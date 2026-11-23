On October 8, 2026, New York’s Chief Administrative Judge issued Administrative Order AO/299/26, amending Commercial Division Rule 14. (22 NYCRR § 202.70(g), R. 14). The prior version of Rule 14 favored resolving discovery disputes through court conferences rather than motion practice and required counsel to consult with one another in a good-faith effort to resolve all disclosure disputes.(Commercial Division Advisory Council Memorandum (Feb. 24, 2026), at 4.)Although the prior rule already required good-faith consultation, the amendment, effective December 1, 2026, requires a “thorough, good-faith attempt to resolve or narrow the dispute,” supported by a more detailed certification of such good-faith consultation if judicial intervention becomes necessary. (Administrative Order AO/299/26 (Oct. 8, 2026), R. 14(b).)

Meet-and-confer requirements are not new to New York discovery practice. In February 2021, the New York State Courts adopted Uniform Civil Rule 202.20-f, which added specificity to the existing good-faith consultation requirements of Rule 202.7. Rule 202.20-f provides that, absent exigent circumstances, counsel must meet and confer in person or via telephone before filing a motion to compel with respect to a discovery dispute. In the event a motion becomes necessary, counsel must provide information concerning the consultation, including the date and time, participants, and duration, in an affidavit or affirmation. (Commercial Division Advisory Council Memorandum (Feb. 24, 2026), at 5–6, attached as Exhibit B to the Office of Court Administration’s Request for Public Comment (Mar. 27, 2026) (“Council Memorandum”).) Many Commercial Division part rules imposed similar meet-and-confer and certification requirements, but they were not standardized in the Commercial Division Rules.

Amended Rule 14 is intended to further amend and strengthen the meet-and-confer rules in the Commercial Division. According to the Commercial Division Advisory Council, the “backward-looking” nature of the general civil rules, which asked counsel to describe efforts undertaken prior to the filing of a motion, differs from the forward-looking approach of Rule 14, which aims to resolve the dispute outside the context of a formal motion. (Council Memorandum, at 11.) The revised rule encourages meet-and-confer to attempt to narrow or resolve the dispute amongst the parties. (Council Memorandum, at 4, 6, 11–12.)

Absent exigent circumstances, amended Rule 14(b) requires a thorough, good-faith effort to resolve or narrow the dispute. The consultation does not need to resolve all disputed issues. However, the Advisory Council has explained that the intent of the amended Rule is to facilitate negotiations among the parties and non-parties to foster transparency and good faith. (Council Memorandum, at 11–12.)

Under amended Rule 14, if the meet-and-confer process does not yield a resolution, counsel must submit a letter (three single-spaced pages maximum) identifying the disputes and requesting a conference. The letter must certify that counsel engaged in “direct personal consultation” with all other counsel, or state the reasons why there was no consultation. The certification must state the consultation dates, how the consultation was conducted, the names of participants, and the results achieved. It must also indicate whether the parties discussed “cost-shifting, proportionality, or alternative methods” that might resolve or narrow the dispute. (AO/299/26, R. 14(b).)

Amended Rule 14 thus effectively implements statewide what is already expected of counsel in many Commercial Division parts pursuant to individual part rules. Amended Rule 14 requires lawyers to participate substantively in consultation before they bring a motion to the court to resolve a discovery dispute. By requiring a fuller account of those efforts and expressly recognizing the value of narrowing disputes, revised Rule 14 encourages counsel to treat consultation as an opportunity to reduce the issues requiring judicial attention, rather than as a procedural formality.

This article was authored by Emily Sadutto