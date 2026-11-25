On November 20, 2026, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signed SB 1420 into law, exempting reverse mortgage transactions from certain payment requirements applicable to secondary mortgage loans.

Under the previously existing law, secondary mortgage loans generally had to be repaid in installments that are substantially the same length of time and substantially equal in payment amount. The Act amends N.J. Stat. § 17:11C-78(b) to exempt reverse mortgage transactions, as defined under 15 U.S.C. § 1602, from these requirements.

The Act took effect immediately on November 20, 2026. The amendment is limited to the payment requirements in N.J. Stat. § 17:11C-78(b). It does not eliminate the other requirements applicable to instruments evidencing secondary mortgage loans under § 17:11C-78, including applicable form, labeling, notice and completion requirements.

The amendment removes a potential obstacle to second-lien reverse mortgage products whose repayment structures do not require the substantially equal periodic installments contemplated by the existing secondary mortgage statute.

Second lien reverse mortgages became more popular in the market several years ago. Like the “forward mortgage” industry, a reverse mortgage borrower may already have a first lien loan in place and may not wish to replace that loan with a refinance loan but instead obtain second lien loan in order to access more home equity.

While the federal Garn-St. Germain Act prohibits a forward mortgage first lien lender from calling a loan due and payable if a borrower obtains a second lien loan, such protections do not apply to reverse mortgages. Therefore, lenders making second lien reverse mortgages should take care to review the first lien loan if such first lien loan is a reverse mortgage and the second lien reverse mortgage lender is not the first lien lender.

Even if the second lien reverse mortgage lender is the first lien reverse mortgage lender, it should review its first lien reverse mortgage and document that the second lien reverse mortgage does not abrogate or cause the first lien reverse mortgage to become due and payable.

Accordingly, lenders offering second-lien reverse mortgage products in New Jersey should review their loan documents and compliance procedures in light of the new exemption, while continuing to comply with the remaining requirements applicable to secondary mortgage loans. They should also evaluate the terms of any existing first-lien reverse mortgage before originating a second-lien transaction.