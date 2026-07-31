New Jersey Supreme Court Clarifies Scope of Consumer Fraud Act Liability for Insurance Brokers

On July 15, the New Jersey Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision clarifying the scope of liability that insurance brokers may face under New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act (CFA). The court held that brokers, producers, and agents are not categorically exempt from the CFA and may be held liable for deceptive or unconscionable conduct — including failing to procure adequate coverage or misleading clients about the scope of their policies.

This decision has implications for both policyholders and insurance brokers. Policyholders who are misled by their broker now have access to the CFA’s remedies, including treble damages and recovery of attorneys’ fees and costs, which are not available in a standard negligence lawsuit. At the same time, brokers should be aware that conduct rising to the level of deception may now expose them to CFA liability, underscoring the importance of clear communication and documentation during the placement process.

Background: The New Jersey Supreme Court Decision

In James G. Lowe, M.D. v. Bernard Audet, No. A-12-25, slip op. (N.J. July 15, 2026), an insured neurosurgeon brought a claim under the Consumer Fraud Act against his insurance broker, alleging he was misled about the scope of coverage and therefore received only partial payment on a claim for benefits when he suffered an eye injury preventing him from performing surgery. The court was asked to decide whether insurance brokers fall within a narrow judge-made exception to the CFA for “learned professionals” that was historically limited to physicians, attorneys, and theologians.

The court rejected that argument, reinforcing that New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act is one of the “nation’s strongest consumer protection laws” meant to prevent deceptive, fraudulent, or unconscionable commercial practices. While recognizing that insurance brokers are skilled professionals subject to licensing and regulation, the court held “licensing and regulation alone are not a sufficient basis for exemption from the CFA” absent a direct and unavoidable conflict between the CFA and insurance-broker regulations.

Key Takeaways for Insurance Market Participants

The court’s decision clarifies that policyholders facing a coverage denial that conflicts with their broker’s advice or representations may have a basis to pursue a claim under the CFA, particularly where the advice was misleading or omitted material information about policy limitations. In those circumstances, the CFA’s remedies — including treble damages and attorneys’ fees — may be available, in addition to remedies under a traditional negligence claim.

For insurance brokers, the decision is a reminder that clear, well-documented communications with clients regarding the scope and limitations of coverage are a necessary part of placing coverage. Confirming coverage discussions in writing and ensuring that clients understand the impact of policy terms and limitations will play an important role in mitigating the risk of coverage disputes that evolve into CFA claims against brokers and producers.