New Executive Order Imposes DEI Compliance Requirements on Federal Contractors and Subcontractors
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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On March 26, 2026, the president issued an executive order titled “Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors”, directing federal agencies to include a new mandatory contract clause prohibiting federal contractors and subcontractors from engaging in “racially discriminatory DEI activities.” The order also expressly links compliance to False Claims Act (FCA) materiality, signaling heightened enforcement risk for contractors who fail to implement appropriate compliance controls.

This alert summarizes the order’s key provisions and provides recommended next steps for government contractors.

Key Requirements of the Executive Order

1. Prohibition on “Racially Discriminatory DEI Activities”

The order defines “racially discriminatory DEI activities” broadly as disparate treatment based on race or ethnicity in:

  • Recruitment and hiring
  • Promotions and employment practices
  • Contracting and vendor agreements
  • Program participation (including access to training, mentoring, leadership development, clubs, and similar opportunities)
  • Allocation or deployment of an entity’s resources

This definition extends beyond traditional employment decisions and may implicate a wide range of internal programs and supplier initiatives.

2. Mandatory Contract Clause Within 30 Days

Within 30 days of the order, federal agencies are directed to ensure that covered contracts and contract-like instruments include a clause requiring contractors to:

  1. Refrain from engaging in prohibited activities;
  2. Provide access to information, books, records, and accounts to confirm compliance;
  3. Accept that noncompliance may result in termination, suspension, or cancellation;
  4. Report subcontractor conduct that is “known or reasonably knowable” to violate the clause; and
  5. Notify the government if a subcontractor files litigation challenging the clause.

Importantly, the clause also states that compliance is material to the government’s payment decisions for FCA purposes.

3. Flowdown to Subcontractors and Lower-Tier Subcontracts

The clause is required to apply not only to prime contractors, but also to subcontractors and lower-tier subcontractors, creating immediate flowdown and oversight obligations for prime contractors.

Prime contractors should anticipate heightened scrutiny of subcontractor compliance programs and potential enforcement exposure if subcontractor issues are not identified, escalated, and remediated.

Enforcement Mechanisms and Contractor Risk

1. Contract Remedies and Debarment Risk

The order directs agencies to:

  • Cancel, terminate, or suspend contracts (in whole or in part) for noncompliance; and
  • Pursue suspension and debarment actions against contractors or subcontractors for failure to comply.

These provisions elevate DEI-related compliance into a contract performance and contractor responsibility issue, rather than a purely HR or internal governance issue.

2. False Claims Act Exposure

The order specifically instructs the attorney general to consider FCA actions against contractors and subcontractors who violate the clause, and to prioritize review of qui tam cases involving these issues.

Because FCA liability can include treble damages and penalties, contractors should treat compliance as a high-stakes risk area comparable to cybersecurity, pricing compliance, or mandatory disclosure obligations.

3. FAR Implementation Is Coming Quickly

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council is directed to issue deviation and interim guidance within 60 days, with subsequent FAR amendments to follow.

Contractors should expect to see the clause incorporated into:

  • New solicitations and awards,
  • Contract modifications, and
  • Subcontract templates and flowdowns.

Recommended Contractor Actions (Next 30-90 Days)

Given the speed of anticipated implementation and the FCA risk language, contractors should consider taking the following steps immediately:

1. Conduct a Privileged Compliance Review

Contractors should inventory and review programs that could be implicated, including:

  • Recruiting initiatives
  • Leadership development and mentoring programs
  • Training and scholarship opportunities
  • Employee resource/affinity groups
  • Promotion and evaluation criteria
  • Supplier diversity programs and vendor selection practices

The review should focus on whether eligibility, participation, or benefits are tied to race or ethnicity. Contractors should consider engaging legal counsel to assist with this review to help preserve attorney-client privilege.

2. Ensure Internal Programs Are Compliant

Training, mentoring, leadership development, and similar programs should be reviewed to confirm they are compliant with the order.

3. Review Supplier and Subcontractor Diversity Programs

Because the order expressly covers contracting and vendor agreements, contractors should review whether supplier initiatives or spend targets potentially run afoul of the order.

4. Update Subcontract Flowdowns and Monitoring Controls

Prime contractors should promptly update subcontract templates to incorporate the clause and require subcontractor certifications. Primes should also implement monitoring procedures, including periodic compliance attestations and risk-based reviews.

5. Strengthen Documentation and Audit Response Procedures

Because the clause requires production of information and access to records, contractors should ensure that compliance documentation is organized, consistent, and reviewable.

6. Train HR, Recruiting, and Procurement Personnel

Contractors should ensure relevant personnel understand the new clause requirements and avoid informal practices that could create compliance exposure.

Conclusion

This executive order represents a major development in federal contractor compliance, particularly due to its broad scope, subcontractor flowdown obligations, and explicit linkage to FCA materiality.

Contractors should act quickly to evaluate existing DEI-related programs and subcontractor practices, implement internal controls, and prepare for agency audits and enforcement activity.

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