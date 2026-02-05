New Trend under Florida’s Wiretap Statute: Websites with Tracking Technology Beware
Thursday, February 5, 2026

Florida website tracking litigation is gaining momentum this year, with plaintiffs increasingly invoking the Florida Security of Communications Act (FSCA) to challenge common website analytics and advertising tools, especially where those tools allegedly capture and share sensitive user communications. The FSCA is an old state wiretap statute now aimed at modern website tracking. The FSCA provides for liquidated damages of up to $1,000 per violation.

Specifically, a 2025 ruling resulted in a decision that changed Florida’s legal landscape and opened the door for a possible flood of FSCA claims. W.W. v. Orlando Health, Inc., No. 6-24-cv-1068-JSS-RMU, 2025 WL 722892 (M.D. Fla. Mar. 6, 2025). In Orlando Health, the plaintiff alleged that the defendant’s website intercepted communications about her healthcare treatment, then used that information for advertising purposes, and did so through third-party pixels that intercepted and transmitted the plaintiff’s communications with the website including “the plaintiff’s health conditions,” “desired treatment,” and “preferred doctors.” Id. at 2. The plaintiff further alleged the information was used to serve targeted advertisements.

The court cited the legislative intent of FSCA, emphasizing that the legislature specifically intended to protect private medical information. On that basis, the court concluded the plaintiff adequately alleged interception of contents under FSCA. In other words, the theory that the website tools captured substantive healthcare communications was sufficient, at least at the motion to dismiss stage. Since this decision, plaintiffs have filed hundreds of similar wiretap claims in small claims court under the FSCA arising out of website tracking technology. This may be a signal that Florida federal courts may allow similar privacy and wiretapping pleadings to survive early challenges.

The combination of alleged interception of content, the use of third-party pixels, and the statute’s liquidated damages framework are perhaps the driving forces for the emerging FSCA litigation trend.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #478 – Intrigued With Using AI to Help with Your Tax Return? Please Think Again
by: Linn F. Freedman
FTC Signals Pause on AI Regulation
by: Roma Patel
Judge Issues Public Admonition + $12,000 Sanctions for Hallucinations
by: Linn F. Freedman
ShinyHunters Bypassing Multifactor Authentication
by: Linn F. Freedman
New York State and New York City Labor and Employment Law Updates
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026: Another Lifeline for Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities
by: Danielle H. Tangorre , Conor O. Duffy
New Year Brings Old Obligations with a Recent Twist: PAMA Reporting is Back
by: Victoria C. Larson , Danielle H. Tangorre
Medicare Part B Lab Spending Increased in 2024- Here’s what the Latest OIG Report Reveals
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act – 2025 Updates and Looking to 2026
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
DOJ Enforcement of Clinical Laboratories- Trends from Q4 2025
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Search Bars, Chatbots, and Tracking Pixels- Practical Steps Labs Can Take to Reduce CIPA Risk in 2026
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Privacy Tip #477 – This is Identity Theft Awareness Week
by: Linn F. Freedman
35 State AGs Raise Concerns About Deepfakes with xAI
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 