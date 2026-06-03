New Jersey Supreme Court Reinforces the Finality of Arbitration in Rappaport v. Pasternak

In April 2025, the New Jersey Supreme Court issued a significant decision in Rappaport v. Pasternak, 260 N.J. 230 (2025), reaffirming just how limited judicial review of private arbitration awards truly is under the New Jersey Arbitration Act (“NJAA”).

The decision is important not merely because it reversed the Appellate Division, but because it forcefully re-emphasized a principle that New Jersey courts have discussed for decades: parties who choose arbitration are choosing finality, not a second round of litigation in the courts.

The case also presents an interesting intersection between arbitration law, LLC governance disputes, carried-interest economics, and minority oppression claims under New Jersey’s Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (“RULLCA”).

The Underlying Business Dispute

The dispute arose among members of several LLCs known collectively as the “KABR entities,” which operated real estate investment businesses.

Plaintiff Laurence Rappaport had been a managing member of the entities. He was later removed from management by the other members, who alleged misconduct and mismanagement. Rappaport denied those allegations and asserted that he had been removed without cause.

The parties’ operating agreements contained broad arbitration provisions requiring virtually any dispute arising out of the agreements to be arbitrated.

Rappaport initially filed suit in the Chancery Division asserting:

declaratory judgment claims,

contract and tort claims,

and notably, a minority oppression claim under RULLCA.

The parties ultimately agreed to submit all claims to arbitration before former Chief Justice James R. Zazzali.

The Key Economic Issue: “Carried Interest”

One of the most significant financial issues in the arbitration involved “carried interest,” sometimes called “promote interest.” The opinion describes carried interest as the share of profits paid to managers or general partners after investors receive their preferred returns.

Rappaport contended that his carried interest had substantial future value, allegedly worth approximately $25 million.

At arbitration:

Rappaport testified about the value of his carried interest;

his counsel referenced it during closing arguments;

the parties briefed it in post-hearing submissions;

and proposed arbitration awards specifically addressed it.

The arbitrator ultimately awarded Rappaport approximately $4.9 million on various claims, offset by roughly $1 million awarded to another party, resulting in a net recovery of approximately $3.8 million.

Critically, however, the arbitrator rejected Rappaport’s claim for future carried-interest distributions.

What Made the Case Unique

What made the case unusual was not simply the size of the arbitration award or the underlying LLC dispute.

The unusual feature was procedural.

After the arbitration concluded, Rappaport argued that the arbitrator should never have decided the carried-interest issue at all because, according to him, that issue had never been submitted to arbitration.

That argument created a very narrow but important legal question under N.J.S.A. 2A:23B-24(a)(2), which allows a court to modify an arbitration award if:

the arbitrator decided a claim not submitted to arbitration, and

the award can be corrected without affecting the merits of the arbitrator’s decision.

The Appellate Division accepted Rappaport’s argument. It concluded that the carried-interest issue had effectively been raised sua sponte by the arbitrator and therefore modified the arbitration award to preserve Rappaport’s future carried-interest rights.

That was an extraordinary step because appellate modification of a private arbitration award is exceedingly rare under New Jersey law.

The Supreme Court’s Decision

The New Jersey Supreme Court unanimously reversed. Justice Patterson’s opinion strongly reaffirmed the deferential standard governing arbitration review in New Jersey. The Court repeatedly emphasized that arbitration awards are intended to be final and are not vehicles for relitigating factual or legal disputes. The Court relied heavily on Perini Corp. v. Greate Bay Hotel & Casino and Tretina Printing v. Fitzpatrick & Associates, 129 N.J. 479, 548-548 (1992), which established that courts may vacate or modify arbitration awards only in extremely limited circumstances.

The New Jersey Supreme Court framed the governing inquiry succinctly: “Were the arbitrators honest, and did they stay within the bounds of the arbitration agreement?” According to the Court, the answer to both questions here was yes.

Why the Appellate Division Was Reversed

The New Jersey Supreme Court concluded that the carried-interest issue plainly had been submitted to arbitration.

The Court carefully reviewed the arbitration record and noted that:

Rappaport himself testified extensively about carried interest;

the issue appeared in motions, testimony, briefs, and proposed awards;

and both sides disputed entitlement to future carried-interest payments throughout the arbitration.

Accordingly, the New Jersey Supreme Court held that the Appellate Division fundamentally misread the record when it concluded that the arbitrator had independently introduced the issue. The Court also held that the Appellate Division failed the second prong of the statute because modifying the award necessarily affected the merits of the arbitrator’s broader damages determination. The arbitrator’s overall damages analysis included consideration of the carried-interest claim. Once the Appellate Division altered that component, it effectively rewrote the merits of the award itself, something the NJAA does not permit.

The Minority Oppression Component

An important but somewhat secondary aspect of the decision involved Rappaport’s minority oppression claims under RULLCA. Rappaport alleged minority-member oppression under N.J.S.A. 42:2C-48 and sought remedies other than dissolution. The Appellate Division had suggested that the arbitrator effectively imposed a dissociation-type remedy without properly addressing the statutory framework governing minority oppression. The New Jersey Supreme Court did not substantively analyze the merits of the oppression claim itself. Instead, it focused on arbitrability and deference. The Court acknowledged that dissociation and related remedies under RULLCA were within the scope of the arbitration agreement and therefore subject to the arbitrator’s authority.

That aspect of the opinion is notable because it reinforces that sophisticated business parties may arbitrate even highly consequential internal LLC disputes involving:

member oppression,

dissociation,

future economic rights,

and ownership-related remedies.

The Court treated those disputes as fully arbitrable business controversies subject to the NJAA’s highly deferential review framework.

Practical Implications of the Decision

1. Arbitration Really Means Finality

The Court sent a clear message that appellate courts are not permitted to revisit the factual or legal correctness of arbitration awards merely because they disagree with the outcome. New Jersey remains one of the jurisdictions most protective of arbitral finality.

2. Arbitration Records Matter

The Supreme Court’s reversal largely turned on the actual arbitration record. Because the carried-interest issue appeared repeatedly throughout the proceeding, the Court had little difficulty concluding that it was submitted to the arbitrator. Parties who intend to exclude issues from arbitration should do so expressly and in writing. Indeed, the Court specifically suggested that parties should clearly identify any excluded issues before the arbitration begins.

3. LLC Oppression Claims Are Arbitrable

The decision also confirms that sophisticated LLC governance disputes, including oppression and dissociation claims under RULLCA, may be fully resolved in arbitration when the governing agreements contain broad arbitration clauses. That has substantial implications for closely held business disputes in New Jersey.

Conclusion

Rappaport v. Pasternak is ultimately a case about the integrity and finality of arbitration. The Supreme Court made clear that courts may not use the narrow modification provisions of the NJAA as a vehicle to second-guess the merits of an arbitration award. Even where millions of dollars and future ownership economics are at stake, judicial intervention remains tightly constrained. For business litigators, the case is a significant reaffirmation of New Jersey’s strongly pro-arbitration jurisprudence. For LLC members and transactional lawyers, it is also a reminder that broad arbitration clauses can sweep in virtually every aspect of an internal business divorce, including minority oppression remedies and future economic rights.