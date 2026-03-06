New York Amends the Trapped at Work Act: What Changed and What Remains Unclear

New York recently enacted amendments to the Trapped at Work Act that delay its effective date to December 19, 2026, and redraw several key boundaries. The statute still broadly prohibits employment agreements that require an employee to pay money if employment ends before a stated period.

Quick Hits

On February 13, 2026, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation enacting the chapter amendments, Assembly Bill A9452, to the “Trapped at Work Act” (Article 37, N.Y. Lab. Law §§ 1050–55), which was signed into law on December 19, 2025. While the amendments sharpen aspects of the Trapped at Work Act, it continues to prohibit employers from requiring, as a condition of employment, that an employee or applicant execute an employment promissory note.

At the same time, the amendments make it clearer that the Trapped at Work Act allows for certain non-educational incentives such as sign-on bonuses and relocation assistance, as well as certain educational reimbursements tied to transferable credentials. The amendments also narrow coverage to only “employees” and refine penalties and enforcement. While these revisions address some questions raised at enactment, they leave important ambiguities that may require further clarification from the New York State Department of Labor.

What Is Covered: Not Just Education and Training

The amendments remove prior language that singled out “reimbursement for training” within the definition. That deletion clarifies that the prohibition is not limited to training-related repayments. Instead, it is triggered by the structure of the obligation: a requirement to pay money upon early separation within a specified period. This is a broad, content-neutral rule that can encompass a range of repayment constructs unless they fit an explicit exception.

Effect on Education and Training Programs

The amendments draw a sharper line between permissible educational cost-sharing and impermissible training repayment schemes. The statute now allows agreements that require an employee to reimburse the employer for the cost of tuition, fees, and required educational materials for a transferable credential, but only if several conditions are met:

The agreement must be in a separate written contract and cannot make obtaining the credential a condition of employment.

The repayment amount must be specified up front and cannot exceed the employer’s actual costs.

Any required service period must be supported by a proportional, pro rata repayment schedule with no acceleration if employment ends.

And the agreement cannot require repayment if the employee is terminated, except in cases of misconduct.

The amendments also define “transferable credential” in detail. A credential qualifies if it is widely recognized in the relevant industry as a qualification independent of any particular employer’s practices, or if it demonstrably enhances the employee’s employability with other employers in that industry.

The statute expressly excludes employer-specific or non-transferable training, such as instruction on proprietary processes, systems, software, or equipment, as well as mandated safety and compliance training required by law, such as workplace safety certifications or sexual harassment prevention courses. Read together, these provisions signal that employers may not shift the cost of employer-specific or legally required training to employees through repayment obligations that activate upon separation.

Certain employer-sponsored training or education programs are subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). ERISA preempts state laws that “relate to” employee benefit plans. The applicability and scope of ERISA preemption to training programs that would otherwise be impacted by the act is uncertain, but employers may want to consider whether using an ERISA plan would enable them to maintain any repayment obligations that would otherwise be prohibited by the act.

Impact on Non-Educational Incentives and Property Transactions

The amended law also addresses common non-educational repayment arrangements. It permits agreements requiring employees to repay a financial bonus, relocation assistance, or other non-educational incentive or payment that is not tied to specific job performance, subject to two important limitations. Repayment may not be required if the employee is terminated for any reason other than “misconduct,” and repayment may not be enforced if the employer misrepresented the duties or requirements of the job. In practical terms, classic sign-on or relocation clawbacks that are conditioned solely on continued service can remain viable when a departure is voluntary or when termination is for misconduct, provided the job was accurately described.

Separately, the statute confirms that ordinary property transactions are not the target of the prohibition. Agreements that require employees to pay for property the employer sold or leased to them remain permissible, provided the sale or lease was voluntary, and the payment obligation is not tied to termination. While this should be helpful to employers using bona fide, voluntary loans to facilitate employee purchases of restricted stock or other equity interests, employers may want to consider analyzing any repayment provisions tied to termination to avoid potential issues under the act.

Who Is Covered, When It Takes Effect, and How It Is Enforced

The amendments replace the prior, broader “worker” construct with “employee.” By removing the prior “worker” concept, the law appears to no longer expressly cover independent contractors, interns, or volunteers. The statute’s protections are now focused on employees. Arrangements with non-employees may still implicate other legal requirements, but they appear to fall outside the act’s express terms.

Enforcement is administrative. An aggrieved employee or applicant may file a complaint with the New York State Department of Labor. If the Department determines a violation, the employer may be fined between $1,000 and $1,500 per violation, with the amount adjusted by the employer’s business size, the employer’s good-faith compliance belief, the gravity of the violation, and prior history. Each employee or applicant required to execute an employment promissory note, and each attempt to enforce such a note, counts as a separate violation.

Effective Date

The amendments further adjust the effective date of the Trapped at Work Act, which had taken effect “immediately” upon its signing into law on December 19, 2025. The amendments replace “immediately” in the act with “one year after it shall have become law,” thereby apparently fixing the effective date to December 19, 2026. However, there is a question as to whether the amendments are intended to delay the effective date to one year after they were signed, which would set the effective date to February 13, 2027.

Key Ambiguities Remain

Several key terms and concepts in the act remain undefined and may require further clarification from the Department. These include:

“Misconduct”: The term misconduct appears in two places: to preserve repayment in certain terminations under educational agreements, and to limit when non-educational incentive repayments are allowed. However, the statute does not define misconduct. This creates a significant gray area, especially because most sign-on and relocation repayment agreements are typically tied to cause, not misconduct. Employers and employees may therefore disagree over what conduct qualifies, and whether internal policy definitions will control. Until clarified further, this ambiguity raises risk in close cases.

Retroactivity to agreements entered prior to the effective date. The act states that “[n]o employer may require” an employment promissory note, and that any such condition “shall be null and void.” It is unclear whether this language renders agreements entered before the effective date now void, or whether the act only voids agreements entered after the effective date. Until clarified, employers with existing, prohibited agreements face uncertainty about their enforceability after the effective date.

“Condition of employment.” The statute prohibits requiring an employment promissory note as a condition of employment, and labels such a condition unconscionable and void. It is less explicit about agreements executed after an offer is accepted or outside the hiring condition. The education carve-out’s requirement that qualifying agreements be separate from employment and not a “condition of employment” suggests the legislature is comfortable with truly voluntary, standalone arrangements in that narrow context. Outside that lane, however, any termination-triggered repayment device that functions as a de facto employment condition risks falling within the prohibition. The statute also treats seeking to enforce a prohibited note as a violation, indicating that end-runs in form but not substance may be scrutinized.

“Not tied to specific job performance.” The non-educational carve-out allows repayment of bonuses, relocation assistance, and other incentives that are not tied to specific job performance. However, the phrase “not tied to specific job performance” is undefined. A pure sign-on bonus conditioned solely on length of service is likely within the carve-out, whereas a production bonus tied to output or sales metrics appears outside it. Hybrid incentives that mix continued service with minimal performance goals fall into a gray zone that the text does not clearly resolve.

“Transferable credential” and “widely recognized.” The transferable-credential definition hinges on whether a credential is widely recognized in the industry or demonstrably enhances employability with other employers. This is highly fact-sensitive. Degrees or licenses from accredited institutions or industry bodies will likely qualify. More tailored training tied closely to a single employer’s systems may not. Documentation of industry recognition may help in close cases, but the statute’s explicit exclusions for employer-specific instruction and mandated compliance training draw bright lines that cannot be overcome by characterization.

“Pro rata repayment” and “no acceleration.” For educational agreements, the statute requires proportional, pro rata repayment over any required service period and forbids acceleration upon separation. The text does not specify the cadence of pro rata calculations—whether monthly, quarterly, or otherwise—nor does it spell out post-separation payment timing. Aligning the repayment schedule to the original service period appears consistent with the “no-acceleration” rule, but the mechanics remain open to interpretation.

Practical Considerations

Organizations reviewing their programs may find it helpful to begin with the statute’s structural premise: any pay-on-departure obligation is presumptively prohibited unless it falls squarely within an express exception. Education-related repayment is available only for truly transferable, industry-recognized credentials and only through separate, voluntary agreements that are capped at cost, proportionally forgiven over time, non-accelerating on separation, and inapplicable to terminations other than for misconduct. Employer-specific training and legally required compliance instruction fall outside this lane and cannot be recouped via termination-triggered payback.

For non-educational incentives such as sign-on bonuses and relocation assistance, the statute permits arrangements that are not tied to specific job performance and that do not require repayment when employment ends for reasons other than misconduct or when the job was misrepresented. Characterizing an incentive as service-based rather than performance-based, and ensuring accurate job descriptions, appear to be consistent with the act’s text, while recognizing that the undefined term “misconduct” injects uncertainty.

Employers might also consider shifting from traditional “stay-or-pay” arrangements to deferred bonuses, phased equity, or service-based incentives that reward ongoing employment without repayment upon separation. These alternatives can be complex and warrant careful review for compliance with federal tax requirements for deferred compensation.

Finally, the delayed effective date and penalty structure give employers time to reassess legacy agreements and plan future offerings. Employers may wish to carefully consider that each execution and enforcement attempt can count as a separate violation toward statutory penalties.

Organizations may wish to evaluate their specific programs and agreements in light of the statute’s language and the ambiguities noted above, particularly as further guidance develops ahead of the effective date.