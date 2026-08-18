New Jersey Launches Employee Separation Reporting Portal
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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New Jersey requires employers to report every employee separation to the state’s Department of Labor (NJDOL) under New Jersey Public Law, Chapter 120 (S2357). As discussed in a prior GT Alert, lawmakers adopted the mandate in 2023. However, the state paused implementation while it built the reporting system. The Division of Unemployment Insurance Employer Response Portal is now live.

New Jersey employers must report employee separations through the portal within seven days of a worker’s separation, whether due to layoff, termination, resignation, or retirement. Employers should not wait for the former worker to file an unemployment claim, as the NJDOL has stated it uses employer-reported data to expedite unemployment benefits decisions and reduce delays. Company personnel who are involved with unemployment claims should be aware of the reporting deadline and have portal access.

Portal submissions will generally include the worker’s separation date, last day worked, reason for separation, wage and scheduling details, employer and supervisor contact information, and any relevant supporting documentation. Employers in New Jersey are still required to provide employees with the BC-10 form, though they are not required to submit the form through the portal.

Employers throughout New Jersey are required to comply with the law. To register for the portal, businesses must be subject to the New Jersey Unemployment Compensation Law and must file both NJ-927 and WR-30 forms.

Considerations for Employers

To support a smooth transition and timely compliance with the new reporting requirement, employers may wish to consider the following steps:

  1. Confirm coverage under the New Jersey Unemployment Compensation Law and verify whether NJ-927 and WR-30 forms are filed to determine eligibility for portal use.
  2. Establish and document an internal process for submitting separation reports within seven days of each separation.
  3. Grant human resources and payroll staff portal accounts and appropriate training.
  4. Maintain accurate records of separation reasons, dates, wages, schedules, and contact details.
  5. Continue to provide BC-10 forms to departing employees.
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