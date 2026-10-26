The Next Frontier in Planned Communities: Should Developers Be Reserving Airspace Rights?

A New Consideration for Developers

Commercial drone delivery is moving from concept to reality. For developers of master-planned residential and mixed-use communities, the question is not simply whether drones will serve their projects soon. It is whether the property rights needed to accommodate those services should be established before lots and units are sold.

Developers routinely reserve easements for future utilities, access, drainage and communications infrastructure. Defined airspace rights require similar advance planning. One potential tool is an avigation easement—a recorded grant of rights to use specified airspace for aircraft operations. Its application to community-scale drone delivery remains an emerging legal concept across the United States.

Reserve the Rights Early

Once ownership is divided among hundreds of purchasers, obtaining airspace rights is expensive and impractical. Establishing these rights before the first conveyance allows the developer to establish a comprehensive easement framework across the project, avoiding the need to obtain individual property owner consents.

The easement should be tailored to the project rather than framed as an unlimited right to occupy all airspace over every lot. Developers should begin with the land plan, considering topography, building heights, product types and potential obstructions when identifying transit corridors, approach areas and delivery locations. Corridors above developer-controlled open space or other privately owned areas may be a useful starting point. Streets present additional questions: if streets will be dedicated to public use, a prior reservation may affect the dedication, require acceptance by the relevant governmental authority, or conflict with public rights and transportation needs. Developers should address those questions with local counsel and the accepting authority before relying on street corridors; in some projects, avoiding public streets may be preferable.

Keep the Easement Separate from the CCRs

The avigation easement should be established by a separate recorded instrument rather than incorporated into the community’s declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions (CCRs). CCRs generally can be amended, often without the developer’s consent after control transitions to the owners or association. Amendment requirements vary among states and may change over time. A separately created easement removes the risk that future amendments to the CCRs will affect the easement or the developer’s ability to license its use.

Ownership of the easement also requires care. Where the developer owns the burdened land, attempting to reserve an easement in the same ownership may raise merger or unity-of-title issues under applicable state law. One approach is to convey the easement to a separate developer affiliate. The affiliate structure must be reviewed under applicable law; separate entities alone do not guarantee that every merger, priority or enforceability issue is resolved.

The CCRs should acknowledge the easement and include appropriate restrictions on improvements that could interfere with designated flight corridors or delivery areas. However, the easement should remain a separate and independent of the CCRs and their amendment provisions.

Define the Airspace in Three Dimensions

Unlike a conventional easement described principally by a surface strip, an airspace easement needs a three-dimensional legal description: horizontal boundaries together with specified lower and upper elevation limits. Transit corridors should be described by reference to an identified vertical datum and surveyed elevations, rather than merely as a fixed height above the ground surface. Approach and descent zones and landing or delivery areas will require separate descriptions.

Preparing these descriptions will require coordination between the surveyor and, in many cases, an aviation consultant. The surveyor can establish the legal boundaries, while the aviation consultant can help determine the corridors, approach and descent areas, obstacle clearances and landing zones necessary for the contemplated operations. The challenge is to establish boundaries that are sufficiently definite to be enforceable while retaining flexibility as technology and operating requirements change.

Consider Deliveries to Individual Homes

Direct-to-home delivery presents additional challenges when flight corridors and delivery areas extend onto individual residential lots. How much of a lot should be burdened? Should the developer identify a landing area before construction or reserve the right to designate one later? What limitations should apply to trees, structures and other improvements? The easement should distinguish between rights to fly through designated airspace and rights to descend onto or use a lot for deliveries. One approach is a three-tier framework consisting of primary transit corridors, secondary approach and descent corridors, and designated landing or delivery areas.

Not every project will require all three tiers. Centralized delivery facilities may eliminate the need for landing rights on individual residential lots. Where direct-to-lot delivery is contemplated, the easement could identify a broader area within each lot where a delivery location may later be established or refined. It should establish the maximum horizontal and vertical boundaries of that area, include a process to designate or relocate delivery locations, and address notice to affected owners. The instrument could authorize designations within those original limits without further owner consent to the extent permitted by applicable state law. The easement should also permit delivery areas to be retired as the community develops and technology changes.

Use a Separate Agreement with Each Operator

The easement establishes property rights; a separate license or operating agreement governs each drone operator’s use of those rights. Regulatory and operational compliance should be allocated to the operator, including responsibility for securing and maintaining all required aviation and other governmental approvals, aircraft and personnel qualifications, operating procedures, security, privacy, incident response and compliance with changing laws. The easement holder should not be represented as the flight operator merely because it controls access to the air space

The operator agreements should require appropriate aviation and commercial liability insurance, additional-insured protection where available, indemnities for claims arising from the operator’s activities, and meaningful remedies for noncompliance. It should also address noise, hours, maintenance, infrastructure, data, fees, suspension and termination.

Exclusivity deserves particular attention. As a general rule, developers should consider retaining the right to license multiple operators rather than granting exclusive rights to a single provider. This preserves competition, accommodates changes in technology and avoids tying the community to an operator that may discontinue service or fail to meet expectations. Where exclusivity is necessary to attract an operator or justify its investment in infrastructure, it should be limited to a defined geographic area, type of service and relatively short initial term. The agreement should establish deadlines for commencing operations, minimum service requirements and the right to terminate exclusivity if those requirements are not satisfied. The easement holder should also retain the right to accommodate other operators providing services not covered by the exclusive arrangement. Where multiple operators are permitted, the agreements should establish procedures for coordinating flight corridors, delivery locations and operating schedules. Each operator should function as an independent contractor, without authority to bind the easement holder.

Holding and licensing the easement is not necessarily passive. Someone must administer route allocations, monitor operator compliance, coordinate with property managers and owners, respond to incidents and maintain insurance and records. A developer affiliate holding rights across multiple communities may need a specialized third-party aviation or operations consultant to support those responsibilities.

Federal Regulation Does Not Replace Property Rights

Federal aviation requirements, including those governing commercial and beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations, remain distinct from private property arrangements. An avigation easement does not authorize flights prohibited by federal law or confer exclusive control over navigable airspace. Conversely, regulatory permission to fly does not establish the private rights needed to install and use a delivery location.

The relationship among federal aviation authority, state property law, local land-use controls and low-altitude flight remains unsettled in important respects. Developers planning projects in multiple states should account for differing easement, recording, public-dedication and community-governance laws rather than assuming a single form will work nationally.

Mixed-Use Projects Add Complexity

In mixed-use projects, deliveries may serve retail, restaurants, residential towers, hotels and common facilities. Building heights, pedestrian circulation, multiple owners and layered governance structures make routes and delivery locations more complicated. A corridor that works for one use may interfere with another, and roof access, loading areas, signage, noise restrictions, security and maintenance obligations can create additional conflicts.

The avigation easement must be coordinated with reciprocal easement agreements, condominium and master declarations, development agreements, access arrangements and existing financing or title restrictions. Commercial and residential leases should also be drafted or amended, as appropriate, to reserve necessary rights and address tenant use, access, alterations and interference. Priority and conflict provisions should identify which instrument controls, while avoiding a structure in which routine operator decisions require multiple associations or tenants to approve each change.

Looking Ahead

Whether drone delivery becomes a common amenity remains to be seen. Nevertheless, developers routinely reserve rights for future infrastructure before the precise nature or timing of its use is known. Considering airspace rights at the beginning of a project may preserve options that will be difficult, if not impossible, to obtain after lots and units have been conveyed.

The objective is not to turn the developer into a drone operator. It is to preserve a potentially valuable property right, establish a workable governance and administration structure, and leave actual operations to qualified providers under separately negotiated agreements.