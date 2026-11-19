The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) are moving toward finalizing a new definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS), which determines the scope of federal jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act (CWA). The proposed rule would provide greater regulatory clarity and certainty by aligning federal jurisdiction over wetlands, streams, and other waterbodies more closely with U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

Background and Status of the Federal WOTUS Rule

The scope of WOTUS jurisdiction has changed substantially under recent presidential administrations. The Trump Administration’s 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule was repealed in 2021. The Biden Administration adopted a broader rule in January 2023, which was subsequently narrowed following the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. EPA, 598 U.S. 651 (2023).

In November 2025, the EPA and the Corps proposed a replacement rule intended to clarify the limits of federal jurisdiction in accordance with Sackett.

On September 9, 2026, the agencies published a supplemental proposal (91 Fed. Reg. 57284) seeking comment on additional refinements to federal jurisdiction. The supplemental comment period closed October 9, 2026.

Although the agencies have not announced a final rule publication date, a final rule is anticipated in late 2026 or early 2027. The rule may also face litigation.

What Changes Would the Proposed WOTUS Rule Make?

The November 2025 proposal would clarify and narrow federal jurisdiction over wetlands, streams, and other waterbodies in several important ways.

Wetlands: Federal jurisdiction would require wetlands to physically abut jurisdictional waters and contain surface water during the wet season. This would exclude many geographically separated or seasonally dry wetlands.

Federal jurisdiction would require wetlands to physically abut jurisdictional waters and contain surface water during the wet season. This would exclude many geographically separated or seasonally dry wetlands. Streams and tributaries: Federal jurisdiction would be limited to relatively permanent waters that flow year-round or during the wet season, excluding many ephemeral drainage features.

Federal jurisdiction would be limited to relatively permanent waters that flow year-round or during the wet season, excluding many ephemeral drainage features. Interstate waters: Waters would no longer qualify for federal jurisdiction solely because they cross state boundaries.

Waters would no longer qualify for federal jurisdiction solely because they cross state boundaries. Regulatory exclusions: The proposal would clarify exclusions for certain ditches, previously converted cropland, and waste treatment systems. It would also exclude groundwater.

How Could the September 2026 Supplemental Proposal Further Limit Federal Jurisdiction?

The September 2026 supplemental proposal considers additional alternatives that more closely reflect the jurisdictional limitations established in Sackett. These alternatives could further restrict federal jurisdiction by limiting covered streams to perennial waters and covered wetlands to those with essentially year-round surface water connections, subject to limited interruptions.

How Could the Proposed WOTUS Rule Affect Federal Permitting Requirements?

When finalized, the rule is expected to provide greater predictability and reduce unnecessary federal permitting requirements. Some projects that required federal permits under previous regulations may fall outside federal jurisdiction under the new definition, potentially reducing permitting costs and delays.

However, state environmental requirements would remain independently applicable. In Michigan, for example, state requirements under Parts 301 and 303 would continue to apply.

Businesses planning development, construction, or activities that may affect wetlands or waterways should begin evaluating how the forthcoming WOTUS rule could change their federal permitting obligations. With a final rule anticipated in late 2026 or early 2027, businesses should assess potential impacts on project timelines, permitting requirements, and regulatory compliance now rather than wait for the new definition to take effect.