A New Federal Safety Standard for Water Bead Toys Now in Effect

Mandatory requirements for water bead toys came into force on March 12, 2026. The Federal Safety Standard for Water Beads (Final Rule) amends the Safety Standard for Toys, 16 C.F.R. Part 1250 (Toy Standard), by adding performance and labeling requirements “to eliminate or adequately reduce the risk of injury and death to children from water bead toy hazards,” including aspiration, choking, ingestion, and insertion hazards, as well as to reduce exposure to acrylamide.

The Final Rule defines “water bead” broadly as “a various shaped liquid absorbent polymer, composed of materials such as, but not limited to, polyacrylamide and polyacrylate, which expands when soaked in liquid.” However, the new requirements apply only to products “designed, manufactured, or marketed for children younger than age 14,” and do not apply to products “sold for various non-toy purposes,” such as decorative or agricultural uses, air freshener products, cat litter deodorizers, first-aid cold packs, and others.

Prior to the Final Rule, relevant requirements for water bead toys were included in Section 4.40 of ASTM F963-23 (Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Toy Safety), which covers toys containing expanding materials, such as water beads. However, according to CPSC, ASTM F963-23 was “insufficient to address all known water bead toy hazards.” During testing, CPSC staff found that even when water bead toys passed the performance requirements in ASTM F963-23, they could still pose safety hazards. To better address the risks posed by water bead toys, the Final Rule adds to existing requirements, as follows:

Sets maximum expansion size requirements, intended to prevent water beads from becoming large enough to cause blockage or other injuries if ingested, inserted, or inhaled;

Limits the amount of acrylamide in order to reduce toxicity risks; and

Mandates conspicuous, strongly worded on-product and on-pack warning labels, informing consumers that children have died, and others have required surgeries.

All covered water bead toys manufactured after March 12, 2026, must meet the new requirements.

Other product safety requirements and considerations apply to non-toy water beads. For example, while only water bead toys are subject to the acrylamide limits in the Final Rule, other water bead products that exceed these limits may need to bear appropriate labels and warnings to meet requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA). Indeed, CPSC has warned consumers in the past to stop using water beads due to chemical toxicity hazards from levels of acrylamide in violation of the FHSA. Further, from a product liability perspective, companies that sell water beads for non-toy uses should still consider the likelihood of a child gaining access to and ingesting water beads, which can grow and cause potentially fatal intestinal obstruction. Non-toy companies should also pay careful attention to claims on product labels and listings and consider appropriate warnings to mitigate potential risks.