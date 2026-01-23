New Executive Order Focuses on Private Equity Ownership of Single-Family Homes and Sets Stage for Antitrust Enforcement Action
Friday, January 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On January 20, 2026, President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) titled Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers. It seeks to curb the role of large institutional investors, such as private equity (PE) firms, in the single-family housing market. Key provisions direct federal agencies to take steps to prevent financial firms from acquiring homes, to “preserve the supply of single-family homes for American families and increase the paths to homeownership.” Central measures include directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other federal agencies to issue guidance preventing financing practices that facilitate bulk purchases of single-family homes by institutional buyers and promoting sales to individual owners through “first-look” programs and other policies. The EO also calls for legislation codifying the EO’s goal of ensuring that single-family homes are acquired by families rather than investors.

One provision of the EO with potentially far-reaching consequences for PE firms with residential real estate holdings instructs the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to review “substantial acquisitions, including series of acquisitions, by large institutional investors of single-family homes in local single-family housing markets for anti-competitive effects and prioritize enforcement of the antitrust laws, as appropriate, against coordinated vacancy and pricing strategies by large institutional investors in local single-family home rental markets.”

This language signals that federal antitrust enforcers will scrutinize bulk acquisitions of single-family homes by PE firms and other large institutional investors, not only for their potential effects on local housing markets, but also for alleged coordinated conduct relating to rental pricing or vacancy rates. The EO expressly contemplates that “series of acquisitions” will be reviewed, meaning that the agencies will consider the cumulative impact of multiple acquisitions over time. This focus mirrors recent antitrust enforcement attention to PE firms’ “rollup” strategies in sectors such as healthcare. At the same time, the EO’s emphasis on potential coordination in home rental pricing echoes the DOJ’s recent scrutiny of alleged “algorithmic collusion,” or software-assisted price-fixing, in multi-family rental markets, the DOJ’s recent settlements involving the use of rent-setting algorithms, and a recent law adopted in New York state that bans certain uses of pricing algorithms to help set residential rents. This suggests that enforcers may increasingly apply similar theories to portfolios of single-family homes.

For PE firms with significant holdings in residential real estate, particularly in smaller geographic markets, the EO increases the likelihood of potential antitrust investigations or enforcement actions. In practice, this could mean compulsory document requests, depositions, and enforcement suits challenging acquisition strategies or alleged coordination between firms. Private antitrust litigation could also follow on the heels of federal investigations or suits.

Recent precedent shows that sector-specific Presidential directives often lead to real enforcement activity. For example, as Foley reported last November,  the DOJ initiated several investigations into the meatpacking industry following social media posts by President Trump urging the DOJ to “immediately begin an investigation” into the major meat processors. Institutional investors in the single-family home market should expect a similar reaction to this EO.

PE firms and other institutional investors in the single-family home market should assess their acquisition strategies and portfolio concentration, as well as any communications, practices, or uses of pricing algorithms that could be construed as coordination on pricing or vacancy rates. Firms are also well-advised to consult antitrust counsel to conduct proactive risk reviews, ensure robust compliance programs, and prepare for the possibility of investigations, enforcement actions, and private antitrust litigation.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 20 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

Medicaid Moratoria- CMS Directs State to Limit Provider Enrollment in Minnesota
by: Judith A. Waltz
Thinking About Granting Profits Interests to Your Employees? Four Reasons You May Want to Think Again
by: Belinda S. Morgan , Cullen J. Werwie
Proposed Transparency in Coverage Rules Seek to Increase the Usefulness of Machine Readable Files
by: Nick J. Welle , Hannah R. Demsien
IRS Provides Favorable Guidance to ICHRA Industry on the New HDHP Status of Bronze and Catastrophic Plans
by: Nick J. Welle , Hannah R. Demsien
Medicare Advantage in Uncertain Times
by: Judith A. Waltz
AI, Privacy, and Cybersecurity in Digital Health- A CEO Playbook for Reducing Risk While Scaling Fast
by: Aaron T. Maguregui , Jennifer J. Hennessy
Pennsylvania Bill Would Expand Attorney General Oversight of Health Care Transactions
by: Jarrod S. Brodsky
New Year, New Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave?
by: Morgan McDonald-Ramos
Illegal DEI? Understanding Compliance, Risk, and the Real Focus of Enforcement
by: Jessica Glatzer Mason
Hart-Scott-Rodino Reporting Threshold Increases by $7.5 Million After Latest Yearly Adjustment
by: Benjamin R. Dryden , Diane Hazel
From Waste to Asset- How Cactus Water Services, LLC v. COG Operating, LLC Reshapes Produced-Water Ownership and Future Oil and Gas Litigation
by: Scott D. Ellis
President Trump Issues Section 232 Proclamation to Establish a Reliable Domestic Supply Chain for Critical Minerals- What You Need to Know Now
by: David G. Cabrales , Peter A. Tomasi
Fifth Circuit Clears Path for Texas LNG Brownsville Terminal Construction
by: John P. Melko

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 