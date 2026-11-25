President Trump’s November 20 Executive Order 14438 requires federal prime contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House and contracting agencies of any pending or future congressional request “respecting the contractors’ communications or work with the executive branch.” It then directs contractors to “abide by any instructions” from the White House or contracting agency “related to the withholding of communications” that either has determined are protected by executive privilege.

What the Order Requires

The Executive Order applies to contractors and subcontractors working on federal contracts. Agencies must promptly inform them of the requirements, and prime contractors will be responsible for subcontractor compliance. The Office of Management and Budget must issue implementation guidance, but the order sets no deadline, notification procedure, or timetable for Executive Branch review.

Noncompliance could carry serious procurement consequences. Agencies must consider appropriate action, including contract termination or cancellation, suspension, or debarment. Contractors should expect agency notices, contract modifications, flow-down requirements, and possibly compliance certifications. Although the Government enjoys broad contract termination rights, the Executive Order raises serious constitutional separation of powers and due process concerns, and the prospect of legal challenges.

Competing Legal and Business Risks

The Order does not resolve the central problem: Congress and the Executive Branch may issue conflicting demands . Disregarding Executive Branch instructions may create contractual risk. Refusing a congressional subpoena may invite contempt proceedings under 2 U.S.C. § 192, while efforts to obstruct an inquiry can create risk under 18 U.S.C. § 1505. The Order creates neither a blanket privilege over government-related business records nor an express safe harbor from congressional enforcement.

The Order’s language is important. It addresses withholding “communications” determined to be privileged, not all records relating to a federal contract, and it does not itself establish that any particular communication is privileged. The Order follows an August 10, 2026 opinion from the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) concluding that executive privilege can extend to presidential communications with private advisers , including individuals outside the Executive Branch, but only when the communications (1) relate to official presidential decision making, (2) involve or reflect communications with the President or his direct advisers, and (3) are confidential. OLC also cautioned that application of the privilege to a specific communication requires a fact-specific assessment.

What Government Contractors Should Do Today

Prepare. Congressional requests often carry short deadlines, leaving little time to identify covered contracts, notify the White House and contracting agencies, assess potentially privileged communications, preserve records, and reconcile conflicting instructions. Contractors should examine their records now and establish procedures for how to handle a Congressional request rather than after receiving a letter or subpoena. Establish an escalation protocol. Require immediate referral of any congressional letter, subpoena, interview request, or informal outreach to legal. Identify White House and agency notification contacts. Map contracts and subcontractors. Review clauses, agency communications, teaming agreements, and flow-down provisions. Prepare to evaluate proposed modifications and notify subcontractors without overstating obligations not yet incorporated into their agreements. Preserve and separate records. Issue or refresh legal holds covering government communications, contract performance, personal devices, and messaging platforms. Segregate potentially privileged Executive Branch communications from ordinary business records for counsel’s review. Prepare for conflicting deadlines. Document every deadline, notice, instruction, and privilege assertion. Seek extensions or accommodations early. Keep communications nonpolitical and focused on lawful compliance, preservation, confidentiality, and reconciliation of competing obligations.

Contractors that have received congressional outreach should coordinate with experienced congressional investigations and government contracts counsel before producing documents, providing witnesses, or withholding information.