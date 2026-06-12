New York Legislature Passes Data Center Moratorium; Bill Awaits Governor’s Approval
Friday, June 12, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In the final days of the legislative session, both the New York Senate and Assembly passed the Responsible Data Center Development Act, A11560/S10642. The bill will not become law unless signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. If she signs the bill, it would reshape data center development in New York — and could influence policy nationwide. 

Targeted One-Year Moratorium 

The bill imposes a one-year moratorium on the issuance of permits and approvals by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for new large data centers (≥20 MW). 

Importantly, the moratorium is not a blanket freeze. It does not apply to: 

  • Projects that have commenced construction,
  • Renewals, modifications, or reissuances of existing permits and approvals, or
  • Other state, local, or federal approvals.

Expansive Definition of ‘Data Center’ 

The bill defines “data centers” broadly to include facilities with peak demand of one megawatt or more used for computing, data processing, web hosting, and related services. 

Notably, the definition extends to facilities that have applied for service or caused utilities to incur costs, potentially capturing early-stage projects. Public research institutions are excluded. 

Mandatory Public Hearings 

Developers of large data centers would be required to conduct at least one in-person public hearing in a host community at least three months before permit issuance, with 30 days’ advance notice. 

Required disclosures would include: 

  • Project location;
  • Projected energy and water impacts;
  • Wastewater impacts; and
  • State and local incentives sought or received.

The bill would also require developers to fund the full cost of the hearing process. 

Statewide Environmental Impact Review 

The bill would require DEC, in coordination with multiple agencies, to produce a comprehensive environmental impact report on data center development within 18 months. 

Such a report would examine: 

  • Electricity consumption and generation sources;
  • Water use, discharge, and thermal impacts;
  • Land use, including impacts on farmland;
  • Air, water, and noise pollution;
  • Electronic waste;
  • Impacts on disadvantaged communities and Indigenous nations; and
  • Public subsidies and tax incentives.

The report would need to include recommendations for further legislation and regulation and would be subject to extensive public comment and regional hearings. 

Comprehensive Utility Cost Allocation Regime 

The bill would require utilities and municipal water providers to create a distinct service classification for large data centers. 

Critically, this framework would require that large data centers bear: 

  • All infrastructure upgrade costs;
  • All administrative and operational costs;
  • All regulatory implementation costs (Public Service Commission, DEC, municipalities);
  • All cost-of-capital and rate-of-return components; and
  • All commodity price increases attributable to their load.

The bill would also mandate mechanisms to ensure no cost shifting to other ratepayers. In addition, utilities would be able to impose financial surety requirements (e.g., bonds, letters of credit, guarantees). 

The bill would require that all new rate structures be fully implemented by June 1, 2030. 

Energy Efficiency Requirements 

If Gov. Hochul signs the bill, the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Climate Action Council, and the bulk system operator would be required to establish energy efficiency goals aligned with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) within one year. 

These goals would need to include a focus on waste heat recovery and reuse. 

Compliance timelines: 

  • Existing facilities: Two years.
  • Newer facilities: One year.

Aggressive Renewable Energy Mandates 

The bill would establish a new Article 19 of the New York State Energy Law, applying to data centers with ≥5 MW load. 

The updated Article 19 would mandate that facilities demonstrate (via third-party verification): 

  • 33% renewable energy by 2030–2034;
  • 66% by 2035–2039; and
  • 90% by 2040 and beyond.

If signed, the legislation would require that data centers generate as much energy as feasible from on-site renewable sources. 

The legislation does not address whether renewable energy credits (RECs) may be used for compliance. 

Mandatory Host Community Benefit Programs 

New large data centers — and expansions adding ≥20 MW — would be required to fund structured benefit programs administered through the PSC. 

These programs would: 

  • Install residential technologies (e.g., heat pumps, rooftop solar, battery storage)
  • Fund community infrastructure (e.g., broadband, water systems, transmission)
  • Mitigate water and environmental impacts (including cooling technologies)

Key features: 

  • PSC would be required to initiate rulemaking within 90 days
  • Benefits would be formula-driven and enforceable, not discretionary
  • Priority given to low- and moderate-income households and disadvantaged communities
  • Annual independently audited reporting would be required

The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) would also be required to implement a parallel program. 

Labor and Domestic Sourcing Requirements 

Data centers with ≥5 MW load would need to: 

  • Comply with prevailing wage requirements (subject to collective bargaining agreement carve-outs)
  • Use apprenticeship or workforce training programs
  • Ensure iron and steel are produced in whole or substantial part in the United States

The statute clarifies these projects are not deemed “public works,” despite wage requirements. 

What Comes Next 

The bill now heads to Gov. Hochul. Once delivered, she will have 10 days to sign it, veto it, or sign contingent on the legislature agreeing to a chapter amendment. Gov. Hochul’s office may request that the bill is delivered at a later date, as in New York State, the executive and legislative branches often coordinate on timing. Stakeholders are already mobilizing, both in support and in opposition of the bill. The New York State Senate sponsor of the bill, Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, acknowledged during debate that she expected the legislative process to include future chapter amendments. If signed, the bill takes effect immediately and starts the clock on the one-year moratorium.

Key Takeaways 

If enacted, the legislation would: 

  • Impose a near-term pause on major new projects while a regulatory framework is developed
  • Establish a cost-allocation regime that requires data centers to internalize essentially all system costs
  • Create binding renewable and efficiency mandates, including on-site generation expectations
  • Require structured, enforceable community benefit programs
  • Introduce notable regulatory and cost considerations for projects at even early development stages

Even if Gov. Hochul vetoes the bill, it signals a shift toward more stringent, cost-contained, and community-focused regulation of data centers — with potential ripple effects beyond New York. 

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

DOS Expands B-1 Business Visitor Eligibility: What the New ‘Specialized Trainer’ Category Means for Employers
by: Kate Kalmykov
‘Enforcement Pause’ Has Limits: BIS Clarifies Ongoing License Requirement for Advanced Computing Items to China-Linked Entities
by: Kara M. Bombach , Sonali Dohale
Texas AG Secures Temporary Restraining Order Against Discord Over Alleged Deceptive Safety Practices
by: Timothy A. Butler , Matthew M. White
Trade Secret Law Evolution: Episode 90 - New Circuit Cases on Statute of Limitations and the Preliminary Injunction Standard [Podcast]
by: Jordan D. Grotzinger
Immigration Insights Episode 26 | I-9 Enforcement Intensifies: What Employers Need to Fix Now [Podcast]
by: Kate Kalmykov , Miriam C. Thompson
What Recent USCIS Data Means for EB-2 NIW, EB-1A Petitioners
by: Anna Reiff ‡
New Investment Obligations for Streamers and Broadcasters in Germany
by: Dr. Laura M. Zentner , Georg von Wallis
Massachusetts High Court Clarifies Limits of Chapter 93A in Right of First Refusal Disputes
by: David G. Thomas , Angela C. Bunnell
Department of State Establishes $750 Fee for Expedited B1/B2 Visa Interview Appointments
by: Dillon R. Colucci
China Newsletter | Q1 2026 Issue No. 67
by: George Qi , Dawn (Dan) Zhang
Supreme Court Set to Resolve Circuit Split Over Title IX Applicability to Employment Discrimination Claims
by: Raquel S. Lord , Pamela White
NYDFS Issues Dual Guidance on Heightened Cybersecurity Threats, Frontier AI Risks
by: David Gillespie , Jena M. Valdetero
Netherlands Expands Investment Screening Law to Cover 6 Additional Technologies
by: Samuel Garcia Nelen , Robert Hardy

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 