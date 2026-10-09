The Next eDiscovery Challenge: Reconstructing AI-Assisted Decisions

Generative artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday business decision-making. Employees use AI to summarize documents, identify relevant information, analyze large data sets, draft recommendations, conduct research, and support investigations. Legal teams are also exploring AI to accelerate document review and other discovery processes.

For eDiscovery professionals, this creates a challenge that extends beyond whether an AI prompt or output is discoverable.

Traditional discovery has largely focused on finding the information surrounding a decision: emails, documents, messages, database records, and other electronically stored information (ESI). AI introduces another layer. A consequential decision may now involve source information retrieved by an AI system, instructions supplied through prompts, generated analysis or summaries, human review, and subsequent actions.

The relevant evidence, therefore, may no longer be contained in a single document. It may exist across an entire decision chain.

AI Is Expanding the ESI Landscape

Generative AI is introducing new forms of ESI that legal teams may need to consider during discovery. Beyond traditional emails, documents, messages, and databases, potentially relevant information may now include AI prompts, generated outputs, conversation histories, uploaded materials, metadata, and other records associated with how an AI system was used.

This emerging issue is already reaching the courts. In Conservation Law Foundation, Inc. v. Shell Oil Co., a discovery dispute arose over generative AI prompts an expert used in document analysis. A magistrate judge ordered a search for certain prompts, although that ruling was subsequently stayed pending review of an objection.1

The dispute highlights a developing question for litigators: when AI contributes to an expert's methodology or analysis, could information about how the technology was used become relevant to discovery?

For organizations, this uncertainty points to a practical middle ground. Not every AI interaction needs to be preserved indefinitely, but AI activity shouldn't automatically be treated as temporary or irrelevant. Legal and information-governance teams need to understand where AI is being used, what information those systems create or retain, and when that information may become relevant to a preservation or discovery obligation.

Preservation Starts Before the Discovery Request

AI systems do not necessarily retain information in the same way as traditional enterprise repositories. Depending on the platform and its configuration, prompts, outputs, conversation histories, logs, and related metadata may be stored within the organization or retained by a third-party provider. This can introduce additional questions about security, access, organizational control, retention, and defensible disposition of potentially relevant information.

These differences become particularly important once a preservation obligation arises. Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 37(e) addresses electronically stored information that should have been preserved in anticipation of or conduct of litigation but is lost because a party failed to take reasonable steps to preserve it and cannot be restored or replaced through additional discovery.2 Importantly, the rule focuses on reasonable preservation, and the Advisory Committee recognized proportionality as an important consideration when evaluating preservation efforts.3

A recent article published by the ABA Litigation Section has highlighted similar considerations for AI-related information. Organizations may need to evaluate AI systems capable of retaining prompts, outputs, and related data alongside more traditional information sources when litigation holds arise. This may require understanding where AI-related information resides, who can access or export it, whether automatic deletion applies, and what level of control the organization has over information maintained by third-party providers.4

The practical objective, therefore, should not be to preserve every AI interaction. Rather, organizations should understand their AI environment well enough to identify potentially relevant information and take reasonable preservation steps when the duty to preserve arises. This is particularly important because the legal treatment of AI interactions is still developing. Questions involving privilege and work-product protection for AI-generated materials remain highly fact-specific, and early decisions have reached different outcomes depending on how and why the technology was used.5

From Chain of Custody to Chain of Decision

Defensible eDiscovery has long depended on more than simply producing relevant documents. Organizations must be able to understand and, where necessary, document how ESI was identified, preserved, collected, processed, reviewed, and produced. The Sedona Principles provide a widely recognized framework for addressing the preservation, discovery, and production of ESI.6

AI adds another dimension to that challenge. When an AI system participates in analyzing information or informing a consequential decision, legal teams may need to understand not only what information ultimately existed, but also how information moved through the AI-assisted process.

This introduces what we can think of as a chain of decision:

Source Information → AI Access → Prompt or Instruction → AI Output → Human Review → Decision or Action

Traditional discovery standards still apply here, including relevance, proportionality, preservation obligations, privilege, and possession, custody, or control, and the chain does not require preserving or producing every stage in every matter. Instead, it offers a practical framework for identifying where potentially relevant information and context may exist when AI contributes to an action that later becomes contested.

Commentators writing for the ABA Litigation Section have noted that AI-enabled workflows can generate additional categories of ESI, including prompts, outputs, logs, model data, and audit information. They have also observed that AI outputs may influence decisions that later become contested facts and that connected AI systems may interact with additional enterprise information.[4] A separate article published by the ABA Litigation Section addressing experts’ use of AI similarly recommends considering whether prompts, outputs, logs, tool versions, and edits form part of an expert’s methodology or the information considered in reaching an opinion.7

Understanding the chain of decision before litigation arises can therefore support more informed preservation decisions. Rather than attempting to reconstruct an AI-assisted process after systems have changed, retention periods have expired, employees have departed, or information has been deleted, organizations can establish governance that preserves appropriate context around consequential AI-assisted activities.

Preparing for AI-Assisted Discovery

Organizations do not need to wait for every legal question surrounding generative AI to be resolved before improving their discovery readiness. Legal and information-governance teams can begin by identifying where AI is used in consequential business processes, understanding how approved AI systems retain information, and considering how existing legal-hold procedures apply when AI-generated or AI-assisted information becomes relevant.

Most importantly, using AI and being able to account for how it was used are two different capabilities, and organizations need to build the second deliberately. As AI becomes embedded in investigations, analysis, recommendations, and other decision-making processes, organizations may increasingly need to understand not only the resulting record, but also the context that led to it.

The next eDiscovery challenge may not simply be finding the relevant document or AI-generated output. It may be reconstructing the chain of decision: from source information, to AI analysis, to human judgment, to the resulting action. Organizations that establish the governance needed to understand that chain before a dispute arises will be better positioned to identify and preserve relevant information when necessary, and as AI becomes a routine part of how organizations interpret information and make decisions, that governance will matter as much as the decision itself.

Endnotes

[1] Conservation Law Foundation, Inc. v. Shell Oil Co., No. 3:21-cv-00933, ECF No. 970 (D. Conn. May 18, 2026) (Farrish, M.J.).

[2] Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 37(e); https://www.law.cornell.edu/rules/frcp/rule_37.

[3] Advisory Committee Notes to the 2015 amendment to Rule 37(e); https://www.law.cornell.edu/rules/frcp/rule_37.

[4] Jonathan Maddalone, James A. Sherer & Maytal Gongolevsky, Beyond the Bates Stamp: How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Discovery and Data Governance, American Bar Association, Litigation Section (2026); https://www.americanbar.org/groups/litigation/resources/newsletters/privacy-data-security/how-artificial-intelligence-reshaping-discovery-data-governance/.

[5] United States v. Heppner, No. 25-cr-00503, 2026 WL 436479 (S.D.N.Y. Feb. 17, 2026); Warner v. Gilbarco, Inc., 2026 WL 373043 (E.D. Mich. Feb. 10, 2026).

[6] The Sedona Conference, The Sedona Principles, Third Edition: Best Practices, Recommendations & Principles for Addressing Electronic Document Production, 19 Sedona Conf. J. 1 (2018); https://www.thesedonaconference.org/sites/default/files/publications/The%20Sedona%20Principles%20Third%20Edition.19TSCJ1.pdf.

[7] David J. Kessler et al., Experts in the Age of AI: Discoverability, Reliability, and the Emerging Case Law Framework, American Bar Association, Litigation Section (2026); https://www.americanbar.org/groups/litigation/resources/newsletters/mass-torts/experts-in-age-of-articial-intelligence-discoverability-reliability-emerging-case-law/.