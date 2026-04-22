New York’s AVOID Act Imposes 90-Day Deadline for Third-Party Claims
Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The New York Avoiding Vexatious Overuse of Impleading to Delay (AVOID) Act became effective on April 18, 2026, establishing new deadlines for third-party complaints. Under this Act, a third-party plaintiff must file their complaint within 90 days of serving the initial answer pursuant to CPLR § 1007(b).1

Any third-party complaint against a plaintiff’s employer, however, must be filed within 90 days of the later of (1) discovering the employer’s identity; or (2) determining that the plaintiff sustained a “grave injury” as defined by Section 11 of the Workers’ Compensation Law. CPLR § 1007(e).2

The Act prohibits filing a third-party complaint after the note of issue unless upon good cause shown or in the interest of justice. CPLR § 1007(c).3

A third-party action filed in violation of this subdivision shall be severed or dismissed without prejudice. CPLR § 1007(d).4 Any severed actions that are initiated as new actions cannot then be consolidated. CPLR § 1007(f).5

Regarding retroactivity: an amendment clarifies that the Act applies to all cases commenced on or after the April 18, 2026 effective date.Be advised that as of April 16, 2026, the New York State website has not yet integrated this amendment into the statutory text.7 Lexis captures this update in the editor’s notes,8 and Westlaw includes it within the proposed legislation section.9
____________________________________________________________________________________

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/CVP/1007 

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/CVP/1007 

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/CVP/1007 

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/CVP/1007 

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/CVP/1007 

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2025/S8809 

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/CVP/1007 

8 2026 N.Y. ALS 79 ; 2026 N.Y. Laws 79 ; 2026 N.Y. Ch. 79 ; 2026 N.Y. SB 8809

https://1.next.westlaw.com/Document/NFE11DA10E4E211F0AA39CB673CF36EC6/View/FullText.html?navigationPath=Search/v1/results/navigation/i0a93b86c0000019d9c1ba0e5c3a0e723?ppcid=44f5a950322a4255ae42b3e5a5e57b22&Nav=MULTIPLECITATIONS&fragmentIdentifier=NFE11DA10E4E211F0AA39CB673CF36EC6&parentRank=0&startIndex=1&contextData=%28sc.Search%29&transitionType=UniqueDocItem&listSource=Search&listPageSource=781efccd7c647a1b5673e671cb33d842&list=MULTIPLECITATIONS&sessionScopeId=a4a94ca7e43970d7bb6b9036b5ab4e414796eb2f36e0a800dc47d1459a582deb&ppcid=44f5a950322a4255ae42b3e5a5e57b22&originationContext=NonUniqueFindSelected&transitionType=UniqueDocItem&contextData=(sc.Search)

© 2026 Wilson Elser

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Employment Tip of the Month – April 2026
by: Michael Colgan
New California Law Prohibits Fee Sharing with Alternative Business Structures
by: Carole J. Buckner
Mitigation of Damages in Construction Defect Claims: Applying Florida’s Avoidable Consequences Doctrine
by: Caroline Claire Turtle
Privileged or Public? How Use of AI Can Undermine the Attorney-Client Privilege
by: Daniel E. Tranen
Oklahoma Enacts Consumer Data Privacy Act
by: Jana S. Farmer
Copyright Up to 20 Artworks for One Low Fee: The New GR2D Registration Option is a Game-Changer for Visual Artists
by: Jana S. Farmer
Supreme Court Blocks State Affidavit-of-Merit Laws in Federal Court
by: Michael Lowry
California’s CCPA New Cybersecurity Audit Rules: Applicability Thresholds, Audit Scope, and Compliance Timelines
by: Jana S. Farmer
Nevada Appellate Courts Close January with Three Consequential Civil Decisions
by: Michael Lowry
New Jersey Expands Family Leave and Job Protections to Small Employers
by: Victoria Silva
Employment Tip of the Month – February 2026
by: Jenna A. Agatep Slater
California’s ADMT Regulations- New Compliance Obligations and Emerging Enforcement Risk
by: Anjali C. Das
Artificial Intelligence Legislative Update
by: Anjali C. Das

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 