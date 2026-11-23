New York State employers will soon be required to obtain a signed and dated acknowledgment from employees each time they provide notice of the employer’s sexual harassment prevention policy and information presented at the employer’s sexual harassment training program. The new law, A368, will take effect on February 18, 2027.

Pursuant to NY Labor Law § 201-g, employers are required to provide employees with a sexual harassment prevention policy that meets or exceeds the minimum standards set forth under the law, and to conduct annual training on sexual harassment prevention based on content established under the law.

In connection with these requirements, Section 201-g also requires employers to provide employees with a written notice containing the employer’s sexual harassment prevention policy and the information presented as part of the sexual harassment prevention training. Such notice must be provided in English and in the language identified by each employee as their primary language and must be provided both at the time of hiring and at every annual sexual harassment prevention training thereafter. New York State’s model Sexual Harassment Prevention Notice, in English, can be found here. Translations in certain selected languages can also be found here.

Under the new law, each time an employer provides employees with the above notice, they must obtain from each employee a signed and dated electronic or written acknowledgment of receipt that is in English and in the primary language of the employee. The employer must retain the acknowledgments for six years.

Such acknowledgment must include an affirmation by the employee that the employee “accurately identified their primary language to the employer” and that the sexual harassment notice provided by the employer was in such language or in English, if the model notice is not available in such other language. The statute provides that the New York State Department of Labor Commissioner may issue additional requirements for the content and form of the acknowledgment.

The new law will further require employers to notify employees in writing “of any changes to such employer’s sexual harassment prevention policy or to the information presented in their sexual harassment preventing training program, at least seven calendar days prior to the time of such changes.”

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New York State employers should take note of these upcoming requirements and take steps to prepare for compliance.