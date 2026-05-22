New Executive Order Calls for Stricter Vetting by Financial Institutions
Thursday, May 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On May 19, 2026, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order No. 14406 (“Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System”), which is likely to impact access to financial services for employees who are not U.S. citizens.

Quick Hits

  • On May 19, 2026, President Trump issued an executive order calling for stricter due diligence requirements when financial institutions vet customer applications.
  • The executive order requires banks and financial services companies to treat customers’ immigration status as a factor in evaluating potential financial risk.
  • The executive order’s stated purpose is to “safeguard [the] financial system from illicit use[s],” such as unwithheld payroll taxes, money laundering, terrorism financing, and labor trafficking.

The executive order directs the secretary of the treasury and federal regulators to propose changes to Bank Secrecy Act regulations to strengthen due diligence requirements for financial institutions. A White House fact sheet explains, “Gaps in customer identification practices have allowed terrorists, drug traffickers, money launderers, and other criminal networks to exploit U.S. financial institutions to move illicit funds and evade law enforcement.”

The executive order describes red flags associated with suspicious financial activity, including:

  • “evidentiary patterns of payroll tax evasion by employers or labor brokers,” including failures to withhold or remit federal taxes for non–work-authorized individuals;
  • the use of unregistered third-party payment processors or digital platforms to “facilitate ‘off-the-books’ wage payments intended to bypass Bank Secrecy Act reporting thresholds or tax obligations”;
  • the use of certain “foreign-identity documents, nominee accounts, shell companies, or complex ‘funnel’ structures designed to obfuscate the identity of the ultimate beneficial owners or conceal the true nature of payroll disbursements”;
  • “patterns of repetitive, sub-threshold cash withdrawals or deposits that correlate with payroll cycles conducted outside of regulated payroll processing systems”;
  • “financial activity indicative of labor trafficking or forced labor … where proceeds are commingled with legitimate business revenue or transferred to foreign jurisdictions; and
  • “the use of an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) to obtain credit products or open depository accounts where the applicant lacks verified lawful immigration status.”

The executive order clarifies that an ITIN “facilitates tax compliance,” but its use in lieu of a Social Security number or valid work-authorized visa “may be identified as a risk factor requiring enhanced due diligence to ensure the account is not being utilized to facilitate the unlawful employment of unauthorized aliens.”

The executive order could make it more difficult for employees who are not U.S. citizens to open bank accounts, obtain credit, and access other financial services. It calls on federal regulators to issue guidance for banks and other financial institutions on managing the credit risks associated with extending loans and providing financial services to individuals without work authorization. It also directs the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to consider changing regulations to clarify that potential deportation and loss of wages are factors that could affect a borrower’s ability to repay a loan.

Next Steps

The executive order could lead to new proposed rules from federal regulators in the upcoming months. Employers in the financial services industry may wish to evaluate their customer due diligence protocols to gauge whether any changes may be needed in the future. Current federal law does not require U.S. citizenship as a qualification for a car loan, mortgage, or credit card in the United States.

Listen to this post here.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Colorado’s New AI Act Targets Automated Decision-Making for Consequential Decisions
by: Benjamin W. Perry , Lauren N. Watson
High Schools Build a Safer Future With Occupational Safety and Compliance-Focused Learning
by: Karen Tynan
Florida’s Major Changes to Civil Rights Claim Filing Rules
by: Karen M. Morinelli , Elizabeth T. Jozsi
Immigration Adjustment of Status Applications Are a Matter of Discretion, USCIS Reaffirms
by: Nancy Shalhub , Edward J. Castillo
Supreme Court to Review Whether Title IX Allows Employee Discrimination Claims
by: Bethany S. Wagner , Zachary V. Zagger
Summer Hiring Alert: Child Labor Law Updates Across Four States
by: Zachary V. Zagger
Beltway Buzz, May 22, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
What’s in a Name? Successor Liability and Cal/OSHA Citations
by: Adam J. Crane
SCOTUS Sides With Pension Fund in Withdrawal Liability Calculation Dispute
by: Russell S. Buhite
Understanding Legal Compliance for Paid Holidays
by: Lucas J. Asper , Charles L. Thompson, IV
Multistage Notices Under Colorado’s Revamped AI Act
by: Jennifer Betts , Simone R.D. Francis
Sick Note After Denied Vacation—Probative Value Lost, German Labor Court Rules
by: Dr. Ulrike Conradi
OFCCP May 2026 Quick Hits- Enforcement, Leadership, and Beyond [Podcast]
by: Christopher J. Near , Lauren B. Hicks

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 