Key Takeaways

No change to the rules - A subject access request (SAR) is valid even if the individual used artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare it. Organisations must handle it in the same way as any other SAR and respond within the statutory deadline of one month.

Existing options still apply - Organisations can still seek clarification where a SAR is unclear, extend the response deadline by up to a further two months where a SAR is genuinely complex, and limit their searches to what is reasonable and proportionate. However, a SAR should not be considered complex solely because it is lengthy or has been prepared using AI.

Refusal remains a high threshold - The use of AI does not, in itself, render a SAR manifestly unfounded or excessive. Organisations can only refuse a request on these grounds where they can demonstrate a clear justification, for example, where there is evidence that the individual is making repeated requests to harass the organisation, is acting abusively or is deliberately using the SAR process to disrupt its operations. Any decision to refuse should be supported by evidence and documented in writing.

Watch out for metadata requests and fake documents - Where an individual specifically asks for metadata, organisations must consider whether it is their personal data and, if so, search for it. Organisations should also be alert to identity documents or letters of authority that may have been created with AI.

Prepare now - Organisations should put clear SAR policies in place, train staff to recognise and handle SARs and set up a dedicated SAR email address.

On 11 November 2026, the United Kingdom’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), published guidance on how organisations should respond to SARs that have been prepared with the help of AI, referred to in this advisory as the AI SAR Guidance.

Background

The AI SAR Guidance is timely, as organisations are receiving a growing number of SARs, most commonly from employees in the context of a grievance or dispute, customers pursuing a complaint or individuals seeking information before or during legal proceedings. While greater public awareness of data protection rights and simpler online routes for making requests have contributed to this trend, AI tools are playing an increasingly significant role, making it quicker and easier for individuals to prepare requests that are often lengthy and wide-ranging, and adding to the volume of SARs that organisations must handle within the statutory timeframe.

Organisations hoping that the AI SAR Guidance would ease the burden of responding to these requests may be disappointed. The AI SAR Guidance does not relax any existing obligations or create any new grounds for refusing a request. Below, we explain how the existing legal framework applies to AI-assisted SARs, highlight the key issues that organisations should be aware of and set out the practical steps they can take to prepare for and respond to these requests.

The right of access applies in full

Under Article 15 of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), individuals have the right to obtain a copy of their personal data, together with information about how their personal data is used; the AI SAR Guidance confirms that the use of AI to make a request does not change this right. A request is not invalid simply because the individual used AI to help draft it, since the key factor is whether it is clear that the individual is seeking access to their personal data, and specific wording or references to the correct provisions of data protection law are not needed. A request also remains valid even where it contains incorrect information, refers to the wrong law or misdescribes the individual’s rights.

Organisations must therefore treat SARs created with the help of AI in the same way as any other SAR, and the usual one-month deadline for responding will still apply. This is why the AI SAR Guidance should be read alongside the ICO’s more detailed guidance on the right of access.

Existing practical options remain available

The AI SAR Guidance confirms that the same practical options available for any SAR, including asking for clarification or extending the deadline for complex requests, are also available for AI-assisted requests. These are discussed in more detail below. Organisations should also keep in mind that they only need to carry out a reasonable and proportionate search for the information requested, as codified by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, which in practice means searching for where the information is likely to be held without going to unreasonable lengths.

Refusal remains a high bar

In addition, organisations can consider whether a request is “manifestly unfounded or excessive” and, if so, refuse it, i.e., where it is clearly intended to harass or cause disruption. However, organisations should be mindful that the bar for refusing a SAR on this basis is high and should only do so where they have clear evidence and a written record of their reasons. If any part of a request is refused, the organisation must also explain why and tell the individual that they can complain to the organisation or to the ICO, or seek to enforce their rights through the courts.

Key Issues for Organisations

Organisations should keep the following key issues in mind:

Know the signs: AI-assisted requests are often lengthy, repetitive, broad or unclear and may focus on information of limited value, such as metadata. They may also contain errors, sometimes called “hallucinations”, such as irrelevant legal references, laws from other jurisdictions, non-existent case law or false contact details, and may combine several different rights requests or service complaints in one. Spotting these signs early can help organisations plan their response and decide whether to ask for clarification or explain to the individual where their request appears to misunderstand the law.

Complex requests: A long or confusing request is not automatically complex. However, where a request is genuinely complex, the deadline can be extended by up to two additional months, provided the individual is told about the extension and the reasons for it within the first month.

Requests for metadata must be considered: Metadata is information about how and when data was created or used, such as login records, email timestamps, system access logs and call records. Where it identifies the individual, directly or indirectly, it is their personal data and falls within the scope of the SAR. However, as people interpret “metadata” in different ways, organisations can ask the individual to clarify what they mean or offer to help them frame the request. Where itemised requests for metadata make a SAR difficult to fulfil, the organisation may be able to treat it as complex or, in some cases, as manifestly unfounded or excessive.

Check for fake documents: Organisations should be aware that fraudulent actors may use AI to create false identity documents or letters of authority in order to obtain someone else’s personal data. If an organisation is unsure about an individual’s identity, or suspects that their identity or authority documents may be fake, it should verify this with the individual. Where a letter of authority may have been generated using AI, the organisation should contact the person whom the request is about directly, using contact details already on file. Where appropriate, it could also explain to the third party what they need to provide to prove their authority.

Practical Considerations

Organisations should prioritise the following steps:

Review each request early and know when to clarify: AI-assisted SARs may ask for a wider range of information than the individual intended, such as details of the organisation’s search parameters, information that is not the individual’s personal data or a detailed explanation of the exemptions that may apply. Organisations should only ask for clarification where it is reasonably required, i.e., where it is unclear what the individual is asking for or which right they are exercising, or where the request covers a large volume of information, some of which is likely to fall outside a reasonable and proportionate search. Any request for clarification should be made as soon as possible, as the deadline is paused until a reply is received, but organisations should bear in mind that an individual cannot be made to narrow their request.

Plan ahead: Put clear SAR policies and training in place and clarify who will deal with SARs across human resources, legal, customer services and information technology. All staff should be able to recognise a SAR, including one prepared with AI, and those who handle requests should receive more in-depth training on spotting possible inaccuracies, checking correspondence details and verifying identity or authority where needed.

Set up a dedicated SAR email address: Publicise it (for example, in your privacy notice) and make sure it is monitored regularly by people who can deal with requests promptly, including when colleagues are away. Individuals do not have to use this address, so staff should know to forward any request they receive straight away, as the one-month deadline usually runs from receipt by anyone in the organisation.

Keep a record of the search: Note what was searched, what was left out and why, as this may be needed if the individual complains to the organisation or to the ICO, or seeks to enforce their rights through the courts.

Emily Burchatt, a trainee solicitor in the London office, contributed to this advisory.