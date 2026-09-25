New York Proposes Opioid Antagonist Requirements for the Workplace

On December 12, 2025, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law requiring certain employers to include opioid antagonists in their first-aid supplies. The law was amended on February 13, 2026, to narrow the opioid antagonist requirement to employers federally mandated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to have first-aid kits. The law takes effect on December 13, 2026.

On September 23, 2026, the New York State Department of Labor published, on page 9 of the New York State Register, a proposed rule, “Opioid Antagonists in the Workplace,” clarifying how employers must comply. The rule addresses how many opioid antagonists employers must keep on-site, where to store them, and how to train employees. This proposed rule is open for public comment until November 22, 2026.

Quick Hits

Covered employers must stock a sufficient supply of opioid antagonists in accessible locations and communicate those locations to employees.

At least one trained employee must be present during business hours at each workplace.

The rule covers private employers required by OSHA to maintain first aid supplies. Government employers are excluded.

No fixed number of units is prescribed; employers assess sufficiency based on workplace size, layout, staffing, and overdose history.

No new reporting or recordkeeping requirements are imposed, and compliance costs are expected to be low.

Key Definition: ‘Opioid Antagonist’

The proposed rule defines “opioid antagonist” by reference to Public Health Law § 3309(3)(a)(i) as a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that negates or neutralizes opioid effects in the body. The rule limits this to naloxone and other medications approved by the New York State Department of Health.

Covered Employers

The rule applies to private employers that OSHA requires to have first aid supplies readily available. This includes any person, corporation, LLC, or association employing individuals in any occupation, industry, trade, business, or service. Government employers—including the state, political subdivisions, public authorities, and other governmental agencies—are excluded.

The term “workplace” means any location where an employer is required by 29 C.F.R. 1910.151 to have first aid supplies readily available.

Quantity and Placement Requirements

The proposed rule does not prescribe a specific number of opioid antagonists. Instead, employers must maintain a “sufficient number” to enable a quick response to a suspected overdose.

Relevant factors include:

the size and physical layout of the workplace;

the number of people working in or accessing the site;

whether high-risk populations access the workplace;

whether the nature of the work creates a higher-than-average overdose risk; and

whether any suspected overdoses have previously occurred on-site.

Under the proposed rule, opioid antagonists must be stored in easily accessible areas. Employees should not have to travel through multiple doorways, hallways, or stairways to reach them. Employers should consider placing them alongside automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and other first aid supplies in a central, conspicuous location protected from tampering or theft. Locked rooms or restricted-access areas are discouraged. However, employers with legitimate security concerns may use such locations if they ensure trained employees can still access the supply quickly.

Packaging and Instructions

The proposed rule requires that opioid antagonists remain sealed in the manufacturer’s original packaging and be stored with the manufacturer’s instructions. If those instructions are unavailable, employers must provide instructions from the New York State Department of Health, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, or New York State’s Drug User Health Training Center of Expertise.

Employee Training

The proposed rule requires that at least one employee trained in opioid antagonist administration must be present during business hours. Employers are encouraged to train additional volunteers and may choose to train all employees.

Training must be consistent with materials from a department of health in New York State and should cover at least the following topics:

recognizing symptoms of an opioid overdose;

administering an opioid antagonist;

steps to take before and after administration, including contacting first responders; and

“Good Samaritan” protections under Public Health Law § 3000-a.

Inspection, Replacement, and Disposal

Employers must regularly inspect their opioid antagonist supply to ensure units are not expired, tampered with, or missing. Expired, used, tampered, or missing units must be replaced promptly—as soon as the employer becomes aware or should have become aware of the need. Expired or used opioid antagonists must be properly disposed of.

Multi-Employer Worksites

Employers sharing a workplace may jointly satisfy the rule’s requirements. If they do so, they must document their joint compliance plan in writing and make it available to the Commissioner upon request.

‘Good Samaritan’ Protections

The proposed rule confirms that administering an opioid antagonist under this rule is considered first aid or emergency treatment under Public Health Law § 3000-a. This provides Good Samaritan protections to employees who administer the medication.

Key Employer Considerations

Although the proposed rule has not yet been adopted, employers may want to begin preparing now. The following considerations may be instructive and helpful to employers seeking to ensure a smooth transition once the rule takes effect: