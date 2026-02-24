New Provider-Based Requirements for Off-Campus Hospital Outpatient Departments
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On February 3, 2026, Congress enacted the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (the Act), which includes amendments to the Medicare provider-based billing requirements for off-campus hospital outpatient departments. Specifically, the Act requires hospitals to obtain a separate National Provider Identifier (NPI) and submit provider-based attestations for each off-campus outpatient department. Hospitals must comply with these new requirements before January 1, 2028 to continue receiving Medicare payment under the Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) (or any other applicable payment system) for items or services furnished in these departments.

Explanation of the New Requirements

Off-Campus Provider-Based Departments

The new requirements specifically apply to any “off-campus outpatient department of a provider,” generally defined as any department of a provider (as defined in 42 C.F.R. § 413.65)  that is located more than 250 yards from the main campus of a hospital or from a remote location of a hospital.

New Mandatory Attestation Requirements

Historically, submission of a provider-based attestation has been voluntary. Through this process, a hospital certifies a department’s compliance with provider-based requirements and its qualification to receive more favorable Medicare reimbursement under the hospital OPPS. The Act makes the attestation process mandatory for all off-campus provider-based departments and requires the following attestations:

  1. Hospitals must submit an initial provider-based attestation prior to December 31, 2027 for any existing off-campus outpatient department of a provider.
  2. Thereafter, hospitals must submit subsequent attestations in accordance with a timeframe to be specified by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Under the new law, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is responsible for establishing a process for providers to submit the required initial and subsequent attestations. Until that process is established, providers may submit attestations under the existing voluntary framework set forth at 42 C.F.R. § 413.65(b)(3).

Separate NPI

Hospitals must now obtain a separate NPI for each off-campus provider-based department, and items and services furnished on or after January 1, 2028 in any such department must be billed under this separate NPI.

Next Steps

Addressing these new provider-based requirements will require significant time and effort from affected hospitals. Hospitals and health systems should begin right away by identifying all off-campus provider-based departments and evaluating each department’s compliance with the provider-based rules. CMS will issue rules that further define these new requirements, in the meantime, hospitals can begin preparing attestations and NPI applications for applicable departments.

Listen to this article

© 2026 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs: Key Takeaways and Next Steps for Businesses
by: Jeffrey M. Harvey , J. Allen Sullivan Jr.
Rights and Wrongs- Unpacking the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative and the False Claims Act
by: Ty E. Howard , Brad Robertson
Alabama CON Report - February 2026
by: Jennifer Hoover Clark , Sydney H. Willmann
We Need More Screen Time – Let’s Watch Our Employees
by: John W. Hargrove , Jennifer M. Trulock
Florida’s Renewed Push for Cyber Litigation Reform
by: Alexis M. Buese , Eric Setterlund
Alabama CON Report - February 2026
by: Jennifer Hoover Clark , Sydney H. Willmann
In First Public Speech, SEC’s Director of Enforcement Sheds Light on Priorities and Process
by: Timothy K. Halloran
From Convenience to Courtroom- Florida’s Expanding Website “Wiretapping” Litigation Risk
by: Alexis M. Buese , Eric Setterlund
OFAC Enforcement Action Against IMG Academy, LLC- Implications for Schools, Universities, and Other Academic Institutions
by: Jonathan "Jack" Harrington , Paul Ney
What 8(a) Contractors Should Do After Receiving an SBA Suspension Notice
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
Can’t I Just “WFH”? Best ADA Practices for Evaluating Remote Work Requests
by: Katherine E. Griffin , Keith S. Anderson
Better Late Than Never: Creating a Buy-Sell Agreement for Business Partners Considering a Corporate Post-Nup
by: Ladd Hirsch
FinCEN’s New Exceptive Relief Order: A Welcome Change, But Not a Green Light to Relax Your BSA/AML Vigilance
by: Jonathan "Jack" Harrington

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 