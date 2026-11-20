On November 13, 2026, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and the state’s Division of Consumer Affairs announced the release of Guidance Circular 2026-01—to inform the public of the applicability of New Jersey law and scope-of-practice rules to health care services performed at medical spas (or medispas) and intravenous (IV) hydration businesses.

The state’s boards of Medical Examiners, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Cosmetology and Hairstyling joined in issuing the seven-page circular (the “Guidance Document”), which we discuss below.

What are Medispas and IV Hydration Businesses?

Medispas go by many names (including “Wellness Centers”), but in general they are businesses that focus on aesthetic health care procedures, such as injectable pharmacologics (including Botox®) and laser hair removal, that are designed to improve appearance. Medispas may also offer IV hydration services. IV therapy businesses provide patients with IV fluids with or without the addition of other medications, vitamins, minerals, and/or amino acids.

The Guidance Document

In New Jersey, prior to the issuance of the Guidance Document, there was little formal guidance related specifically to medispas. Some entities relied on proposed (but never adopted) medispa-focused regulations dating back to 2015. The new Guidance Document now affirms that a professional health care license is required to perform any health care service, and that offenders may be subject to fines, civil or criminal penalties, and/or discipline.

Importantly, the Guidance Document also definitively states that certain services, such as laser hair removal, fall within the category of health care services. New Jersey’s corporate practice of medicine doctrine applies to medispas and IV hydration businesses, meaning that a partnership, professional association, or limited liability company (LLC) must be composed solely of health care professionals in the same or in a closely allied medical or professional health care field.

The Details

Important points in the Guidance Document include but are not limited to:

The medical director of an entity composed of health care professionals must be licensed to conduct all health care services offered by the medispa or IV hydration business.

Delegation. A licensed medical professional who can authorize treatment cannot delegate medical decision-making to an unlicensed owner of a business or to a licensee with a narrower scope of practice. Importantly, examples in the Guidance Document include: A physician may not be employed by a nurse or physician assistant (PA), because the Board of Medical Examiners prohibits a practitioner with a plenary license from being employed by, or having medical decision making directed by, a practitioner with a narrower scope of license. See J.A.C. 13:35-6.16. A nurse or PA may jointly own a medispa with a physician, but they cannot solely own or be a majority owner (more than 50 percent) of a medispa because they cannot oversee or employ a physician.

Scope of practice. Any service provided at a medispa or an IV hydration business must be within the scope of practice of the licensee providing the service. Examples in the Guidance Document include: Laser hair removal must be performed by a licensed and trained health care provider, not an electrologist or cosmetologist. Cosmetology and Hairstyling licensees are prohibited from using any medical device other than a Class 1 medical device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and cannot provide any services that are required to be performed by a licensed health care professional (unless the licensee is also a health care professional).

Sharing of Locations. Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling licensees may not provide services at a location that also provides health care services, other than in very narrow instances excepted by J.S.A. 45:5B-8.

Prescribing medication. Only physicians and advanced practice clinicians (APCs) with prescribing authority can evaluate, diagnose, and prescribe medication, including IV hydration and injectable pharmacologics, such as Botox,® but only within their training, experience, and competence, and consistent with the standard of care.

Administration of treatment. Only physicians, nurses, and PAs may administer IV hydration and injectable pharmacologics. Certified medical assistants under the oversight of a physician may administer IV hydration in accordance with J.A.C. 13:35-6.4. As with prescriptions, “the administration of medication and the performance of medical services must be performed in compliance with the applicable standard of care and all applicable laws and regulations, regardless of the location in which services are provided[.]” Standards and laws include but are not limited to: patient examination; assessment of contraindications; informed consent; follow-up with the patient; making and maintaining thorough medical records; maintaining privacy and security of patient information; medication storage in accordance with manufacturer requirements; compounding (including semaglutide) in accordance with the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) and the requirements of the Board of Pharmacy, applicable federal and state laws; and compliance with professional rules and standards relating to advertising, testimonials, guarantees, payments for referrals, discounts, and more.

Standing orders. A physician or APC cannot delegate patient examination, assessment of contraindications, or informed consent via a standing order; prescribers cannot issue a general order for IV hydration but rather must evaluate each patient.

Telemedicine. A physician or APC must conform to New Jersey’s telehealth requirements; if the patient is located in New Jersey, the physician or APC must be licensed in New Jersey, J.S.A. 45:1-62.

The physician or APC is responsible for ensuring that any individual to whom they delegate is properly licensed and working within that individual’s training, experience, and competence. A medical director, an investing licensee, or another licensed health care professional authorized to render medical services without direct supervision must be on the premises at all times when patients receive health care services, except as specified in rules. See N.J.A.C. 13:35-6.16; see also N.J.A.C. 13:37-6.2.

Takeaways

The new Guidance Document will require many existing medispas in New Jersey to restructure their business and rethink the services that they offer. While this poses hurdles for many such businesses, the Guidance Document finally provides concrete guidance for an already large and growing industry in New Jersey. The Guidance Document does highlight the complex web of issues involved in the provision of aesthetic services, such as ownership concerns, scope of practice, supervision and delegation matters, sufficiency of patient evaluations and suite of services being offered.

EBG is following this issue in multiple states (see our November 18 blog post regarding Virginia’s new guidance). If you have questions about starting a medispa or IV hydration business, or about the compliance status of your current business, please reach out to the authors for guidance on structuring options (including the use of affiliated management services organizations) and compliance matters.