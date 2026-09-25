Next Stop: Chapter 11—Brightline Florida Railroad Files in New Jersey

On September 24, 2026, seventeen entities affiliated with Brightline Florida filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The cases are assigned to the Honorable Mark E. Hall. FIHPNP LLC’s case is Case No. 26-20876 (MEH), which the debtors have asked the Court to designate as the lead case for joint administration.

The debtors have proposed Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Cole Schotz P.C. as bankruptcy co-counsel.

The filings are part of a prearranged restructuring intended to reduce leverage and improve liquidity. Supporting stakeholders have comitted $490 million in new long-term capital, $140 million of additional senior debt and $350 million of new junior debt, while Brightline Trains Florida LLC, the entity that operates the Miami-to-Orlando passenger service, is not a debtor and is expected to continue normal operations. Public reports indicate that the bankruptcy follows concerns over Brightline’s substantial debt burden and its ability to meet upcoming obligations despite recent growth in ridership.