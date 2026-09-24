News and Analysis of the Issues That Affect You
Thursday, September 24, 2026
|
Click the headlines below to read the latest Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance industry news, written by Ballard Spahr attorneys. In this issue, our lawyers explore the future of consumer financial services through the lens of agentic AI, highlight new guidance on SAR confidentiality and customer communications, and recap the Inspector General’s report on the impact of CFPB cutbacks, along with other noteworthy updates.
Read the Newsletter.
Current Public Notices
Published: 22 September, 2026
Published: 21 September, 2026
Published: 21 September, 2026
Published: 17 September, 2026
Published: 17 September, 2026
Published: 11 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
Published: 12 August, 2026
Published: 4 August, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Ballard Spahr LLP
Upcoming Events
Oct
19-20
2026
Oct
19-20
2026