New House Bill on AI Transparency Aims to Pull Back the Curtain on AI Training Data
Friday, January 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On January 22, 2026, House Representatives Madeleine Dean (D-PA) and Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) introduced H.R. 7209, a bipartisan bill that could significantly reshape the relationship between copyright law and artificial intelligence. Known as the Transparency and Responsibility for Artificial Intelligence Networks (TRAIN) Act, the proposal seeks to give copyright owners a clearer path to understanding whether—and how—their works are being used to train generative AI models.

At the heart of the bill is a new administrative subpoena process added to the Copyright Act. Under the TRAIN Act, a copyright owner who has a good-faith belief that their work was used to train a generative AI model could request a subpoena, issued by the clerk of a U.S. district court, compelling an AI developer to disclose copies of training materials or records sufficient to identify them with certainty. The bill applies not just to original models, but also to substantially modified versions, including those retrained or fine-tuned after initial release.

Importantly, rights holders may only seek information about their own copyrighted works, not the broader training datasets used by a developer. To initiate the process, the requester must submit a sworn declaration stating that the subpoena is sought solely to determine whether their copyrighted material was used and that any disclosed records will be used only to protect their rights.

For developers, the obligations are clear: comply expeditiously or face consequences. Failure to comply with a valid subpoena would create a rebuttable presumption that the developer copied the copyrighted work—a notable shift that could affect future infringement litigation. At the same time, the bill includes safeguards against abuse, allowing courts to impose sanctions on rights holders who request subpoenas in bad faith under existing Rule 11 standards.

Supporters of the TRAIN Act frame it as a transparency measure, arguing that copyright owners currently lack practical tools to determine whether their works have been ingested by opaque AI training pipelines. Critics, however, may raise concerns about administrative burden, confidentiality, including exposure of potential trade secrets regarding how a model is trained and the potential chilling effect on AI development.

As debates over AI, data rights, and creative ownership intensify, the TRAIN Act represents one of the most concrete legislative efforts yet to address the “black box” of AI training, and it is likely to spark close attention from creators, tech companies, and courts alike.

Until now, only a handful of states have enacted laws requiring some form of disclosure about AI training data, and they do so with differing scopes and mechanisms:

  • California – AB 2013 (Artificial Intelligence Training Data Transparency Act), effective January 1, 2026, requires developers of generative AI systems offered for public use in California to post a high-level summary of their training data on a public website. The summary must describe, at a high level, among other things: data sources and ownership, data characteristics and volume, collection and processing methods, intellectual property status (including the use of copyrighted versus public-domain data), whether personal information is included, relevant time frames, and whether synthetic (AI-generated) data was used.
  • Connecticut – An amendment to the Connecticut Data Privacy Act (Public Act No. 25-113), effective July 1, 2026, requires covered “controllers” to disclose in their consumer privacy notices whether they collect, use, or sell personal data for training large language models. The requirement focuses on disclosure rather than detailed dataset inventories and applies even when personal data is used through vendors or other third parties.
  • Colorado – The Artificial Intelligence Act requires certain developers of high-risk AI systems to provide deployers with documentation about those systems, including general information about the categories of data used for training, measures taken to mitigate algorithmic discrimination, and known limitations and risks. These disclosures are primarily business-to-business and focused on risk management rather than public transparency.

Unlike these state laws—which rely on generalized disclosures, privacy notices, or risk documentation—the TRAIN Act would create a targeted, rights-holder-driven mechanism to obtain specific information about whether particular copyrighted works were used in AI training.

If enacted, the TRAIN Act could reduce the need for a fragmented, state-by-state approach and provide a broader, more effective path for content owners to determine whether their materials are being used to train AI systems.

Listen to this post 

Copyright © 2026, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 20 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

The Federal Circuit Remands for a New Trial After Finding Untimely Expert Disclosure
by: Sofya Asatryan
No Mulligans- Frivolous Post-Judgment Motion Triggers § 1927 Sanctions After § 285 Award
by: Joshua Weisenfeld
Executive Order Targeting Single Family Home Ownership
by: Colleen H. McDonald
Maryland Finalizes Comprehensive Rules Governing Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
DFPI Orders Crypto Lending Platform to Pay $500,000 for Alleged Unlicensed Lending and Underwriting Failures
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Opening a New Playbook- How the House Settlement and NLRB Are Reshaping Labor Rights in College Sports
by: Maggie O'Hare
2026 Extension of Telemedicine Prescribing Flexibilities: Impacts on Patients and Providers
by: Hoyt Y. Sze , Tina Watson
Certification Crossroads- Supreme Court Declines Review, Deepening Circuit Split on Opt-In Standards for FLSA and ADEA Class Claims
by: Stephen E. Fox , Jonathan E. Clark
Notes From The ABA’s 2026 False Claims Act Mock Trial Institute
by: David T. Fischer
Corporate Fraud and Institutional Liability in the Age of Deepfakes
by: J. Randall Boyer
PTAB Overly Relied on Statements of Doubt in Determining Conception and Reduction to Practice in Interference Proceedings
by: Samantha Young
Blank Slate or Bargaining Chip?- Additional Section 301 Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors Set for June 2027
by: Henry Chen , Jonathan Wang
NYSE American Proposes Amendments to Initial Listing Standards
by: Richard A. Friedman , Nazia J. Khan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 