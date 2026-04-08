New York Just Changed the Game for Buy Now, Pay Later

New York became the first state to publish comprehensive regulations governing Buy Now, Pay Later (“BNPL”) financing on February 23, 2026, and the implications for retail finance are significant. The proposed rule implements New York's groundbreaking BNPL Act, which Governor Hochul signed last year. With federal oversight scaling back, New York's "nation-leading" framework is poised to become the template for other states.

Here's what industry participants need to know:

Licensing is now mandatory. The broad definition of "BNPL Lender" captures fintechs operating under direct lending, bank partnership, and marketplace models alike.

The broad definition of "BNPL Lender" captures fintechs operating under direct lending, bank partnership, and marketplace models alike. Fee and rate caps apply. Late fees, convenience charges, and penalty fees face new restrictions. Interest rates are capped at New York's 16 percent civil usury limit—notably lower than the 25 percent typically available to licensed lenders.

Late fees, convenience charges, and penalty fees face new restrictions. Interest rates are capped at New York's 16 percent civil usury limit—notably lower than the 25 percent typically available to licensed lenders. Enhanced disclosures are required. Lenders must inform consumers whether loans will be reported to credit bureaus and provide pre- and post-consummation disclosures with periodic statements.

Lenders must inform consumers whether loans will be reported to credit bureaus and provide pre- and post-consummation disclosures with periodic statements. Data privacy protections expand. Consumer consent is required before BNPL lenders can use, sell, or share covered data beyond the specific transaction.

What's next?

A 60-day public comment period will begin upon publication in the New York State Register. The rule takes effect 180 days after finalization, with a transitional period for existing providers.

Industry groups have raised concerns about one-size-fits-all treatment of diverse BNPL products. Whether the New York Department of Financial Services adjusts the final rule remains to be seen. For BNPL providers, fintechs, and retailers, now is the time to assess compliance obligations, revenue model impacts, and operational readiness.