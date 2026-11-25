On November 20, 2026, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14438, Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting. The order establishes new requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors that receive congressional requests for information concerning their communications or work with the federal government. In particular, contractors must immediately notify the White House and relevant contracting agencies of covered congressional requests and comply with instructions to withhold information that the White House or an agency determines is protected by executive privilege.

Although the administration frames the executive order as a measure to protect confidential executive branch information and promote efficiency in federal contracting, its implications extend well beyond contract administration. The order potentially changes how government contractors respond to congressional oversight, creates new compliance obligations throughout the federal contracting supply chain, and raises important questions about the relationship between executive privilege, congressional investigative authority, and contractors’ independent legal obligations.

For government contractors, the message is clear: Congressional information requests can no longer be treated solely as matters for the contractor’s legal department or government relations team. They require coordinated review, prompt escalation, and careful consideration of potentially competing legal obligations.

What Does Executive Order 14438 Require?

The executive order establishes a new coordination framework for federal contractors and subcontractors responding to congressional requests involving their federal work.

Mandatory Notification to the White House and Contracting Agencies

Section 2(a) requires all federal contractors to immediately notify both the White House and the relevant contracting agencies of any pending or future congressional request concerning the contractors’ communications or work with the executive branch.



This requirement is broad. It is not limited to formal congressional subpoenas, requests issued by committee chairs, or demands accompanied by compulsory legal process. The order refers generally to congressional requests, without defining the term or establishing thresholds based on the identity of the requesting member, committee, or congressional office.



Consequently, contractors may need to evaluate a wide range of communications to determine whether they constitute covered requests. These could include formal document requests, requests for interviews, committee inquiries, requests for information from individual members of Congress, and other oversight-related communications.



The notification requirement also appears to extend to requests concerning communications between contractors and executive branch personnel, even where the information is maintained in the contractor’s own records. Contractors should not assume that a request is outside the order simply because it is directed to the company rather than the contracting agency.

Compliance with Executive Branch Withholding Instructions

Perhaps the most consequential provision appears in Section 2(a), which requires contractors to abide by instructions received from the White House and contracting agencies concerning the withholding of communications that the White House or agency has determined are protected by executive privilege.



This provision places contractors in a potentially difficult position. A contractor may receive a congressional request that implicates information the company possesses independently, but the executive order requires the company to coordinate with the executive branch before responding and to follow applicable withholding instructions.



The order does not establish a detailed procedure for making privilege determinations, resolving disagreements between contractors and agencies, or addressing situations in which a contractor believes that disclosure is required under another applicable legal obligation.



Nor does it expressly establish a timeline within which the White House or agency must respond to a contractor’s notification. These omissions are significant. Contractors may face deadlines imposed by Congress, courts, regulators, or other legal authorities while simultaneously awaiting executive branch direction.

Subcontractors Are Expressly Covered

Section 2(c) extends the order’s requirements to subcontractors performing work under federal contracts. It also directs agencies to take steps to require prime contractors to ensure subcontractor compliance. This provision makes compliance a supply-chain issue rather than an obligation limited to the entity holding the prime contract.



Prime contractors should anticipate responsibility for communicating the requirements downstream, evaluating subcontractor compliance procedures, and incorporating appropriate contractual controls into their subcontracting arrangements.

Subcontractors, in turn, should recognize that their status as private companies does not remove them from the order’s reach when their work is performed under a federal contract.

Executive Privilege and Congressional Oversight: The Central Legal Tension

The executive order relies heavily on the constitutional doctrine of executive privilege and the separation of powers. Executive privilege generally protects certain confidential executive branch communications and information from compelled disclosure. The Supreme Court recognized the constitutional foundation of the privilege in United States v. Nixon, 418 U.S. 683 (1974), while also explaining that the privilege is not absolute and must be balanced against competing constitutional and legal interests.

The order takes the position that the executive branch’s interest in protecting confidential information extends to communications shared with federal contractors. It further asserts that Congress cannot obtain privileged information before the executive branch has an opportunity to assert applicable privileges.

That position raises several important questions:

Does Executive Privilege Automatically Extend to Contractor Communications?

The executive order asserts that confidential information shared between federal employees and federal contractors may be protected by executive privilege. However, the existence and scope of executive privilege depend on the nature of the information, the circumstances in which it was created or communicated, the governmental interests involved, and the applicable legal standards.



Not every communication between a government employee and a contractor necessarily qualifies as privileged. A contractor’s involvement in a federal program does not automatically transform all of its internal communications, business records, technical materials, or communications with government personnel into privileged information.



For example, ordinary contract performance records, invoices, deliverables, project schedules, and communications concerning routine administrative matters may not qualify for executive privilege merely because they relate to federal work. The distinction between confidential executive branch deliberations and ordinary contractor business records therefore will be particularly important.



Contractors should avoid treating the executive order as a blanket declaration that all information concerning federal contract performance is privileged.

Can the Executive Branch Restrict Congressional Access to Contractor Records?

The order states that congressional access to executive branch information must be supported by a valid legislative purpose and cannot intrude on core executive functions. Congressional investigative authority, however, is an established component of its legislative and oversight responsibilities. The Supreme Court has recognized that Congress possesses broad investigative powers in support of its legislative functions, while also imposing constitutional limits on those powers.

In McGrain v. Daugherty, 273 U.S. 135 (1927), the Court recognized Congress’ authority to conduct investigations in aid of its legislative responsibilities. More recently, Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, 591 U.S. 848 (2020), addressed the separation-of-powers considerations implicated by congressional subpoenas seeking presidential information.

The executive order’s position that the executive branch must have an opportunity to assert privilege before privileged information is disclosed reflects a significant separation-of-powers concern. Nevertheless, the order itself does not resolve every question concerning Congress’ authority to obtain information directly from private entities. Contractors thus may find themselves navigating competing institutional interests without a clear procedural roadmap.

What Happens When a Congressional Request Conflicts with Another Legal

Obligation?

The executive order requires contractors to comply with executive branch withholding instructions concerning information determined to be protected by executive privilege. But contractors also may face subpoenas, litigation discovery obligations, inspector general requests, regulatory inquiries, and other legally enforceable demands.



The order states that implementation must be consistent with applicable law. It does not purport to eliminate independent legal obligations imposed on contractors.



Accordingly, a contractor receiving conflicting demands should not simply disregard a congressional or judicial request based on an informal communication from a contracting official. Instead, contractors should obtain legal advice, promptly notify the appropriate government contacts, evaluate applicable privilege and disclosure rules, and seek clarification or judicial relief where appropriate.

Contract Enforcement Creates Significant Business Risks

Section 4 gives the executive order substantial potential consequences for noncompliant contractors. If a contractor or subcontractor fails to comply with Section 2, contracting agencies must consider appropriate enforcement actions, consistent with applicable law. The listed possibilities include termination or cancellation of contracts, suspension from federal contracting, and/or debarment from federal contracting. These are significant consequences, particularly for companies that depend heavily on federal revenue.

Contract Termination and Cancellation

The executive order does not automatically terminate contracts upon a violation. Rather, it directs contracting agencies to consider appropriate enforcement measures.

Any termination action must remain consistent with applicable law and the governing contract. Depending on the circumstances, relevant considerations may include the applicable termination clause, contractual notice requirements, the nature and materiality of the alleged noncompliance, and any available contractual remedies. Contractors should pay particular attention to whether agencies attempt to incorporate the order’s requirements into existing contracts through modifications, new clauses, or other contractual mechanisms.

Suspension and Debarment

The reference to suspension and debarment deserves particular attention. Under the federal procurement system, suspension and debarment are serious administrative remedies generally intended to protect the government’s interests rather than punish contractors. The Federal Acquisition Regulation’s suspension and debarment framework, including FAR Subpart 9.4, establishes procedures and standards governing these actions.



The executive order does not eliminate those existing requirements. Its reference to potential suspension and debarment should thus be understood within the context of applicable procurement regulations and due process protections.



A contractor’s failure to follow an executive branch instruction may become an issue in a responsibility determination or suspension and debarment proceeding, but the precise circumstances and legal basis for such action will matter. Contractors also should recognize that subcontractor noncompliance could create additional exposure for prime contractors, particularly where the prime contractor has failed to establish reasonable oversight and compliance procedures.

What Should Federal Contractors Do Now?

Although the executive order directs agencies to notify contractors and subcontractors of their obligations, contractors should not wait for agency guidance before evaluating their internal procedures. The following steps are advisable:

Establish a Centralized Congressional Request Protocol

Contractors should establish a formal process for identifying and escalating congressional requests involving federal contract performance or communications with executive branch personnel. The process should identify the personnel responsible for receiving, reviewing, and escalating such requests, including:

General counsel and outside government contracts counsel. Government relations and public policy personnel. Contract management and compliance teams. Executive leadership. Information security and records management personnel, as appropriate. Employees should understand that congressional requests must be escalated promptly rather than answered independently by individual business units.

Create a White House and Agency Notification Process

Contractors should develop a standardized process for notifying the appropriate White House and agency contacts when a covered request is received. Because the executive order does not specify a detailed notification mechanism, contractors should seek clarification from their contracting agencies concerning designated points of contact, required notification formats, and applicable response timelines. Companies should maintain written records of notifications, acknowledgments, instructions, and subsequent communications.

Review Existing Contractual and Subcontracting Arrangements

Prime contractors should assess their existing subcontracting agreements and determine how to implement the new requirements throughout their supply chains.

Potential measures include:

Adding provisions requiring prompt reporting of congressional requests involving federal contract work. Requiring subcontractors to cooperate with appropriate government coordination procedures. Establishing escalation and notification requirements. Requiring subcontractors to maintain records of relevant requests and responses. Establishing procedures for addressing conflicting legal obligations.

Contractors also should consider whether existing confidentiality, records retention, information-sharing, and government access provisions need to be revised. Importantly, any new subcontract language should be reviewed for consistency with applicable procurement regulations and other legal requirements.

Train Employees on Information Disclosure Obligations

The order creates a need for targeted employee training, particularly for personnel who regularly interact with Congress or maintain communications with government officials. Employees should understand that they should not independently disclose potentially covered information in response to congressional inquiries without first following the company’s escalation and legal review procedures.

Training should also explain that the order does not authorize employees to destroy, conceal, or improperly alter records. Existing document preservation obligations remain critical.

Preserve Records and Maintain Privilege Documentation

Contractors should maintain appropriate records concerning congressional requests and the executive branch’s responses. Where the government asserts executive privilege, contractors should seek sufficient information to understand the scope of the withholding instruction and document the basis on which the company is withholding responsive materials.

Companies also should distinguish between information actually identified as privileged and information that is merely confidential, proprietary, or commercially sensitive. These categories are not interchangeable and may be subject to different disclosure rules.

Prepare for Conflicting Deadlines and Legal Demands

One of the most practical challenges presented by the executive order is the possibility that a congressional request will carry a deadline that arrives before the executive branch completes its review. Contractors should develop an escalation procedure for these circumstances. The procedure should include immediate legal review, prompt notification to government contacts, preservation of the original deadline, and consideration of appropriate extensions or judicial relief. A contractor should not assume that notifying the White House or contracting agency automatically suspends a congressional deadline.

OMB Guidance and Agency Implementation Will Be Critical

Section 3 directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to develop guidance addressing how agencies should ensure contractor compliance and coordinate with contractors and the White House. This guidance will be particularly important because the executive order leaves several operational questions unanswered.

Potential Challenges and Unresolved Legal Issues

Executive Order 14438 is likely to generate legal and policy debate concerning the limits of executive privilege, congressional oversight, and the federal government’s authority to regulate contractor conduct. Several issues merit particular attention:

First, the breadth of the notification requirement may raise questions about whether all congressional requests concerning federal contract work are appropriately subject to executive branch coordination, regardless of whether the requested information implicates executive privilege. The requirement that contractors follow withholding instructions raises questions about the procedures necessary to establish that particular information is privileged and whether contractors have adequate mechanisms to challenge or clarify those determinations. The application of the order to existing contracts raises questions concerning implementation, contract modifications, and the government’s authority to impose new compliance obligations during ongoing performance. The potential use of termination, suspension, and debarment as enforcement mechanisms may invite disputes over the legal standards applicable to contractor noncompliance. Finally, the order’s treatment of subcontractors raises important questions about the extent to which prime contractors can be held responsible for compliance failures by entities further down the supply chain.

These issues will likely become clearer as agencies issue implementation guidance and contractors encounter actual congressional requests under the new framework.

Key Takeaways for Government Contractors

Executive Order 14438 represents a potentially significant development in the federal contracting environment, as it seeks to formalize executive branch control over the handling of congressional requests involving contractor communications and work performed for the federal government. For federal contractors, the order creates several immediate compliance considerations.

Contractors must establish procedures to ensure that covered congressional requests are promptly reported to the White House and relevant contracting agencies and that any instructions concerning the withholding of information protected by executive privilege are appropriately addressed.

Prime contractors also must take steps to extend these requirements throughout their supply chains by ensuring that subcontractors understand and comply with their obligations. Failure to comply may expose contractors and subcontractors to significant enforcement consequences, including potential contract termination, suspension, or debarment, subject to applicable law.

At the same time, contractors must remain mindful that the order does not eliminate independent legal obligations arising from congressional subpoenas, court orders, procurement regulations, or other applicable legal requirements.

Accordingly, companies will need to carefully evaluate potentially competing disclosure obligations and involve legal counsel when questions arise. Finally, contractors should closely monitor forthcoming OMB guidance and agency-specific implementation procedures, which will be critical in clarifying the scope of the new requirements and how agencies expect contractors to comply.

Conclusion

Executive Order 14438 places federal contractors at the intersection of executive branch confidentiality interests and congressional oversight authority. Although the administration presents the order as a means of protecting executive privilege and improving efficiency in federal contracting, its practical implementation could create difficult legal and operational challenges for contractors and subcontractors.

Companies should begin reviewing their congressional inquiry procedures, subcontracting arrangements, internal disclosure controls, and records management practices now. In particular, contractors should ensure that personnel understand how to escalate congressional requests and that legal counsel is involved before responsive information is disclosed or withheld.

Ultimately, the success and legality of the new framework will depend heavily on how agencies implement the order, how privilege determinations are made, and how courts address disputes arising from the competing interests of Congress, the executive branch, and private federal contractors.

Government contractors should treat Executive Order 14438 as both a compliance development and a significant legal risk-management issue. Early preparation will be essential to protecting contract performance, preserving business relationships with federal agencies, and avoiding unnecessary exposure to enforcement actions.