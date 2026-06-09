New Jersey Courts Will Enforce LLC Operating Agreements Over Informal Business Practices and Failed Minority Oppression Claims

Closely held business disputes in New Jersey often arise from a simple but dangerous assumption: that long-standing business practices and informal understandings will override the written operating agreement when conflict eventually occurs.

The Chancery Division’s decision in Namerow v. PediatriCare Associates, LLC , 461 N.J. Super. 133 (Ch. Div. 2018), is an important reminder that courts generally will enforce LLC operating agreements as written — even where one member believes the parties operated differently for years. The dispute arose out of a pediatric medical practice organized as an LLC. The members had entered into an Operating Agreement governing the company and the buyout rights of retiring members. The operating agreement contained a detailed valuation provision governing how a retiring member’s ownership interest would be valued. Specifically, Section 10 provided that if the members failed to agree on a new company valuation for more than two years, the company value would be determined based on the last agreed-upon value, adjusted to reflect changes in the company’s net worth. The plaintiff, Dr. David Namerow, announced his retirement in 2016. The problem was that the company’s most recent agreed-upon valuation was extremely old. Over the years, the members had occasionally obtained “fair market value” appraisals for business-planning purposes and for possible settlement discussions concerning the buyout. Dr. Namerow argued that those prior actions effectively modified the operating agreement and established a course of conduct demonstrating that the members intended to use a fair market valuation methodology for his retirement buyout. The remaining members disagreed. They argued that the operating agreement unambiguously required use of the contractual valuation methodology and that the agreement had never formally been amended as required by its amendment provisions. The dispute ultimately led to litigation asserting claims for breach of contract, minority oppression under RULLCA, and breach of fiduciary duty.

The Court’s Decision

The Chancery Division granted summary judgment dismissing the plaintiff’s oppression and fiduciary duty claims and enforced the operating agreement as written. The court first held that the valuation provisions of the operating agreement were clear and unambiguous. Under New Jersey law, courts generally enforce unambiguous contracts according to their plain language and will not rewrite agreements merely because one party later views the result as unfair or commercially undesirable. Importantly, the agreement itself contained a formal amendment procedure requiring member approval before modifications could occur. The court found there was no evidence that the members mutually and clearly agreed to amend the operating agreement. The prior appraisals relied upon by the plaintiff were performed for business-planning and settlement purposes, not as formal amendments to the agreement. As a result, the court enforced the original valuation formula contained in the operating agreement.

The Minority Oppression Claim

The minority oppression component of the case is particularly significant for closely held businesses. Under RULLCA, minority oppression generally involves conduct frustrating a minority member’s “reasonable expectations.” N.J.S.A. 42:2C-48(a)(5); Brenner v. Berkowitz, 134 N.J. 488, 506 (1993). Dr. Namerow argued that he reasonably expected his ownership interest would be valued using a fair market valuation methodology rather than the contractual formula contained in the operating agreement. Importantly, the decision also demonstrates the practical limits of the “reasonable expectations” doctrine in minority oppression litigation. While New Jersey courts recognize that oppression may occur when a minority member’s reasonable expectations are frustrated, it is easy to understand why the Chancery Division concluded that strict enforcement of the parties’ written operating agreement did not constitute oppression here. The operating agreement expressly established the methodology for determining a retiring member’s buyout price, and all parties voluntarily agreed to those terms at the inception of the LLC. Under those circumstances, the remaining members’ insistence upon enforcing the agreement as written was not oppressive conduct, but rather compliance with the governing contract itself. The Court’s decision reinforces that minority oppression claims are not intended to provide relief merely because one member later becomes dissatisfied with the economic consequences of a bargain previously agreed upon. The court held that the dispute was fundamentally contractual in nature. Because the operating agreement expressly governed the valuation process, the plaintiff could not transform a contractual disagreement into an oppression claim simply because he disliked the economic result. The court emphasized that the defendants did not act fraudulently, did not engage in illegal conduct, and did not abuse their authority. Instead, the defendants simply enforced the terms of the operating agreement as written. That distinction is important. New Jersey courts recognize that minority oppression claims are designed to address genuinely abusive conduct — not ordinary disputes over the interpretation or enforcement of contractual rights.

The court also applied the economic loss doctrine, concluding that the plaintiff’s alleged damages flowed directly from the contract itself rather than from any independent tortious conduct. See Motors Distrib., Inc. v. Ford Motor Co ., 98 N.J. 555, 579 (1985).

The Fiduciary Duty Claim

The plaintiff also alleged that the defendants breached fiduciary duties owed to him as fellow LLC members. Again, the court rejected the claim. The court held there can be no valid fiduciary duty claim where members of a member-managed LLC are simply acting in conformity with the express terms of the operating agreement. That portion of the opinion is particularly important because many closely held business disputes involve attempts to recast contractual disagreements as fiduciary-duty violations. Namerow demonstrates that courts will closely examine whether the alleged misconduct violates duties independent of the governing contract.

Why This Case Matters

The case is important because it illustrates the tension that frequently exists in closely held businesses between:

informal business practices,

personal expectations, and

formal governing documents.

In many closely held companies, owners operate informally for years. Members may rely on trust, oral understandings, or historical practice rather than carefully following corporate formalities. That approach often works — until someone retires, dies, becomes disabled, or disputes ownership economics. When that happens, courts usually begin with the operating agreement. Namerow reinforces that New Jersey courts are reluctant to override clear contractual language merely because one party later claims that the parties “really intended” something different.

Key Takeaways for Closely Held Business Owners

Namerow v. PediatriCare Associates, LLC , 461 N.J. Super. 133 (Ch. Div. 2018), reinforces several foundational principles of New Jersey closely held business law:

operating agreements matter;

courts will enforce unambiguous contractual provisions;

minority oppression claims require more than mere dissatisfaction with a contractual outcome; and

fiduciary duty claims cannot simply duplicate breach-of-contract theories.

For closely held business owners, the case is also a cautionary tale. Informal understandings and historical business practices may not protect a member when a dispute eventually arises. The best protection remains a carefully drafted, regularly updated operating agreement that accurately reflects the parties’ expectations before conflict occurs.