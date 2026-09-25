New Jersey Bankruptcy Court Approves HouseCanary's First-Day Motions

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved first-day relief for HouseCanary on September 24, allowing it to draw an initial $3 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing as it pursues reorganization.

HouseCanary, a real estate technology and analytics company founded in 2013, and five affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 22. The filings followed a secured creditor’s attempt to foreclose on collateral securing a $30 million loan. HouseCanary entered into the credit facility with Ocean II PLO LLC (Ocean II) in March 2021, granting the lender a security interest in almost all HouseCanary’s assets — including bank accounts, securities accounts, equipment, and investment property. HouseCanary failed to repay the loan at maturity and is in default.

HouseCanary filed for bankruptcy to halt a public foreclosure sale by Ocean II of the collateral securing its loan. The auction was scheduled to be held in California on September 22, after attempts to renegotiate the defaulted loan failed. HouseCanary filed a complaint with the Superior Court of the State of California on September 17 to enjoin the foreclosure sale; the following day, the company filed an ex parte application for a temporary restraining order (TRO). The court denied the TRO request on September 21. According to HouseCanary, that decision made a bankruptcy filing necessary to continue operating as a going concern.

HouseCanary said the bankruptcy process will allow the company to continue operating without interruption, pay allowed creditor claims in full, and help move the company forward. “We believe this process will position HouseCanary with a stronger balance sheet and greater financial flexibility for our next phase of growth,” said Chris Rediger, CEO of HouseCanary.

HouseCanary Looks to Potential Proceeds from Texas Verdict

The bankruptcy filing surprised many in the broader property technology industry, especially considering HouseCanary recently announced a partnership with Google to expand real estate listings on the platform. HouseCanary’s statement of financial affairs and schedules of assets and liabilities should provide more detail about its financial condition. Many housing analysts are focusing on an asset that was explicitly excluded from the collateral in the Ocean II loan—a 2026 San Antonio jury award that could mean a payout of over $175 million.

Bloomberg describes the filing as a way for HouseCanary to gain time to pursue its trade-secret award in a lawsuit against Rocket Close that began in 2016. HousingWire notes that Chapter 11 will protect the business as it continues to pursue the award.

The Trade Secret Case

In 2015, Amrock (now Rocket Close) contracted HouseCanary to build an automated valuation model (AVM) and mobile app to assess property values on location for an annual licensing fee of $5 million. The following year, Amrock sued HouseCanary for failing to deliver a functioning AVM. HouseCanary countersued, claiming that Amrock misappropriated its technology to build a competing AVM.

In 2018, a jury ruled in HouseCanary’s favor and returned one of the largest intellectual property awards on record—$740 million, including $471 million in punitive damages.

Former HouseCanary employees subsequently alleged in affidavits that the company had not delivered the promised technology and had no intellectual property to steal. The former employees also alleged that executives at Amrock and HouseCanary colluded to misrepresent whether HouseCanary had delivered the promised technology.

The verdict was overturned due to defective jury instructions, and the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio ordered a new trial. In March 2026, ten years after the litigation began, another San Antonio jury ruled in favor of HouseCanary and awarded the company $175 million, finding that its trade secrets had been misappropriated.

The court has yet to enter a final judgment; Rocket Close stated that it intends to appeal the verdict and is “confident it will be overturned once again.”

Rocket Close told HousingWire that HouseCanary should not confuse “a disputed jury award with money in the bank” and that waiting for a check from them is not a legitimate “plan for surviving bankruptcy.” The spokesperson noted that the ongoing litigation was far from settled, stating: “The court is still considering legal challenges that will determine whether a judgment is entered at all, and we intend to appeal any adverse judgment. HouseCanary’s need for $260 million does nothing to resolve those issues. Calling this a ‘lifeline’ may make for a reassuring headline, but wishful thinking does not pay creditors.”

What First-Day Motion Filings Reveal

In his declaration supporting the Chapter 11 petition, HouseCanary CEO Chris Rediger describes the failed negotiations with Ocean II and the importance of potential proceeds from the trade-secret litigation. He refers to the potential jury award, along with the two litigation funding agreements the company has been using to pursue a legal payout, as the “Texas Assets.”

The potential litigation proceeds are the only assets that Rediger details in his declaration, underscoring the significance of the jury award to the company’s position. Rediger estimates that the recent $175 million award could exceed $240 million, after interest and attorney fees are added.

A longtime observer of the HouseCanary trial said, “One of Amrock’s core arguments is that HouseCanary never really developed anything revolutionary – they called it ‘vaporware’. Considering now, after more than a decade, HouseCanary has apparently been unable to successfully market any product that description may ring truer than ever.”

Two special-purpose litigation-finance vehicles appear to have a lien on any potential payout from the ongoing Texas litigation. Ocean II sought, and was denied, any claim to those assets during negotiations with the company. According to the filing, the proposed DIP lender’s interest in those assets would be junior to those liens.

Rediger states that HouseCanary attempted to sell the business earlier this year to raise capital and repay lenders. He alleges that Ocean II interfered with efforts to strengthen the company’s capital structure and liquidity. He tells the court that Chapter 11 is necessary to preserve the company’s operations and protect HouseCanary’s “ability to prosecute and preserve the Texas Litigation verdict of approximately $175 million for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

The statement of financial affairs and schedules may provide more detail about creditors’ interests in the litigation proceeds. The court has granted HouseCanary an extension of the deadline to file the statement of financial affairs and schedules.

HouseCanary said it expects a hearing in October on additional DIP financing. A status hearing before Judge Eamonn James O’Hagan is scheduled for November 12, 2026.