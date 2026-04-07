Sergio Olivares Partner Olivares Patent Group
Sergio L. Olivares

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3201
Bio and Articles
Daniel Sánchez co-chair, OLIVARES Litigation, Patent Teams
Daniel Sánchez

Email

+52 (55) 5322 3000 EXT. 3210
Bio and Articles
New Technical Committee Mechanism
Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Among the novelties contained in the recent Reform that entered in force to Mexico’s Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property (LFPPI) is the creation of a completely new Specialized Technical Committee (integrated by at least three members) constituted by the Mexican PTO’s (IMPI’s) Board of Directors.

This new Technical Committee will be responsible for determining if a request for the issuance of a mandatory resolution of a pending application should proceed. The request for the issuance of a mandatory resolution is made by the applicant and applies for all patent, utility model and design applications that incurred in unjustifiable delays during prosecution.

Specific timeframes are determined for the Technical Committee to contact the Examiner in charge and for the Examiner to comply with the requirement of the Technical Committee. Failure to comply with the requirements of the technical committee could result in the application of sanctions to Examiners.

The creation of this new Technical Committee is another effort to expedite resolutions for patent, utility model and design applications and provide certainty to applicants that the new reduced prosecution timeframes will be strictly applied. However, at this moment the criterion for the selection of the members of the technical committee remains unclear as well as the criterion that will be used to determine whether a delay was reasonable or unreasonable.

Applications that are currently pending and which were filed before the Reform entered into force can apply for a mandatory resolution once the specialized technical committee has been assembled.

Further developments are anticipated, as the implementation of the Regulations is still pending and is expected to occur in the near term.

© 2005-2026 OLIVARES Y COMPAÑIA S.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from OLIVARES

The Reform to the Mexican Industrial Property Law and the impact on pharmaceutical sector.
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Gustavo A. Alcocer
Mexico Reduces Prosecution Timelines
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Mexico Introduces Provisional Patent Applications
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Reinstatement of Rights Following Missed Prosecution Deadlines
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Mexico Introduces New Corrective Mechanism for Priority Documentation
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Amendments to Mexico’s Intellectual Property Law: Principal Aspects for Patent Practice
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Daniel Sánchez
Amendment to the Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property- What Changes in Trademarks and Contentious Proceedings?
by: Sergio L. Olivares , Gustavo A. Alcocer
Guidelines for the Application of the Tax Incentive for Film and Audiovisual Production
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Implications of the Rules of the Pharmaceutical Investment Promotion Committee in México.
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer , Alejandro Luna Fandiño
Constitutional Reform Decree on the Reduction of the Workweek
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Decree Granting a Tax Incentive for Film and Audiovisual Production.
by: Luis C. Schmidt , Jaime Rodríguez
Nearshoring in Mexico: Corporate Challenges and Corporate Structuring for Foreign Investment.
by: Gustavo A. Alcocer
WIPO Issues a Recommendation for the Designation of IMPI as an ISA/IPEA Authority.
by: Rommy Morales , Sergio L. Olivares

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 