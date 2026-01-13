New Jersey Department of Labor’s Employer Access Portal Is Live—Required and Optional Information

New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has changed how employers must provide employee separation–related information. This update explains what has changed operationally and what employers can do now to remain compliant and avoid delays or penalties in the unemployment process.

Quick Hits

Employers must submit separation information through the NJDOL’s Employer Access portal. Previously, employers provided separation information to the NJDOL via a designated email address.

Employers may want to register now for portal access and use it to make all timely separation submissions, despite some ambiguity about what separation-related information the NJDOL requires employers to provide.

What the 2022 UCL Amendments Require

The 2022 amendments to New Jersey’s Unemployment Compensation Law (UCL) added a new reporting requirement. Beginning July 21, 2023, employers were required to “immediately and simultaneously” transmit electronically to the NJDOL (1) the unemployment start date contained on the Form BC‑10 provided to the separated employee and (2) additional information sufficient to enable the NJDOL to make a benefits determination.

When those changes first took effect, employers were asked to provide a designated contact email for communications and submissions to the NJDOL. Recently, the NJDOL quietly announced that, as of December 8, 2025, employers must report all employee separations using the Employer Access portal. According to the NJDOL, the portal enables employers to submit separation information, respond to NJDOL information requests, track submissions, and manage mass‑layoff data.

What’s New: The Employer Access Portal Requirement

The Employer Access portal now requires employers to enter the following information when reporting a separation:

the separated employee’s name, Social Security number, first and last day of work, work schedule, rate of pay, reason for separation, nature of separation (i.e., temporary or permanent), and whether the separated employee is receiving a retirement benefit and/or pay after the employee’s last day of work;

the name and job title of the separated employee’s immediate supervisor;

whether the separated employee worked for the employer providing the response; and

the name, job title, and phone number of the individual providing the employer’s response.

The portal also requests optional information, including:

the email of the individual providing the employer’s response;

the city in which the separated employee worked;

the phone number of the separated employee’s immediate supervisor; and

the separated employee’s email address.

Finally, the portal gives the employer the option to upload:

documents including the relevant policy, warnings, and other supporting documents regarding the final incident, if the separated employee’s employment was terminated or the employee resigned in lieu of termination;

documents to support prior complaints, resolution attempts, leave-of-absence requests, medical documentation, or any other supporting documentation, if the separated employee resigned;

documents regarding whether the separated employee is receiving retirement pay; and

documents regarding whether the separated employee is receiving pay after the employee’s last day of work.

What Information Is Truly Required?

As of the date of this article, the NJDOL’s frequently asked questions (FAQ) guidance suggests that employers are still not required to submit any information beyond the information historically required by the BC-10 form. However, the NJDOL’s press release directs all employers to use the portal, and the portal requires employers to supply certain additional information as outlined above.

What Employers Can Do Now

Despite this ambiguity, employers nonetheless may want to take the following steps: