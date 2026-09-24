News and Analysis of the Issues That Affect You
Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Click the headlines below to read the latest Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance industry news, written by Ballard Spahr attorneys. In this issue, our lawyers explore the future of consumer financial services through the lens of agentic AI, highlight new guidance on SAR confidentiality and customer communications, and recap the Inspector General’s report on the impact of CFPB cutbacks, along with other noteworthy updates.

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Current Public Notices

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PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE PROCESS: Selected Assets of a Confidential Electric Motor Manufacturer
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
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