New York Legislature Sends Uniform Food Date Labeling Bill to Governor for Signature
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
- On June 2, 2026, the New York Legislature advanced its bill for uniform date labels, S7618/A7291, to Governor Kathy Hochul for final consideration.
- The bill standardizes date labeling for food products by mandating the terms “Use By” or “Use By or Freeze By” to indicate safety-based dates and “Best if Used By” or “Best if Used or Frozen By” to indicate quality-based dates. The measure largely mirrors California’s AB 660.
- For smaller food items, the bill permits abbreviated labels in the form of “UB” and “BB.” The bill also prohibits products using “sell by” dates.
- The bill exempts certain products from the date labeling requirements. For example, infant formula and alcoholic beverages are not subject to this requirement, and wine and distilled spirit-based products may include labels indicating the date the product was manufactured or bottled.
- If signed by the governor, the effective date of this bill will be July 1, 2028.
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