New Jersey Genetic Testing Errors: Wrongful Birth and the Latest Scientific Advances

Advances in genetic testing and prenatal screening have transformed pregnancy care across the country. Today, highly sensitive blood tests and sophisticated imaging can often detect serious genetic conditions well before birth, giving parents more time to understand a diagnosis, consider options, and make informed decisions. Recent research shows that noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) now detects common chromosomal conditions like trisomy 21, 18, and 13 with detection rates above 97% and very low false-positive rates, highlighting just how powerful these tools have become.

At the same time, new technologies are emerging that go even further. In late 2023, scientists reported a method that can use a pregnant person’s blood sample to survey the entire fetal exome noninvasively, pointing toward a future in which far more single-gene disorders may be detectable without invasive procedures. As prenatal genetics evolves, New Jersey’s recognition of wrongful birth and wrongful life claims takes on even greater importance for families who rely on accurate testing and clear communication.

What Is Genetic Testing and Prenatal Screening?

Genetic testing and screening are used to identify or estimate the risk of inherited and chromosomal conditions before a child is born. Testing may be performed on:

Carriers, including parents and donors

Embryos created during in vitro fertilization (IVF)

Fetuses in utero through prenatal examinations

Common prenatal tests and procedures include noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) using cell-free DNA, chorionic villus sampling (CVS), amniocentesis, and targeted ultrasound or other imaging. NIPT, which analyzes cell-free fetal DNA in maternal blood, is typically available from about 9–10 weeks of pregnancy and has become a mainstream option as studies have confirmed high sensitivity and very low false-positive rates for trisomies 21, 18, and 13.

These tools can help identify or assess the risk of serious conditions such as Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Patau syndrome, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, spinal muscular atrophy, Tay-Sachs disease, fragile X syndrome, thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, neurofibromatosis, and Huntington’s disease. Early detection gives parents important information about likely medical needs, possible interventions, and long-term care planning for their child.

New Scientific Developments in Prenatal Genetics

The landscape of prenatal genetics continues to evolve quickly. Since NIPT was first introduced in 2011, it has expanded from small, high‑risk groups to general use for many pregnant patients, with ongoing improvements in accuracy, speed, and the range of conditions that can be screened. Recent reviews emphasize that NIPT now routinely achieves detection rates above 99% for common trisomies with false-positive rates below 0.1%, making it the most sensitive screening tool available for these conditions.

Beyond standard NIPT, new methods are pushing the boundaries even further. Researchers have developed noninvasive fetal exome sequencing techniques that use maternal blood to sequence nearly all of the protein‑coding regions of the fetal genome, allowing for detection of many single‑gene disorders without procedures like amniocentesis. Early reports suggest very high sensitivity for monogenic conditions, raising both exciting possibilities and complex counseling needs.

Professional societies continue to update guidance to keep pace with these changes. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recently issued updated recommendations to help clinicians and patients integrate cell-free DNA screening into care, emphasizing that NIPT is a powerful screening tool but not a substitute for diagnostic testing when definitive answers are needed. As these updates roll out, families should expect providers to stay informed about current standards and to explain how new options fit into their care.

Why Genetic Counseling Is Just as Important as the Test

While technology is advancing rapidly, counseling remains the human core of genetic care. Genetic screening and testing results are often probabilistic, nuanced, and emotionally challenging. Providers—including physicians, diagnostic labs, and genetic counselors—have a duty to communicate clearly about:

The purpose and limitations of each test

What conditions are being screened or tested for

The chance of false positives and false negatives

Whether confirmatory diagnostic testing is recommended

How results may affect pregnancy management and planning

Authoritative patient resources updated as recently as May 2026 stress that all prenatal genetic testing is optional and that families should understand both the benefits and limitations before proceeding. NIPT, for example, is a highly accurate screening test, but results should not be used as the sole basis for irreversible pregnancy decisions, and confirmatory testing is recommended when significant abnormalities are detected. Without careful counseling, parents may misunderstand what a result means—or never learn about important follow-up options at all.

Common Genetic Testing and Screening Errors

Despite major scientific progress, errors in how tests are offered, performed, and interpreted still occur. Some of the most common problems include:

Failing to recommend or discuss appropriate genetic testing, screening, or counseling

Failing to perform recommended tests, or performing the wrong test for the clinical situation

Failing to order or arrange follow-up diagnostic testing after abnormal screening results

Failing to detect a condition that should have been discoverable with available testing

Misreading, misreporting, or delaying communication of genetic test results

Failing to explain results and their implications in a way parents can understand

In an era when NIPT can detect common trisomies with extremely high sensitivity and new methods can survey the fetal exome from a simple blood draw, overlooking or mishandling testing opportunities can deprive families of information that modern science is capable of providing. The harm is not only scientific; it is deeply personal, affecting how parents plan for the future and care for their child.

Wrongful Birth and Wrongful Life Claims in New Jersey

New Jersey remains one of the leading states in recognizing legal remedies when genetic information is not properly provided. Courts in New Jersey allow both wrongful birth and wrongful life claims in appropriate cases, reflecting a strong commitment to protecting parents’ right to make informed reproductive decisions.

A wrongful birth claim is brought by the parents. It focuses on the allegation that, because of failures in testing, screening, or counseling, they were denied the information needed to decide whether to conceive or continue a pregnancy with knowledge of a serious fetal condition. Parents may seek compensation for extraordinary medical and care expenses for the child, as well as emotional distress tied to the loss of informed choice.

A wrongful life claim is brought on behalf of the child. Under New Jersey law, the child may seek damages for extraordinary medical and related expenses associated with a significant congenital condition that should have been disclosed through proper testing and counseling. New Jersey’s model jury instructions emphasize that these claims turn on whether the provider failed to provide material information that a reasonably prudent patient would consider in deciding how to proceed.

Recent legislative proposals in New Jersey have sought to restrict or eliminate such claims, but as of now they remain recognized causes of action, underscoring the ongoing debate about how law and rapidly advancing genetics should interact.

How These Cases Arise for Families

In practice, cases involving genetic testing and wrongful birth often arise in situations such as:

A provider does not discuss available carrier screening or NIPT despite recognized risk factors or updated guidelines

Abnormal NIPT results are never communicated, or the significance of the findings is downplayed

A lab report suggesting a serious genetic condition is misread, misfiled, or never followed up

Recommended diagnostic testing such as CVS or amniocentesis is not offered after concerning screening results

A family history suggesting a specific inherited disorder is overlooked, and targeted testing is never ordered

In each situation, the central question is whether the parents were denied material information that modern genetic science and accepted standards of care made available. When that happens, families may be left facing lifelong challenges and extraordinary expenses that could have been anticipated and addressed differently.

Frequently Asked Questions About Genetic Testing and Wrongful Birth in New Jersey

What recent advances in prenatal genetics matter most for families?

The biggest changes include highly accurate NIPT using cell-free DNA, which can detect common trisomies with detection rates above 97–99%, and emerging noninvasive fetal exome sequencing, which may identify many more single‑gene disorders from a simple blood draw. These advances increase what can be known early in pregnancy, making thorough counseling more important than ever.

Does every missed condition during pregnancy lead to a wrongful birth claim?

No. Not every missed diagnosis supports a wrongful birth claim. The key issues include whether appropriate testing or counseling was available and should have been offered, whether the condition was likely detectable, and whether you would have made different decisions if you had been fully informed. Each situation is fact-specific.

How do I know if genetic testing or screening was handled correctly?

Often, the first step is to review your prenatal records, lab reports, and any written genetic counseling notes. Comparing what was done with current guidelines on prenatal screening and NIPT can help reveal whether important tests or discussions were missed. Speaking with professionals who understand both the medical and legal landscape in New Jersey can help you make sense of what happened.