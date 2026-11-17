New York’s Material Transaction Disclosure Law, in effect since August 2023, requires health care entities involved in any transaction that meets the definition of a “material transaction” to provide significant information to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) for review, and a portion of that information is made public.

Very limited guidance from the NYSDOH to date makes it difficult for clients to know whether a transaction is subject to the law, and completing the filing is labor-intensive.

Because the filing must be made at least 30 days before closing, and a delayed or incomplete submission could postpone closing, organizational leaders need to understand the law’s requirements at the outset of a deal.

Epstein Becker Green attorney Addison Hutcheson examines New York’s Material Transaction Disclosure Law, including common filing pitfalls and potential future changes.

Key Takeaways

Material Transaction Threshold: New York’s Material Transaction Disclosure Law defines a “material transaction” as a single transaction, or a series of related transactions within a rolling 12-month period, that results in a health care entity increasing its total gross revenues in New York State by $25 million or more.

New York’s Material Transaction Disclosure Law defines a “material transaction” as a single transaction, or a series of related transactions within a rolling 12-month period, that results in a health care entity increasing its total gross revenues in New York State by $25 million or more. Filing Timing and Completeness: The filing to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) must be made at least 30 days before closing, so waiting too long to prepare it could delay closing. If a filing is deemed incomplete, the 30-day clock does not start, which could push back the closing date.

The filing to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) must be made at least 30 days before closing, so waiting too long to prepare it could delay closing. If a filing is deemed incomplete, the 30-day clock does not start, which could push back the closing date. Possible Changes Ahead: The NYSDOH has issued limited guidance, including responses to Frequently Asked Questions, regarding the Material Transaction Disclosure Law to date, but is expected to release further guidance. Governor Kathy Hochul previously pushed for amendments that would have expanded the law’s scope, but those amendments did not pass. Efforts to amend the law will likely continue.

Read more on the NYSDOH’s FAQs on the Material Transaction Disclosure Law.