New York Enacts FAIR Business Practices Act Expanding State Consumer Protection Law
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On December 19, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law S8416, amending New York’s General Business Law to enact the Fostering Affordability and Integrity Through Reasonable Business Practices Act. The law expands the state’s primary consumer protection statute beyond deceptive acts to also prohibit unfair and abusive business practices.

The enactment follows months of debate over the scope of General Business Law Section 349 and reflects a negotiated approach that broadens enforcement authority while preserving certain judicial doctrines that had developed over time. The amendments take effect sixty days after enactment.

The legislation makes several material changes to the scope and enforcement of General Business Law Section 349, including:

  • Expansion beyond deceptive practicesThe statute now expressly prohibits unfair and abusive acts and practices. Unfairness is defined using a substantial injury standard modeled on federal law, while abusiveness focuses on conduct that interferes with understanding, exploits unequal bargaining power, or takes unreasonable advantage of reliance.
  • Attorney General–only authority for unfair and abusive claimsEnforcement authority for unfair and abusive acts is vested exclusively in the Attorney General. Private plaintiffs retain a right of action only for deceptive acts and practices, preserving existing damages standards.

Putting It Into Practice: State consumer protection activity has accelerated in 2025 as states respond to uncertainty at the federal level (previously discussed herehere, and here). New York’s enactment comes amid a notable pullback in federal consumer protection regulation and enforcement. The law represents the most comprehensive state-level response to the federal government’s retrenchment to date, and is likely will serve as a model for other jurisdictions. Notably, in March 2024, the CFPB, under then-Director Rohit Chopra, issued a letter to New York Governor Hochul supporting amendments to New York’s laws to address unfairness and abusiveness.

Copyright © 2025, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Oregon Enters $1.56 Million Consent Order Over Alleged Excessive Interest Charges in Bank Partnership Lending Program
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
NLRB Regains Quorum, Trump Nominees Confirmed By Senate
by: Bianca M. Rodriguez , Keahn N. Morris
No-Injury, No-Deception- Recent Cases Show Available Paths for Early Dismissal of PFAS Consumer Misrepresentation Claims
by: Jeffrey J. Parker
Might We See a Streamlining of EU Digital Compliance?
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Unlocking Duty Refunds- How Korean Multinationals Can Benefit from Costco’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) Challenge
by: Hwan Kim , J. Scott Maberry
FERC Directs Revisions to Enable Co-Located Load (Data Centers) And Generation
by: Bruce Grabow
OCC Conditionally Approves Digital Asset Trust Bank Charters, Signaling Cautious Expansion of Federal Oversight
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , John J. Mysliwiec
New York Legislature Amends CPLR 2106 To Resolve Lingering Confusion over Affirmation Use
by: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP
EU’s Omnibus I Package - Major Changes to Corporate Sustainability Reporting and Due Diligence – What Multinationals Need to Know
by: Oliver Heinisch , Clélia Jadot
CFPB and Federal Reserve Finalize 2026 Inflation Adjustments to Consumer Leasing and Truth in Lending Coverage Thresholds
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFPB Finalizes 2026 Increase to Fair Credit Reporting Act Disclosure Fee Cap
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
NCUA Launches Deregulation Project and Proposes Four Rules to Streamline Credit Union Regulations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FinCEN Assesses $3.5 Million Penalty Against Virtual Asset Platform for Alleged BSA Violations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 