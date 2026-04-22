New York State Extends Credit Check Restrictions Beyond New York City

Key Highlights

Effective April 18, 2026, New York State now generally prohibits employers from requesting or using consumer credit history for employment purposes, subject to limited statutory exemptions.

The statute defines “consumer credit history” broadly enough to reach credit reports, credit scores and certain information obtained directly from an applicant or employee.

New York City employers remain subject to the City’s more protective local regime because the state law expressly preserves local laws that afford greater protection.

What Changed on April 18, 2026?

New York employers face a significant statewide change in recruiting and other employment decision-making practices. Effective April 18, 2026, amendments to New York’s Fair Credit Reporting Act now make it an unlawful discriminatory practice for employers, labor organizations, employment agencies and their agents to request or use the consumer credit history of an applicant or employee for employment purposes, or otherwise discriminate on that basis with respect to hiring, compensation or the terms, conditions or privileges of employment. The statute also changes what may be furnished for employment purposes by requiring employment reports to exclude information bearing on a person’s creditworthiness, credit standing, credit capacity or credit history unless an exemption applies.

The law reaches more than hiring.

The new restriction is not limited to pre-employment screening. Under the statute, “employment purposes” includes evaluating an individual for employment, promotion, reassignment or retention, and the operative ban also reaches compensation and other terms, conditions and privileges of employment. For employers that have historically used credit information in internal mobility or role-based screening, that broader reach is particularly notable.

“Consumer credit history” is defined broadly.

The law does not target only traditional credit reports. It also covers credit scores and information obtained directly from the individual about credit accounts, late or missed payments, charged-off debt, collections, credit limits, prior inquiries, bankruptcies, judgments or liens. In practical terms, the definition reaches not only vendor-supplied reports, but also certain questions directed to applicants or employees themselves.

The exemptions are narrow and role-specific.

The statute contains a limited set of exemptions, including roles where use of credit history is required by state or federal law or by a self-regulatory organization; peace and police officers and certain law-enforcement roles; positions subject to background investigation by a state agency; positions requiring bonding or security clearance; certain non-clerical roles with regular access to trade secrets, intelligence information or national security information; positions with signatory or fiduciary authority over at least $10,000; and positions with regular duties that allow the employee to modify digital security systems designed to prevent unauthorized access to networks or databases.

New York City employers still have an added compliance layer.

The statewide law expressly preserves local laws that provide greater protection, which leaves New York City employers with an additional layer of compliance. City guidance continues to construe exemptions narrowly, notes that the City law applies when an employer has four or more employees or one or more domestic workers and contemplates notice and five-year recordkeeping when an employer invokes an exemption. That same guidance also describes the $10,000 funds exemption and the digital-security exemption as generally executive-level, rather than blanket exemptions for finance or IT roles.

Why This Matters

By extending New York City’s existing credit-check restrictions statewide, the NYFCRA expands the issues that can arise in recruiting, background-check administration and role-based exemption analysis. The April 18 effective date places renewed attention on application materials, interview practices, vendor instructions and exemption analyses—particularly in New York City, where the local law continues to add its own notice, recordkeeping and interpretive overlay. This law also joins New York State’s Article 23-A framework and New York City’s Fair Chance Act as another highly granular regulation of the pre-hire and onboarding process.