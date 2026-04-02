New York Revised Coerced Debt Protections
Thursday, April 2, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 18, New York enacted S. 8830, amending the state’s coerced debt law and changing how consumers and creditors must handle claims that a debt was incurred through coercion. The law, enacted last year, was aimed at survivors of domestic violence, trafficking, and other forms of economic abuse who found themselves saddled with credit card balances, loans, or other consumer debts they never truly agreed to incur. The law prohibited creditors from enforcing certain coerced consumer debts, created a process for disputing those debts, and established a private right of action and defenses against collection. 

The amendments narrow the law’s scope by replacing the earlier “economic abuse” concept with a definition tied to duress, intimidation, threat, force, coercion, manipulation, or undue influence in specified relationships, such as intimate or family relationships, trafficking-related relationships, certain parent-caretaker relationships, and relationships involving elderly or vulnerable individuals. The bill adds separate rules for secured debt and creates new procedures for notices, review, and enforcement.

The revisions exclude debts secured by real property and limit the role of the affirmative defense for debts secured by personal property to deficiency liability after repossession or surrender of collateral. In addition, creditors must cease collection activities within 10 business days after receiving the required documentation and debtor statement, complete a review within 30 business days, and follow new notice and confidentiality requirements.

Finally, the bill creates a standalone right of action against a person who causes another to incur coerced debt and authorizes attorney general enforcement, including injunctive relief, restitution, and civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

Putting It Into Practice: As federal oversight pulls back, New York remains one of the more active states refining its consumer protection and debt collection framework (previously discussed here, here, and here). Companies with New York exposure should review debt collection policies, consumer communication templates, and escalation procedures and ensure they account for claims of coercion before the amendments take effect.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

A Third Court Addresses AI Privilege and Protective Order Issues
by: James G. Gatto
SEC and CFTC Guidance Delivers Long-Awaited Crypto Clarity
by: Christopher J. Bosch , Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Alabama Governor Issues Executive Order on Debanking
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFTC Launches Innovation Task Force Focused on Emerging Derivatives Issues
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
10th Circuit to Rehear Landmark DIDMCA Rate-Exportation Case
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Arizona Breaks New Ground with Criminal Charger Against Prediction Market Platform
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Quantum Computing is Coming: The Threat to Today’s Encryption
by: Jonathan E. Meyer , James G. Gatto
Patenting the Quantum Future – Practical Tips Based on PTAB Decisions
by: James G. Gatto , Brian M. Restauro
Second Circuit Curtails Securities Act Claims, Holding That Reverse Split Was Not a “Sale” and Post-Split Notes Could Not Be Traced
by: Elisha J. Kobre
Poured Out: Sixth Circuit Overturns NLRB Order, Signaling Cracks in Cemex
by: Jasmine N. Cooper , Keahn N. Morris
The FTC Launches a Dedicated Healthcare Task Force
by: Jared P. Nagley , Danielle T. Kennedy
Token Fraud Decision Sets Limits on Crypto Platform Liability
by: Christopher J. Bosch , Lucas Amodio
Have Employees in Washington State? Say Goodbye to Non-Competes
by: Shawn D. Fabian , Mikela T. Sutrina

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 