. Section 62.20, a policyholder must submit a written appeal to FEMA within sixty days from the date of the insurer’s final determination denying the claim in whole or in part.

Your appeal must include a copy of the insurer’s written denial, identification of relevant policy and claim information, the basis for your appeal, and supporting documentation. FEMA will review the appeal and issue a decision, which may uphold, modify, or reverse the insurer’s determination.

Private Flood Insurance Alternatives

Given the limitations of NFIP coverage, South Carolina property owners may benefit from supplementing their NFIP coverage with private flood insurance. South Carolina has enacted the South Carolina Private Flood Insurance Act (“Act”). Under the Act, private flood insurance policies may provide coverage equivalent to or exceeding that offered under the NFIP, including policies with broader definitions of flood or higher coverage limits. When comparing private flood insurance options, carefully review the policy terms, coverage limits, exclusions, and claims procedures to ensure the coverage meets your needs.

Steps to Protect Yourself

South Carolina property owners can take several steps to avoid NFIP flood insurance pitfalls. First, understand your flood risk by reviewing FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps for your property’s location. Properties in high-risk flood zones face mandatory flood insurance requirements if they have federally backed mortgages.

Second, carefully review your policy’s declarations page, coverage limits, and exclusions before a loss occurs. Know exactly what is and is not covered and purchase additional coverage if the NFIP limits are insufficient for your property.

Third, document your property and belongings before any flood event. Maintain an inventory of personal property with photographs, receipts, and appraisals. This documentation will be invaluable when filing a proof of loss.

Fourth, if flooding occurs, act quickly to report the loss, mitigate further damage, and gather documentation. Remember the sixty-day deadline for submitting your sworn proof of loss.

Finally, if your claim is denied or underpaid, seek professional assistance promptly. Given the strict deadlines for appeals and lawsuits, delay can cost you your right to challenge an adverse decision.

Conclusion

NFIP flood insurance provides essential protection for South Carolina property owners, but the program’s policies contain numerous pitfalls that can leave policyholders without expected coverage. By understanding coverage limits, exclusions, proof of loss requirements, and claims procedures before disaster strikes, you can better protect your property and avoid costly surprises. For property owners whose needs exceed NFIP coverage, private flood insurance offers additional options worth exploring.