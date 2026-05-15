New York Lobbyists and Their Clients to Face Higher Regulatory Fees and New Training Deadlines
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

After a protracted negotiation process and the adoption of more than a dozen budget extender bills, the New York State Legislature began passing the 2026-2027 Executive Budget on May 20, 2026. Included in the hundreds of pages of legislative policy changes that will be enacted as part of the budget are key provisions that will affect New York lobbyists and their clients.

1. Lobbyist Registration Fees to Increase by 250%

New York’s Legislative Law has long required that all individuals and entities, including lobbying firms and business organizations, that register with the state of New York as a lobbyist, do so on a biennial basis. For the last two decades, the state has required lobbyists to pay a $200 fee when filing a registration during the first year of the two-year cycle, or a $100 fee if initially registering exclusively for the second year of the cycle.

The agreed to version of the Public Protection and General Government Article VII (PPGG) bill (S.9005-C/A.10005-C) amends the Legislative Law to increase the registration fee to $250 per year, regardless of whether the lobbyist filed the registration in the first or second year of the biennial cycle. This increased fee applies to all lobbyist registrations completed on or after April 1, 2026, other than for those lobbyists who are exempt from registration fees due to not meeting the expenditure or compensation threshold, and public corporations. Given that the state budget was enacted weeks after the April 1 start of the new fiscal year, it is not immediately clear when the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG) will start imposing the increased registration fee. It may only apply for registrations filed after May 21, 2026, and potentially without retroactive application, despite the statutory start date of the new fiscal year.

2. Training Timing and Penalty Requirements

The agreed-to PPGG bill also includes a requirement that COELIG amend its regulations regarding lobbying ethics training enforcement. As of late May, COELIG is empowered to clarify the deadlines for lobbyists and clients of lobbyists to take a lobbying ethics course and to impose late penalties for non-completion. Beginning with the 2027/2028 biennial registration cycle, all lobbyists and clients are required to complete COELIG’s ethics training course once per biennial cycle, and at least once every two years thereafter, as long as the individual continues to be listed on a statement of registration. This is in contrast to the historical three-year training cycle. Lobbyists and clients who fail to timely complete the training may be subject to a late fee of up to $25 per day.

3. Procurement Lobbying

New York laws regarding the regulation of procurement lobbying activity, which have been in effect for more than two decades and have been continuously extended, are currently scheduled to expire on July 31, 2026. The governor initially proposed extending the law through July 31, 2031, and increasing the threshold from applying to articles of procurement valued greater than $15,000 to $50,000. The agreed-to PPGG bill, however, only extends the procurement lobbying law through July 31, 2028, and makes no alteration to the threshold amount.

The agreed to 2026-2027 New York State Budget includes introduces notable changes for lobbyists and their clients. The 250% increase in registration fees, the shift to a biennial ethics training cycle with potential daily late penalties, and the two-year extension of the procurement lobbying law each carry practical compliance implications. Lobbyists and their clients should monitor guidance from COELIG regarding the effective date of the new registration fee structure and plan to meet the updated training deadlines beginning with the 2027/2028 cycle, accordingly.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Scope Technologies US Inc.
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

FinCEN and OFAC Propose AML/CFT Sanctions Framework for Payment Stablecoin Issuers Under GENIUS Act
by: Marina Olman-Pal , Benjamin G. Greenberg
Working in the United States May Trigger Work Authorization Requirements, Regardless of Employer Location
by: Kate Kalmykov
CFPB Final Rule Narrows Small Business Lending Data Collection Requirements
by: Tarrian L. Ellis , Matthew M. White
District of Massachusetts Holds Alleged Post-Termination Use of Proprietary Formulations May Constitute ‘Something More’ Under Chapter 93A
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Executive Order Directs Agencies to Default to Fixed-Price (and Performance-Based) Contracting
by: Shomari B. Wade , Jordan N. Malone
OPT Under Scrutiny: What Increased ICE Enforcement Means for Employers
by: Kate Kalmykov
SEC Rescinds Longstanding ‘No-Deny’ Settlement Policy in Enforcement Actions
by: Miriam (Mimi) G. Bahcall , Tracy S. Combs
EU Consumer Law: New ‘Withdrawal Button’ Requirements for Online Contracts
by: Carsten Kociok , Ricarda Seifert
Understanding Chapter 93A’s Reach- Choice-of-Law Clauses vs. Geographic Limits
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Title 42 Returns- U.S. Imposes New Travel Restrictions in Response to Ebola Outbreak
by: Kate Kalmykov
Should Protective Orders Expressly Restrict Using AI with Confidential Information? Lessons from Morgan v. V2X (Part II)
by: Cheyenne Rivera
CFPB Final Rule Revises ECOA Framework, Narrows Disparate Impact and Discouragement Standards
by: Tarrian L. Ellis , David Gillespie
DoD Proposes Implementing Rule for FOCI Review Expansion for Unclassified Contracts
by: Eleanor M. Ross , Cassidy Kim

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 