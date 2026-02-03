New Year Brings Old Obligations with a Recent Twist: PAMA Reporting is Back

After uncertainty over the last few months, the last few weeks saw potential changes to the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA) under section 6226 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026. On January 20, 2026, the House Appropriations Committee released the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2026, which included several healthcare extenders, among them revisions to the upcoming PAMA rate cuts and reporting deadlines. The Senate passed the bill on January 30, 2026, and went back to the House on February 3, 2026, at which point it has been set for President Trump’s signature.

First, there are no additional Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) rate cuts scheduled for 2026. The act then extends the phase-in of the rate reductions for an additional year, delaying this until 2027, 2028 and 2029. The act also updates the data collection period to use 2025 rather than 2019 data, and shifts the reporting period to May 1, 2026, through July 31, 2026.

While there is still possibility around the Reforming and Enhancing Sustainable Updates to Laboratory Testing Services Act (RESULTS) which was introduced in September 2025, it has not yet passed. As such, laboratories must prepare for PAMA with the changes implemented by the passage of the Continuing Resolution.

PAMA requires independent, hospital outreach, and physician office laboratories to report private payor rate information and volumes every three years (or annually for Advance Diagnostic Laboratory Tests). CMS used this data to calculate rates under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) to align Medicare payment with commercial market rates by developing a weighted median of the reported private payor rates. Due to underreporting (less than one percent of all laboratories reported data) and underrepresentation of key segments such as hospital outreach and physician office labs, the initial reporting cycle resulted in steeper payment cuts between 2018 and 2020 for laboratories than anticipated. Current rates are based on 2016 data that was reported in 2017. Congress has postponed reporting six times, and with the passage of the CR, the next reporting cycle will be May 1, 2026, through July 31, 2026, resetting the time period for applicable data and relieving labs from the burden (or near impossibility) of reporting 2019 data.

What you need to know about PAMA

Who must report?

“Applicable laboratories” must report private payor rates to CMS. Applicable laboratory means a laboratory under 42 C.F.R. § 493.2 (the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments definition of a laboratory) that:

Bills Medicare Part B under its own NPI or for hospital outreach laboratories, bills Medicare Part B on the Form CMS-1450 under type of bill (TOB) 14x;

Meets the “majority of Medicare revenue” threshold in a data collection period. Meaning that the laboratory receives more than 50% of its Medicare revenue (Parts A, B, & D including any applicable co-pays/deductibles) under the CLFS and/or Medicare Physician Fee Schedule; and

Receives at least $12,500 in CLFS revenue during the data collection period.

Entities that do not meet the definition of “applicable laboratory” are not permitted to report.

Who is a private payor?

A private payor includes any of the following:

A health insurance issuer as defined in § 2791(b)(2) of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act;

A group health plan as defined in § 2791(a)(1) of the PHS Act;

A Medicare Advantage Plan under Part C as defined in § 1859(b)(1) of the Social Security Act (SSA); or

A Medicaid Managed Care Organization as defined in § 1903(m) of the SSA.

What is reported?

An applicable laboratory must collect and report “applicable information” received during the data collection period for each laboratory test code subject to the data collection requirements.

Applicable information includes: 1) the specific Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code for the test; 2) each private payor rate for which final payment has been made during the data collection period; and 3) the associated volume tests performed for each private payor rate.

“Zero dollars,” payments that cannot be identified at the HCPCS level (i.e., bundled payments), payments that were under appeal during the data collection period, and tests billed with miscellaneous/NOC code are not to be reported.

How to report?

CMS has released a list of applicable HCPCS codes that are subject to PAMA’s data reporting and collection requirements. Additionally, CMS has released a spreadsheet template that an applicable laboratory may use to collect and report the applicable information for each test subject to reporting. The spreadsheet includes information on the HCPCS code, payment rate, volume at the payment rate, and NPI. This spreadsheet may be uploaded to the CMS Enterprise Portal.

What happens if an applicable laboratory fails to report?

If the Secretary determines that an applicable laboratory has failed to report or has made a misrepresentation or omission of reporting information, the Secretary may apply a civil monetary penalty of up to $10,000 per day for each failure to report or each misrepresentation or omission.

Beyond civil money penalties, failure to accurately report can negatively impact the weighted median of private payor rates leading to disproportionate CLFS rate cuts.

Important Dates

Data Reporting Period: May 1 – July 31, 2026

With the reporting period fast approaching, laboratories should determine whether they are an applicable laboratory and begin preparing the required 2025 private payor data carefully. As the reporting period approaches, CMS plans to issue additional fact sheets to assist labs in the data submission. Laboratories may want to consider consulting with knowledgeable legal counsel to ensure compliance and strategy alignment.