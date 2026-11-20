On October 7, 2026, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit denied the request by the manufacturer of Lucid electric vehicles for rehearing en banc in Lucid Group USA, Inc. v. Johnston, a challenge to the Texas statutory bar on the direct sale by manufacturers of the vehicles they make to customers . The order leaves in place the panel’s September 4, 2026 decision affirming summary judgment for Texas officials and the Texas Automobile Dealers Association, which remains controlling in the Fifth Circuit. As a result, Texas may continue to bar Lucid from selling vehicles directly to consumers through manufacturer-owned and operated “studios,” even though Lucid has no franchised dealers. It remains to be seen if Lucid will seek further review of the case by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fifth Circuit Order Leaves Supreme Court As Last Resort

In a terse per curiam order entered on October 7, 2026, the Fifth Circuit denied Lucid’s petition seeking en banc review. First treating Lucid’s en banc petition as a request for panel rehearing, the court summarily denied this request. The per curiam order next declared that en banc rehearing was denied because no panel member or active judge had requested a poll. The order means the Fifth Circuit will not revisit, at least in this case, whether its precedent regarding Texas’s ban on direct sales of vehicles should apply to electric vehicle manufacturers that do not distribute those vehicles through a network of authorized dealers and never have done so.

Lucid’s remaining path is a petition for a writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court. Because Lucid timely sought rehearing, the ordinary 90-day certiorari period runs from the entry of judgment in the Fifth Circuit. The Supreme Court’s review is discretionary, and there is no guarantee the Court will take up the issues. Lucid will likely avoid framing the case as a narrow fight over direct sales and focus instead on the constitutional limits of rational basis review when a state applies a dealer-protection statute to a manufacturer with no same-brand dealers to protect.

Panel Concurrences May Help Lucid

That framing would build on the concurring opinions from Chief Judge Elrod and Judge Higginbotham in the underlying appeal. Both judges concurred dubitante with the September decision because they viewed Fifth Circuit precedent as controlling but questioned whether that precedent should apply to Lucid’s “as-applied” challenge. Judge Higginbotham, who also wrote the panel opinion, questioned whether Fifth Circuit precedent finding regulation of car manufacturers to protect Texas dealers a legitimate exercise of state power should apply to an EV manufacturer that had never distributed vehicles through a dealer network. Chief Judge Elrod also questioned whether the dismissal of Lucid’s “as-applied” challenge could be squared with Fifth Circuit decisions such as St. Joseph Abbey v. Castille, 712 F.3d 215 (5th Cir. 2013), which held that pure economic protectionism is not, on its face, a legitimate state interest. If Lucid chooses to seek certiorari, it is likely to rely heavily on those concurrences in arguing that the Supreme Court should take up the case for further review.