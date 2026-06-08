New Virginia Law Prohibits Noncompete Agreements with Health Care Professionals
Monday, June 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

We recently reported on a new noncompete law in Virginia, effective July 1, 2026, that requires employers to pay severance in order to enforce a noncompete agreement against an employee terminated without cause. Virginia lawmakers passed another law, HB 627, also effective July 1, 2026, banning noncompete agreements with “health care professionals.” HB 627 is not retroactive and therefore does not apply to (or affect) any agreement entered prior to July 1, 2026.

Current Virginia law prohibits noncompete agreements with “low-wage employees.” HB 627 extends this prohibition to “health care professionals,” defined as any person licensed, registered, or certified by the Board of Medicine, Nursing, Counseling, Optometry, Psychology, or Social Work. 

Exceptions

Virginia’s existing prohibition for low-wage employees includes one exception — it allows employers to enter nondisclosure agreements with low-wage employees that are intended to protect trade secret and confidential information. HB 627 adds a sale-of-business exception, which lawmakers commonly include in prohibitions like this one. HB 627 also specifically allows agreements requiring health care professionals to repay their employer for recruitment-related costs, including relocation expenses, signing or retention bonuses, and other payment(s) provided to induce relocation or establishment of a practice (sometimes referred to as “TRAP agreements”). This exception allows employers to recoup qualifying expenses from a departing health care professional who has been employed for fewer than five years.

HB 627 also allows non-solicitation provisions, so long as such provisions are limited to (i) customers with whom the health care professional had material contact during employment and (ii) products and services that are the same as or substantially similar to those provided by the employer.

Penalties & Posting Requirements

Under Virginia’s existing law, an employer who violates Va. Code Ann. § 40.1-28.7:8 by entering into, enforcing, or threatening to enforce an invalid noncompete agreement with a low-wage employee may be subject to a $10,000 civil penalty for each violation.

Virginia law also includes posting requirements. An employer who fails to post the noncompete law in the workplace will be issued a written warning for the first offense, a civil penalty not to exceed $250 for the second offense, and a civil penalty not to exceed $1,000 for each subsequent offense.

Once HB 627 takes effect July 1, 2026, those same penalty provisions and posting requirements will apply to health care professionals in addition to low-wage employees. 

Conclusion

In light of these new restrictions, employers of health care professionals in Virginia should work with counsel to ensure that their agreements comply with the new restrictions.

Pouyan Ahmadi contributed to this article

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1-800-Doctors, Inc
Published: 5 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

Illinois Provides Additional Protections to Workers on Publicly Funded Projects
by: Amanda C. Hibbler
DOJ Accelerates False Claims Act Investigations Involving Medicaid and Other State-Based Benefit Programs
by: Pamela L. Johnston , Jason Mehta
Federal Court Vacates IRS Notice 2025-42- Five Percent Safe Harbor May be Restored for Wind and Solar Projects
by: Adam Schurle , Tori Roessler
Guilbeau v. Footprint Int’l Holdco, Inc.- Lessons From a Chancery Court Cramdown Financing Decision and Insights Into DGCL Section 144’s Safe-Harbor Provisions
by: Nicholas O'Keefe , Eric G. Pearson
Foley Automotive Update: June 2, 2026
by: Vanessa L. Miller , Ann Marie Uetz
AI, Virtual Care, and EHR Optimization- What Hospitals Should Watch as AHA and West Health Launch National Accelerator
by: Marika Miller
New USPTO “Pre-Docketing Notice” Pilot Program Could Streamline Examination
by: Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
Clinical Trial Transparency Enforcement: A Practical Guide for Sponsors and Research Sites After FDA’s April 2026 Reminders
by: Mary L. Hendrickson , Emily Weber
The Power Grid Passed Its Report Card. But Read the Fine Print
by: Scott D. Ellis
Flower Foods Inc. v. Brock: A Missed Opportunity to for Guidance Regarding the FAA’s Transportation Worker Exemption
by: Christopher G. Ward , John R. FitzGerald
DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Structures: CMS Confirms Important Flexibility for Round 2028
by: Adam S. Cooper , Gretchen P. Mahoney
Working on Borrowed Time? The Risk-Reward Calculus of Recourse Notes for Equity
by: Casey D. Knapp
AI Transcription Tools in Health Care: What In-House Counsel Needs to Get Right
by: Michelle A. Freeman , Pamela L. Johnston

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 