Key Updates

On Oct. 22, 2026, the IRS issued updated correction procedures for employer-sponsored retirement plans. Additionally, they established a separate first-of-its-kind IRA Voluntary Correction Program effective May 1, 2027.

Why It Matters

Employers may be able to resolve more retirement plan errors without costly IRS submissions or pursuing repayment, but limitations on available correction methods remain. IRA owners and custodians will also gain a formal process for correcting certain errors, subject to IRS filing requirements and fees.

Next Steps

When an error occurs, employers should work with legal counsel to identify the most practical correction path that will reduce avoidable cost and delay.

On Oct. 22, 2026, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued two new correction procedures. Revenue Procedure 2026-34 updates the rules for correcting employer-sponsored retirement plan errors and generally took effect on Oct. 22. Revenue Procedure 2026-33 creates a separate correction program for individual retirement arrangements (IRAs), effective May 1, 2027.

Revenue Procedure 2026-34: Employer Retirement Plans

This update to Rev. Proc. 2021-30 incorporates changes made to the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS) by recent legislation and interim guidance.

Favorable Changes

Broader no-fee self-correction. The updated EPCRS permits self-correction of a broader array of unintentional errors, including certain plan document, employer eligibility and plan loan failures, as well as failures involving SEP arrangements and SIMPLE IRA plans. To be eligible for self-correction, these unintentional errors must be “eligible inadvertent failures.” For an unintentional error to be an “eligible inadvertent failure,” the plan must have established practices and procedures designed to avoid such failure, and the failure cannot be egregious, relate to the diversion or misuse of plan assets or be directly or indirectly related to an abusive tax avoidance transaction. For most eligible inadvertent errors, correction is deemed timely if completed within 18 months after discovery or, if later, by the end of the third plan year following the plan year in which the failure occurred.

The updated EPCRS permits self-correction of a broader array of unintentional errors, including certain plan document, employer eligibility and plan loan failures, as well as failures involving SEP arrangements and SIMPLE IRA plans. To be eligible for self-correction, these unintentional errors must be “eligible inadvertent failures.” For an unintentional error to be an “eligible inadvertent failure,” the plan must have established practices and procedures designed to avoid such failure, and the failure cannot be egregious, relate to the diversion or misuse of plan assets or be directly or indirectly related to an abusive tax avoidance transaction. Lower-cost relief for automatic enrollment and escalation errors. The sunset for this relief was removed, and the relief was extended to SEP arrangements, SIMPLE IRA plans and former employees. As was provided in Rev. Proc. 2021-30, if employee deferrals did not start or increase as required under the plan’s automatic enrollment provisions, the employer may avoid a corrective contribution for missed deferrals by acting by the applicable deadline — generally nine and a half months after the end of the plan year in which the error occurred. The employer must provide the required notice about the missed deferrals to the affected employees, start correct employee deferrals and fund missed matching contributions plus earnings.

As was provided in Rev. Proc. 2021-30, if employee deferrals did not start or increase as required under the plan’s automatic enrollment provisions, the employer may avoid a corrective contribution for missed deferrals by acting by the applicable deadline generally nine and a half months after the end of the plan year in which the error occurred. The employer must provide the required notice about the missed deferrals to the affected employees, start correct employee deferrals and fund missed matching contributions plus earnings. Inadvertent benefit overpayments often need not be recovered. When a plan makes an inadvertent benefit overpayment, employers generally need not seek repayment from the participant and are not required to reimburse the plan. There are exceptions, including overpayments resulting from compensation limits, benefit limits or funding restrictions.

Less Favorable Changes

Limited self-correction during the determination letter process . Self-correction is unavailable to correct failures discovered during the determination letter process unless the failures qualify as insignificant operational failure s .

. Self-correction is unavailable to correct failures discovered during the determination letter process unless the failures qualify as insignificant operational failure . The “brief exclusion” correction method was eliminated. It sometimes allowed an employer to avoid a corrective contribution when an employee was excluded from making contributions early in the year but could participate for at least the final nine months of the plan year and still reach the annual contribution limit. Missed matching contributions still had to be funded. Employers must now use another available correction method, which may require an employer corrective contribution or compliance with a separate correction safe harbor.

Points of Caution

Self-correction still has conditions. The error must be inadvertent and cannot involve egregious failures, misuse of plan assets or abusive tax-avoidance transactions. The employer must have reasonable compliance procedures. The employer must document the self-correction and meet the EPCRS’s content requirements for such documentation. If under audit, a plan sponsor may be required by the IRS to provide documentation substantiating the correction. Available self-correction options narrow once an IRS examination begins.



Revenue Procedure 2026-33: Individual Retirement Arrangements

A formal IRA correction program begins May 1, 2027. The new IRA Voluntary Correction Program (IVCP) will allow IRA owners and custodians to submit certain failures to the IRS and obtain a compliance statement. This is not a self-correction program; obtaining relief under IVCP requires an IRS filing. Covered failures include certain service-provider errors involving missed required minimum distributions, establishment of the wrong type of IRA or a non-IRA account and certain distribution or rollover errors involving nonspouse beneficiaries. IVCP also provides a process for requesting a waiver of the 60-day rollover deadline.

The new IRA Voluntary Correction Program (IVCP) will allow IRA owners and custodians to submit certain failures to the IRS and obtain a compliance statement. This is not a self-correction program; obtaining relief under IVCP requires an IRS filing. The program carries a fee. The regular IRS user fee is $3,500 for submissions made before Jan. 1, 2028.

Points of Caution

Check existing no-fee relief first. Some late rollovers may qualify for an automatic waiver or self-certification.

Some late rollovers may qualify for an automatic waiver or self-certification. Only the affected individual may request a waiver of the 60-day rollover deadline. An IRA custodian cannot make the request, although an authorized representative may assist.

Next Steps to Navigate These Changes

These new procedures create opportunities to resolve errors more efficiently, but the best approach will depend on the facts.