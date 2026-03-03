New York Proposes Licensing and Consumer-Protection Rules for BNPL Providers
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On February 23, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the NYDFS published proposed rules to implement New York’s new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) oversight framework established under the New York Banking Law. The proposal would create a comprehensive licensing and supervisory regime for BNPL providers operating in the state and introduce detailed consumer-protection standards governing disclosures, fees, disputes, and data practices.

The proposed framework would apply broadly to entities that “offer” BNPL loans to New York consumers, including certain platform providers and purchasers of BNPL receivables, subject to enumerated exemptions. It contemplates separate authorization for interest-free and interest-bearing BNPL products, along with examination, reporting, and change-of-control requirements similar to other state-licensed lending regimes.

Key components of the proposal include:

  • Licensing and public-facing transparency. Covered BNPL providers would be required to obtain authorization from the NYDFS and clearly display licensing status across websites, mobile applications, and consumer agreements.
  • Fee limitations and payment rules. The proposal would cap penalty fees, restrict cumulative fee outcomes, prohibit certain payment-method charges, and require that consumers be permitted to prepay without additional cost. Interest-bearing BNPL loans would be subject to New York's usury caps and late fees would generally be limited to $8 unless an exception is granted.
  • Enhanced disclosures and periodic statements. BNPL lenders would be required to provide TILA-like disclosures and periodic billing statements, with timing requirements tied to late-fee treatment.
  • Ability to Pay Underwriting. The proposal would require BNPL providers to analyze a consumer's income and indebtedness with “reasonable risk-based underwriting” before issuing a loan.
  • Affirmative-consent data privacy regime. Uses of consumer data beyond servicing the requested BNPL transaction would require clear, opt-in consent, with renewal and deletion requirements.

Public comment on the proposed rules will be due within 60 days of their formal publication in New York's State Register.

Putting It Into Practice: New York continues to position itself at the forefront of state-level consumer finance regulation (previously discussed here and here). BNPL providers, platform operators, and funding partners should assess whether their offerings fall within the proposal’s scope, review fee structures and underwriting processes, and submit comments as necessary.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Massachusetts Health Policy Commission’s Proposed Amendments to Strengthen Oversight of Material Change Transactions
by: Jared P. Nagley , Jordan E. Grushkin
US State Law Status: Age-Appropriate Design Code Laws
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
U.S. Government Procurement Semiconductor Prohibition Regulation Open for Comments: Our Top Takeaways from the Proposed FAR Rule
by: Ariel E. Debin Collinsworth , Townsend L. Bourne
Kids Watch: Modifications to State Comprehensive Laws
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
New Copyright Rule Streamlines Registration of Visual Works
by: Keith Kelly
Florida District Court Upholds CFPB’s Residential PACE Rule
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Washington DFI Enters Consent Order with Digital Assets-Focused Money Transmitter
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
OCC Proposes Rules to Implement the GENIUS Act for Payment Stablecoin Issuers
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Alexander Lazar
DOL Signals Employer-Friendly Shift in Contractor Classification
by: Stephen E. Fox , Jonathan E. Clark
CMS Announces Program Integrity Actions Impacting Medicaid Funding and DMEPOS Enrollment
by: Ashley Wheelock
When AI Answers the Phone: Heartland Dental’s Impact
by: Liisa M. Thomas , David M. Poell
When AI Clicks “Pay”: The Emerging Compliance Risks of Agentic Commerce
by: Maxwell Earp-Thomas , A.J. S. Dhaliwal
FTC Disclosures Still a Focus in Interactive Media
by: Robert E. Hough II , Serene W. Ateek

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 