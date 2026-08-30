New York Attorney General Secures Settlement from Online Medication Provider for Allegedly Deceiving Consumers

On August 24, 2026, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office secured $400,000 from Thirty Madison, Inc., an online provider of medications, for allegedly misleading and deceiving customers, causing them to sign up for costly recurring subscriptions.

According to the announcement, Thirty Madison provides both prescription and non-prescription medications for a variety of conditions ranging from hair loss to migraines to skin conditions through its brands Cove, Keeps, and Nurx. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) allegedly found that Thirty Madison failed to clearly disclose its subscription terms and non-refundable fees. Thirty Madison also allegedly failed to provide a simple cancellation process.

“As New Yorkers struggle with a rising cost of living, deceptive recurring fees can add up quickly and make life even harder to afford,” said Attorney General James. “I will not allow New Yorkers seeking accessible health care options to be trapped in costly subscriptions. Companies cannot mislead their customers about subscription terms, and my office will continue to take action to make sure New Yorkers are not unlawfully forced to make expensive recurring payments.”

New York law requires subscription terms to be clearly disclosed to customers, including the minimum length of the subscription, whether the subscription renews automatically, and the cancellation policy. Businesses must also obtain affirmative consent for automatic renewals and offer an easy cancellation mechanism.

The OAG’s investigation allegedly found that Thirty Madison did not clearly disclose its subscription terms to consumers and made it difficult to cancel subscriptions, in violation of New York law.

Thirty Madison also allegedly failed to:

Clearly notify consumers that they were purchasing an auto-renewing subscription and that prices increased after the first order;

Adequately disclose non-refundable fees associated with a subscription;

Alert consumers that finalizing certain subscriptions required the disclosure of sensitive personal data;

Inform consumers of how to cancel their subscriptions; and

Process cancellations in a timely manner, resulting in additional charges.

Thirty Madison also allegedly required customers to complete multiple steps to cancel their subscriptions, purportedly causing consumers to receive several additional emails before the company honored a request to cancel.

The settlement with OAG requires Thirty Madison to pay $400,000 to the state and provide refunds to eligible subscribers who filed complaints with Thirty Madison, the Federal Trade Commission, Better Business Bureau, or OAG. Thirty Madison must also provide restitution to eligible consumers, including those who were allegedly charged after requesting cancellation, charged for products that were not shipped, charged for products they did not specifically agree to receive, and charged unexpected fees.

Thirty Madison must also improve its disclosures, ensure consumers’ cancellations are processed quickly, inform consumers of all its intake requirements, and automatically process certain refunds.

This settlement is the latest in New York Attorney General James’ efforts to help consumers with hard-to-cancel subscriptions.

In July 2026, Attorney General James secured $320,000 from 1-800-Flowers for allegedly deceiving customers about subscription renewals. In May 2025, Attorney General James settled a similar case with Equinox Group, involving auto renewing memberships for Equinox+, Equinox gyms, and SoulCycle. In August 2025, Attorney General James secured refunds and policy changes from a Queens gym that allegedly made it difficult to cancel memberships. In December 2025, Attorney General James sued Uber for allegedly trapping customers in costly subscriptions. In December 2023, Attorney General James sued SiriusXM for allegedly trapping customers in unwanted subscriptions, and in November 2024, a court found that SiriusXM allegedly violated the law by purportedly forcing customers to undergo a long and burdensome process to cancel their subscriptions.